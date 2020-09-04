Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #134
Sep 4, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
You say Friday, we say fails.
Friday Fails presented by
Panaracer
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
84645 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
80155 views
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
71465 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
63033 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
58254 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
54840 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
52746 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
42405 views
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
pcmxa
(47 mins ago)
Granted, I’m the type of rider that thinks I’m going to pull it out until well after I’m on the ground looking at the sky through the spinning wheels on my bike (even then, I sometimes refuse to admit I’ve crashed), but half of these look to me like the rider just gave up at the first little thing going wrong when they could have ridden it out.
[Reply]
1
0
zanda23
(34 mins ago)
Sometimes its hard to muscle out of something like that
[Reply]
1
0
seanryan
(26 mins ago)
Agree, I'm far from anything anyone would call skilled but it does appear that they either give up or go into autopilot as soon as they arrive at whatever feature they're hitting, not changing body position or anything to adapt.
[Reply]
4
0
jeremy3220
(24 mins ago)
Part of that is inexperience and not knowing what's going to happen. More experienced riders know when to bail and when to hold on.
[Reply]
1
0
Ajorda
(18 mins ago)
Rider on the third tried his hardest at least.
[Reply]
8
0
pheonix-up
(47 mins ago)
Trees dont move...I hope that lady who nailed that tree was okay! She seemed to be smiling hahaha some savage impacts this week!
[Reply]
8
2
johnski
(30 mins ago)
C'mon PB! Give us a Saturday Saves! As fun as the carnage of Friday Fails is, we want to be reminded that it's possible to recover from the brink of disaster.
[Reply]
4
0
Woody25
(38 mins ago)
0:54
- sees friend fall off cliff
- considers it for a few seconds
- says "oh s**t"
I'm fascinated to know what he was thinking for that bit in the middle.. "oh he's fallen off the cliff, that'll be fine"
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(20 mins ago)
A tip for the rider - never try to walk a bike down a trail with a cliff - keep feet on peddles.
[Reply]
6
0
almeister
(43 mins ago)
3:08 beautiful slow mo of a taco being made.
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(12 mins ago)
I'm surprised at that height and landing nose first, that the rim would collapse like that. Clearly, that's not a rim Gwin rides with.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YrEvtLpXoY
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(10 mins ago)
Catastrophic failure and the guy rode it out... respek. That poor bike though. Everything bottomed out and at least 1 wheel blown to bits.
[Reply]
4
0
shrockie
(50 mins ago)
1st dude looked like he had it!
[Reply]
4
0
root-0x54
(32 mins ago)
I was thinking the same. Premature ejection
[Reply]
1
0
Stokedonthis
(5 mins ago)
@root-0x54
: n, i think he would have landed really noseheavy and maybe crashed worse
[Reply]
2
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(4 mins ago)
2:05 Every time I ride a berm this scenario goes thru my head. I end up staring at my front wheel to make sure it doesn't slip off.
[Reply]
3
0
gnarnaimo
(52 mins ago)
The guy coming off the back of his BMX...rip knee
[Reply]
3
0
renin
(50 mins ago)
Dude fell off a cliff! Is he ok?
[Reply]
7
0
rrolly
(46 mins ago)
We don't know. He hasn't stopped tumbling yet.
[Reply]
2
0
rrolly
(47 mins ago)
3 bike pile-up at 2:33. Lol - Like a car crash. One person does something stupid and someone else pays the price.
[Reply]
2
0
gallico916
(50 mins ago)
That cliff at 0:57 looks nasty
[Reply]
2
0
gnarnaimo
(40 mins ago)
That's the 'snotch' on Whole Enchilada. It definitely can be a reasonable way down from there if a tree doesn't catch you....
[Reply]
2
1
Navarchus
(39 mins ago)
Like half of them don’t look down the trail and the rest don’t know who to properly set their suspension
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(34 mins ago)
I love the portion at 3:18 directed by JJ Abrams
[Reply]
1
0
HB208
(17 mins ago)
"I'm scared of going down this rocky steep section, better fall off a cliff"
[Reply]
1
0
Leobmx86
(7 mins ago)
A few of these clips happened literally moments after being inspired by Remy Metailler's latest shredit
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(48 mins ago)
1.08, i think the idea is to get back on your bike before landing.
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(46 mins ago)
1:07 ... sit down they said ...
[Reply]
1
0
lRaphl
(18 mins ago)
No, he said "ouin watch lé l'calice".
[Reply]
1
0
finistere
(23 mins ago)
1:12 - Barspin BEFORE the landing!
[Reply]
1
0
Spiral23
(8 mins ago)
who count how many S**t was layed down?
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(4 mins ago)
What was the person in front at 1:35 doing?
[Reply]
1
0
zackdaley
(2 mins ago)
Some of these just needed more momentum. Speed is (sometimes) your friend!
[Reply]
1
0
jaydoc14
(53 mins ago)
Fails! So good.
[Reply]
1
0
gallico916
(47 mins ago)
3:18 epic shoot
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(43 mins ago)
2:35 lol
[Reply]
1
0
inonyme
(34 mins ago)
Rubber lady crashing!
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(16 mins ago)
0:50 - clownduro
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015212
Mobile Version of Website
38 Comments
- sees friend fall off cliff
- considers it for a few seconds
- says "oh s**t"
I'm fascinated to know what he was thinking for that bit in the middle.. "oh he's fallen off the cliff, that'll be fine"
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YrEvtLpXoY
Post a Comment