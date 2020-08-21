Video: Friday Fails #132

Aug 21, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

You say Friday, we say fails.

Friday Fails presented by Panaracer





33 Comments

  • 14 0
 Bikes are so much more capable these days... The humans on board, not so much.
  • 9 0
 2:12. My worst nightmare.
  • 5 0
 Why is that guy playing Frogger on a mountain bike trail?
  • 4 0
 All those fancy kits didn't help any of those riders. T-shirts and Jorts Rule!
  • 1 0
 Excellent friday fails this week. Guy walking onto the trail under the drop. I assume the warning sign they subsequently put up is just a screengrab from this clip. Guy that ended up in the river... voluntarily it seemed. Failed spectacularly and hilariously but no-one got hurt - the ideal friday fail perhaps. Some great audio this week too. Some very interesting noises coming from the failees. Also love how the first clip is recreated exactly in animation from by the intro immediately after it.
  • 2 0
 ...guy buys Fuel EX8. Guy starts to get the hang of this MTB thing. Guy goes for lippy jump that buddy says he'll be fine, "trust me bro, just match my speed."...
  • 3 0
 I love the first clip followed by the Friday Fails intro of the exact same crash.
  • 3 0
 Compress. Pull up. Simple
  • 1 0
 The guy in the thumbnail at 2:50 is such a perfect example of what not to do. Go off drop, then fully extend your arms and legs!
  • 2 0
 This week’s motto: “Sounds of surprise and pain”.
Prime specimen: 2:13
  • 3 0
 Yikes, 2:12 made me physically recoil from my screen.
  • 3 0
 dear lord why was that guy sitting down!
  • 2 0
 Killing it on Friday am once again! I'm glad I woke up early today.
  • 2 4
 That means you got up between 7-10am. That's early???
#millenials #zoomers #nohope #Wink #hashtag
  • 5 0
 @rrolly: BaCk iN mY dAY I WokE uP aT 2am tO sTokE tHe FirES wHiCh wArmeD tHe sHaCk I LivED iN
  • 2 0
 2:18...Free range kid wandering on trail.
  • 1 0
 People getting better, they now realize mid air that they will fail and bail.
  • 2 0
 I thought the age of the gopro pointed straight at the ground was over
  • 1 0
 He didn't let his santa cruz to do the job at 2.52
  • 1 0
 With dead straight arms and legs, he tried to let his Santa Cruz do the work.
  • 1 0
 Today is the week of dead sailoring after you land.
  • 2 0
 The one at 2:13 - woof.
  • 1 0
 1:42 must have hurt... dear me
  • 1 0
 I am so bad at crashing I can’t even make Friday fails!
  • 1 2
 Your sister Su is pretty good
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: do I know you?
  • 1 0
 1.21 made me laugh more than it should
  • 1 0
 Favorite is the screamer at :44 lmao
  • 1 0
 Learn how to bunny hop people! OTB is the constant theme.
  • 1 0
 its bucking friday!
  • 1 0
 That thumbnail hahaha
  • 1 0
 Brutal!
