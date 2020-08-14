Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #131
Aug 14, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
You say Friday, we say fails.
Friday Fails presented by
Panaracer
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
0
wellbastardfast
(27 mins ago)
That last one nearly gave me an anxiety attack, he was on the edge of life for like 10 seconds lol.
[Reply]
3
0
HB208
(18 mins ago)
Yeah, that is worst nightmare... having something that kicks you off the edge into exposure.
[Reply]
6
1
oscartheballer
(23 mins ago)
Don't reach for the ground.. When your going off a jump And you hit a small bump When your ass goes in the air, don't despair It's the trail that you are bound Don't reach for the ground When you are feeling insecure Bend your knees to be sure Bend your arms, keep your fundamentals sound Unless its your ass you want to pound Don't reach for the ground
[Reply]
5
0
dllawson819
(13 mins ago)
2:30 - We’ve all been there … that awkward moment when you’re cruising along and find some dude stuck in a tree.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(3 mins ago)
The worst is when they don't say "hi." Like, what is their problem?
[Reply]
1
0
DidNotSendIt
(4 mins ago)
Looks like COVID-related unemployement has hit the Ibises* too.
So many of these fails could have been avoided if they were there doing their job.
*Ibises? Ibisi? Ibi? Ibisee
Disclaimer: This is an Ibis reference and not an attempt to make light of anyone who has suffered financially as a result of the pandemic. I sympathise entirely with anyone who has.
[Reply]
4
1
HB208
(23 mins ago)
I'm a simple man: I see a new Friday Fails and I click.
[Reply]
3
0
giantwhip
(31 mins ago)
1:18. Oh boy
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(30 mins ago)
1 learn how to land 2 learn how to bar spin This is the only acceptable sequence.
[Reply]
2
0
Noeserd
(27 mins ago)
That wall drop was gnarly af
[Reply]
3
1
speed10
(20 mins ago)
1:24 sounded like Mitch McConnell finishing
[Reply]
1
0
acdownhill
(19 mins ago)
that last one is real spooky man....the panicked noises as he picks op speed in that alpine meadow
[Reply]
1
0
therevfryslim
(4 mins ago)
I found that one the most relatable...when you find yourself off course and it keeps getting worse...bigger and bigger boulders and ruts...rocks smashing into your downtube...last big one of these I bent my frame riding into a tree stump hidden in a clump of long grass! Sad times
[Reply]
1
0
classicmoto
(15 mins ago)
The friend laughing at 1:42, so funny!
We've all been there, should be concerned with sympathy but can't help ourselves.
[Reply]
3
4
monkeybizz
(28 mins ago)
Pinkbike's field test reviews should all be in this video, they used to be so much better before. Now it's like they read the numbers off the website.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(6 mins ago)
Somebuddy's gwumpy . . .
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(18 mins ago)
2:34 wins most creative dismount award
[Reply]
1
0
thechunderdownunder
(16 mins ago)
That last one was a good almost save!
[Reply]
1
0
mrhollin
(15 mins ago)
Last guy tried to go full freeride! Rampage ready?
[Reply]
1
0
RadBikeBro
(13 mins ago)
The noise at 1:25 - I didn't know zombies could ride bikes!
[Reply]
1
0
dglobulator
(12 mins ago)
2.39 I've had that nightmare so many times!
[Reply]
1
0
BornOnTwo
(9 mins ago)
Lots of loosened nuts this Friday.
[Reply]
1
0
Gibbsatron
(4 mins ago)
my god, 1:18 made ME hurt
[Reply]
