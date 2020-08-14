Video: Friday Fails #131

Aug 14, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

You say Friday, we say fails.

Friday Fails presented by Panaracer





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Transition Spur - Made to Descend
61286 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
59417 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
56738 views
First Ride: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR
49983 views
Field Test: Yeti SB115 - The One That Wants to Be a Trail Bike
46199 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Gives a Trail Bike Masterclass in 'Cascade'
44518 views
Field Test: Cannondale Scalpel SE 1 - The Spider Monkey
35416 views
Bike Check: JP Bruni's Specialized Demo - DH Masters World Champion
31595 views

23 Comments

  • 12 0
 That last one nearly gave me an anxiety attack, he was on the edge of life for like 10 seconds lol.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, that is worst nightmare... having something that kicks you off the edge into exposure.
  • 6 1
 Don't reach for the ground.. When your going off a jump And you hit a small bump When your ass goes in the air, don't despair It's the trail that you are bound Don't reach for the ground When you are feeling insecure Bend your knees to be sure Bend your arms, keep your fundamentals sound Unless its your ass you want to pound Don't reach for the ground
  • 5 0
 2:30 - We’ve all been there … that awkward moment when you’re cruising along and find some dude stuck in a tree.
  • 1 0
 The worst is when they don't say "hi." Like, what is their problem?
  • 1 0
 Looks like COVID-related unemployement has hit the Ibises* too.

So many of these fails could have been avoided if they were there doing their job.

*Ibises? Ibisi? Ibi? Ibisee

Disclaimer: This is an Ibis reference and not an attempt to make light of anyone who has suffered financially as a result of the pandemic. I sympathise entirely with anyone who has.
  • 4 1
 I'm a simple man: I see a new Friday Fails and I click.
  • 3 0
 1:18. Oh boy
  • 1 0
 1 learn how to land 2 learn how to bar spin This is the only acceptable sequence.
  • 2 0
 That wall drop was gnarly af
  • 3 1
 1:24 sounded like Mitch McConnell finishing
  • 1 0
 that last one is real spooky man....the panicked noises as he picks op speed in that alpine meadow
  • 1 0
 I found that one the most relatable...when you find yourself off course and it keeps getting worse...bigger and bigger boulders and ruts...rocks smashing into your downtube...last big one of these I bent my frame riding into a tree stump hidden in a clump of long grass! Sad times
  • 1 0
 The friend laughing at 1:42, so funny!

We've all been there, should be concerned with sympathy but can't help ourselves.
  • 3 4
 Pinkbike's field test reviews should all be in this video, they used to be so much better before. Now it's like they read the numbers off the website.
  • 1 0
 Somebuddy's gwumpy . . .
  • 1 0
 2:34 wins most creative dismount award
  • 1 0
 That last one was a good almost save!
  • 1 0
 Last guy tried to go full freeride! Rampage ready?
  • 1 0
 The noise at 1:25 - I didn't know zombies could ride bikes!
  • 1 0
 2.39 I've had that nightmare so many times!
  • 1 0
 Lots of loosened nuts this Friday.
  • 1 0
 my god, 1:18 made ME hurt

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012891
Mobile Version of Website