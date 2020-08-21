Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #132
Aug 21, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
You say Friday, we say fails.
Friday Fails presented by
Panaracer
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Which Alternative Suspension Manufacturer Has the Best Chance of Challenging RockShox and Fox's OE Dominance?
76321 views
Updated With Video: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
65686 views
Classified's Wireless Internally-Geared Hub Increases 1x Drivetrain Range by 45%, Doubles the Number of Gears
61256 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic EVO S-Works - The Most Versatile
46919 views
Slack Randoms: Hellish Hail, No Foot Take Offs & Simon Cowell's ‘Ebike’ Injury
46918 views
Field Test: Revel Ranger - It Just Wants to Party
42492 views
Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk
41063 views
Greg Minnaar and Jason Marsh End Successful Partnership After 8 Years and 28 World Cup Podiums
35506 views
33 Comments
Score
Time
14
0
cunning-linguist
(37 mins ago)
Bikes are so much more capable these days... The humans on board, not so much.
[Reply]
9
0
Flizz
(38 mins ago)
2:12. My worst nightmare.
[Reply]
5
0
rrolly
(33 mins ago)
Why is that guy playing Frogger on a mountain bike trail?
[Reply]
4
0
Geochemistry
(33 mins ago)
All those fancy kits didn't help any of those riders. T-shirts and Jorts Rule!
[Reply]
1
0
DidNotSendIt
(6 mins ago)
Excellent friday fails this week. Guy walking onto the trail under the drop. I assume the warning sign they subsequently put up is just a screengrab from this clip. Guy that ended up in the river... voluntarily it seemed. Failed spectacularly and hilariously but no-one got hurt - the ideal friday fail perhaps. Some great audio this week too. Some very interesting noises coming from the failees. Also love how the first clip is recreated exactly in animation from by the intro immediately after it.
[Reply]
2
0
charmiller
(29 mins ago)
...guy buys Fuel EX8. Guy starts to get the hang of this MTB thing. Guy goes for lippy jump that buddy says he'll be fine, "trust me bro, just match my speed."...
[Reply]
3
0
coop08
(18 mins ago)
I love the first clip followed by the Friday Fails intro of the exact same crash.
[Reply]
3
0
ridesmoothbro
(38 mins ago)
Compress. Pull up. Simple
[Reply]
1
0
Adamrideshisbike
(21 mins ago)
The guy in the thumbnail at 2:50 is such a perfect example of what not to do. Go off drop, then fully extend your arms and legs!
[Reply]
2
0
lexylea
(35 mins ago)
This week’s motto: “Sounds of surprise and pain”.
Prime specimen: 2:13
[Reply]
3
0
daceto817
(32 mins ago)
Yikes, 2:12 made me physically recoil from my screen.
[Reply]
3
0
spencerbrawn
(27 mins ago)
dear lord why was that guy sitting down!
[Reply]
2
0
hypa
(42 mins ago)
Killing it on Friday am once again! I'm glad I woke up early today.
[Reply]
2
4
rrolly
(29 mins ago)
That means you got up between 7-10am. That's early???
#millenials
#zoomers
#nohope
#
#hashtag
[Reply]
5
0
james-skipper
(16 mins ago)
@rrolly
: BaCk iN mY dAY I WokE uP aT 2am tO sTokE tHe FirES wHiCh wArmeD tHe sHaCk I LivED iN
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(34 mins ago)
2:18...Free range kid wandering on trail.
[Reply]
1
0
inonyme
(34 mins ago)
People getting better, they now realize mid air that they will fail and bail.
[Reply]
2
0
hamncheez
(23 mins ago)
I thought the age of the gopro pointed straight at the ground was over
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(36 mins ago)
He didn't let his santa cruz to do the job at 2.52
[Reply]
1
0
Adamrideshisbike
(20 mins ago)
With dead straight arms and legs, he tried to let his Santa Cruz do the work.
[Reply]
1
0
4thflowkage
(35 mins ago)
Today is the week of dead sailoring after you land.
[Reply]
2
0
yeaux
(33 mins ago)
The one at 2:13 - woof.
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(32 mins ago)
1:42 must have hurt... dear me
[Reply]
1
0
Pavlaki
(28 mins ago)
I am so bad at crashing I can’t even make Friday fails!
[Reply]
1
2
rrolly
(26 mins ago)
Your sister Su is pretty good
[Reply]
1
0
hypa
(19 mins ago)
@rrolly
: do I know you?
[Reply]
1
0
tomhoward379
(19 mins ago)
1.21 made me laugh more than it should
[Reply]
1
0
DavidSA
(15 mins ago)
Favorite is the screamer at :44 lmao
[Reply]
1
0
thechunderdownunder
(12 mins ago)
Learn how to bunny hop people! OTB is the constant theme.
[Reply]
1
0
ridealltheb1kes
(28 mins ago)
its bucking friday!
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(28 mins ago)
That thumbnail hahaha
[Reply]
1
0
headshot
(28 mins ago)
Brutal!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
8
lexylea
(42 mins ago)
First!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012580
Mobile Version of Website
33 Comments
Prime specimen: 2:13
#millenials #zoomers #nohope # #hashtag
Post a Comment