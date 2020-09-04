Video: Friday Fails #134

Sep 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

You say Friday, we say fails.

Friday Fails presented by Panaracer





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


38 Comments

  • 7 0
 Granted, I’m the type of rider that thinks I’m going to pull it out until well after I’m on the ground looking at the sky through the spinning wheels on my bike (even then, I sometimes refuse to admit I’ve crashed), but half of these look to me like the rider just gave up at the first little thing going wrong when they could have ridden it out.
  • 1 0
 Sometimes its hard to muscle out of something like that
  • 1 0
 Agree, I'm far from anything anyone would call skilled but it does appear that they either give up or go into autopilot as soon as they arrive at whatever feature they're hitting, not changing body position or anything to adapt.
  • 4 0
 Part of that is inexperience and not knowing what's going to happen. More experienced riders know when to bail and when to hold on.
  • 1 0
 Rider on the third tried his hardest at least.
  • 8 0
 Trees dont move...I hope that lady who nailed that tree was okay! She seemed to be smiling hahaha some savage impacts this week!
  • 8 2
 C'mon PB! Give us a Saturday Saves! As fun as the carnage of Friday Fails is, we want to be reminded that it's possible to recover from the brink of disaster.
  • 4 0
 0:54
- sees friend fall off cliff
- considers it for a few seconds
- says "oh s**t"

I'm fascinated to know what he was thinking for that bit in the middle.. "oh he's fallen off the cliff, that'll be fine"
  • 2 0
 A tip for the rider - never try to walk a bike down a trail with a cliff - keep feet on peddles.
  • 6 0
 3:08 beautiful slow mo of a taco being made.
  • 2 0
 I'm surprised at that height and landing nose first, that the rim would collapse like that. Clearly, that's not a rim Gwin rides with.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YrEvtLpXoY
  • 1 0
 Catastrophic failure and the guy rode it out... respek. That poor bike though. Everything bottomed out and at least 1 wheel blown to bits.
  • 4 0
 1st dude looked like he had it!
  • 4 0
 I was thinking the same. Premature ejection Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @root-0x54: n, i think he would have landed really noseheavy and maybe crashed worse
  • 2 0
 2:05 Every time I ride a berm this scenario goes thru my head. I end up staring at my front wheel to make sure it doesn't slip off.
  • 3 0
 The guy coming off the back of his BMX...rip knee
  • 3 0
 Dude fell off a cliff! Is he ok?
  • 7 0
 We don't know. He hasn't stopped tumbling yet.
  • 2 0
 3 bike pile-up at 2:33. Lol - Like a car crash. One person does something stupid and someone else pays the price.
  • 2 0
 That cliff at 0:57 looks nasty
  • 2 0
 That's the 'snotch' on Whole Enchilada. It definitely can be a reasonable way down from there if a tree doesn't catch you....
  • 2 1
 Like half of them don’t look down the trail and the rest don’t know who to properly set their suspension
  • 2 0
 I love the portion at 3:18 directed by JJ Abrams
  • 1 0
 "I'm scared of going down this rocky steep section, better fall off a cliff"
  • 1 0
 A few of these clips happened literally moments after being inspired by Remy Metailler's latest shredit
  • 1 0
 1.08, i think the idea is to get back on your bike before landing.
  • 1 0
 1:07 ... sit down they said ...
  • 1 0
 No, he said "ouin watch lé l'calice".
  • 1 0
 1:12 - Barspin BEFORE the landing!
  • 1 0
 who count how many S**t was layed down?
  • 1 0
 What was the person in front at 1:35 doing?
  • 1 0
 Some of these just needed more momentum. Speed is (sometimes) your friend!
  • 1 0
 Fails! So good.
  • 1 0
 3:18 epic shoot
  • 1 0
 2:35 lol
  • 1 0
 Rubber lady crashing!
  • 1 0
 0:50 - clownduro

