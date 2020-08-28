Video: Friday Fails #133

Aug 28, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

You say Friday, we say fails.

Friday Fails presented by Panaracer





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
63238 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
59432 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
53621 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
52914 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
47845 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
44808 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
44090 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
43995 views

29 Comments

  • 13 1
 For a split second i thought this would be the first friday fails, where a rider would get eaten by a wolf.
  • 1 0
 Looks like that wolf had already eaten a few fallen riders.
  • 6 0
 While we're at it, let's get some inspirational Saturday Saves! I want to see people rescue themselves from the brink of disaster.
  • 7 0
 Most savage opening fail to date
  • 1 0
 What was he even trying to do?
  • 2 0
 I'm a big fan of the nose heavy landing to lean back exit resulting in complete loss of control. Some great memories of that moment of terror when you're unsure if you can save it, should you jump off the bike or "please don't hit that tree"
  • 4 2
 Kaz: I can't believe they left that hole in the sidewalk.
Levy: What hole?
Kaz: That one there! Could you imagine Danny Mac doing some epic trials move over that?
Levy: Hold my donut. . .
  • 4 0
 "I'm sorry, I have to put you on hold, Friday Fails has posted."
  • 4 0
 2:25. The laugh is worse than the crash.
  • 1 0
 he started before the landing hohohoho
  • 3 0
 Man I’m glad I’ve got just a little bit more sense then these goofs
  • 2 0
 Yesssssss , love a good Friday Fail.
  • 3 0
 Did you mean Yessus (58s)?
  • 1 0
 ooooooooh shit! Did you see the first guys arm hit the side of the hole. Nasty!!!!
  • 1 0
 Not until I just rewatched it after reading this comment. Now I can't unsee it!
  • 1 0
 Pls dont EVER teach yourself to preload so that we all can sit back and have a good laugh
  • 1 0
 Similar things happening here as the first clip while I watch.
  • 1 0
 0:55 .. just a little bit short!
  • 1 0
 2:35 freaked me out man....what is happening
  • 1 0
 Hahaha the second video, the quiet and confused "what...." Just beautiful
  • 1 0
 Did they hit the back brake?
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: I think bum hit rear tire causing front end to dive abruptly.
  • 1 0
 First fail, you cant make this stuff up.
  • 1 0
 Struggling to understand WTH the first guy is doing
  • 1 0
 1:41 the wily carnivorous shrub traps its victim.
  • 1 0
 1:41...."you alright Dave ?" :-)
  • 1 0
 One of the best Friday Fails!
  • 1 0
 JESUS!
  • 1 0
 3:29 "Oh Jesus Tries"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011398
Mobile Version of Website