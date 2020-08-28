Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #133
Aug 28, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
You say Friday, we say fails.
Friday Fails presented by Panaracer
Panaracer
Score
Time
Who Faved
13
1
IntoTheEverflow
(55 mins ago)
For a split second i thought this would be the first friday fails, where a rider would get eaten by a wolf.
[Reply]
1
0
counterpoint
(3 mins ago)
Looks like that wolf had already eaten a few fallen riders.
[Reply]
6
0
johnski
(41 mins ago)
While we're at it, let's get some inspirational Saturday Saves! I want to see people rescue themselves from the brink of disaster.
[Reply]
7
0
preach
(44 mins ago)
Most savage opening fail to date
[Reply]
1
0
HB208
(11 mins ago)
What was he even trying to do?
[Reply]
2
0
joshleb
(10 mins ago)
I'm a big fan of the nose heavy landing to lean back exit resulting in complete loss of control. Some great memories of that moment of terror when you're unsure if you can save it, should you jump off the bike or "please don't hit that tree"
[Reply]
4
2
rrolly
(50 mins ago)
Kaz: I can't believe they left that hole in the sidewalk.
Levy: What hole?
Kaz: That one there! Could you imagine Danny Mac doing some epic trials move over that?
Levy: Hold my donut. . .
[Reply]
4
0
oscartheballer
(53 mins ago)
"I'm sorry, I have to put you on hold, Friday Fails has posted."
[Reply]
4
0
bsarfino
(29 mins ago)
2:25. The laugh is worse than the crash.
[Reply]
1
0
StFred
(9 mins ago)
he started before the landing hohohoho
[Reply]
3
0
gnarcissistictendency
(54 mins ago)
Man I’m glad I’ve got just a little bit more sense then these goofs
[Reply]
2
0
SimonVD
(1 hours ago)
Yesssssss , love a good Friday Fail.
[Reply]
3
0
FrenchJekyll
(50 mins ago)
Did you mean Yessus (58s)?
[Reply]
1
0
dglobulator
(51 mins ago)
ooooooooh shit! Did you see the first guys arm hit the side of the hole. Nasty!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
razor
(4 mins ago)
Not until I just rewatched it after reading this comment. Now I can't unsee it!
[Reply]
1
0
Thorjensen
(16 mins ago)
Pls dont EVER teach yourself to preload so that we all can sit back and have a good laugh
[Reply]
1
0
jakemcab
(55 mins ago)
Similar things happening here as the first clip while I watch.
[Reply]
1
0
mrhollin
(47 mins ago)
0:55 .. just a little bit short!
[Reply]
1
0
shortcuttomoncton
(46 mins ago)
2:35 freaked me out man....what is happening
[Reply]
1
0
shortcuttomoncton
(42 mins ago)
Hahaha the second video, the quiet and confused "what...." Just beautiful
[Reply]
1
0
fabwizard
(24 mins ago)
Did they hit the back brake?
[Reply]
1
0
KidShaleen
(12 mins ago)
@fabwizard
: I think bum hit rear tire causing front end to dive abruptly.
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(40 mins ago)
First fail, you cant make this stuff up.
[Reply]
1
0
StFred
(40 mins ago)
Struggling to understand WTH the first guy is doing
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(23 mins ago)
1:41 the wily carnivorous shrub traps its victim.
[Reply]
1
0
stretchly
(10 mins ago)
1:41...."you alright Dave ?" :-)
[Reply]
1
0
kauris
(7 mins ago)
One of the best Friday Fails!
[Reply]
1
0
Hamburgi
(42 mins ago)
JESUS!
[Reply]
1
0
StFred
(33 mins ago)
3:29 "Oh Jesus Tries"
[Reply]
