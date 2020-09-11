Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #135
Sep 11, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
25 Comments
Score
Time
15
0
oscartheballer
(33 mins ago)
Just hung up on my wife so I could watch this....
[Reply]
11
1
dexterfawkes
(25 mins ago)
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
[Reply]
5
0
Jacquers
(19 mins ago)
The real Friday fail!
[Reply]
7
0
johnski
(22 mins ago)
Saturday Saves...Saturday Saves...Saturday Saves! C'mon PB, make it happen!
[Reply]
7
0
chamoisstainz
(38 mins ago)
lotta wind today....
[Reply]
1
0
flaflow
(19 mins ago)
as good excuse as any
[Reply]
1
0
NinetySixBikes
(15 mins ago)
So he literally got winded?
[Reply]
2
0
DidNotSendIt
(16 mins ago)
There's been a lot of fails over the last few weeks that seem to be as result of an overwhelming curiosity to see what's in the bushes at the side of the trail. Although i don't know why they have to ride in to look. Just get off your bike and have a butchers.
[Reply]
4
0
tezsmith
(40 mins ago)
Interesting noises in this one
[Reply]
4
1
daceto817
(37 mins ago)
This Friday fails brought to you by The Front Brake™
[Reply]
2
0
yoobee
(33 mins ago)
Great as always!
Don't get the last drop - why did his tires slide?? Kind of a berm landing? Did he brake?
[Reply]
1
0
YanDoroshenko
(31 mins ago)
Last Friday was fail alright for me - fractured collarbone and being out for the rest of the season is not something you get every day.
[Reply]
2
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(21 mins ago)
But did you video it?
[Reply]
1
0
YanDoroshenko
(3 mins ago)
@JonnyTheWeasel
: No, I was going to film the following run
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(38 mins ago)
For the best viewing experience, use headphones. Some of these sound more brutal than they look.
[Reply]
2
0
rahrider
(29 mins ago)
Friday fails, the "everybody's OK" edition.
[Reply]
1
0
Smokeybeard
(11 mins ago)
That last video was the perfect way to finish. laughed so hard at the scream
[Reply]
1
0
shredjekyll
(8 mins ago)
I dont understand how that guy at 3:30 crashed... He had all the right kit!!
[Reply]
1
0
Processtuna
(41 mins ago)
Let’s see how long I can make it through this weeks dose of anxiety
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(21 mins ago)
Taking a wild guess here.... OTB's and trees.
* and a few dodgy landings.
[Reply]
1
0
i-am-lp
(16 mins ago)
3:37 - did the rear tire explode? Or what happened there?
[Reply]
1
0
hardtailhowie
(3 mins ago)
0:26 Thats what you get for taking the strava line
[Reply]
1
0
chickenlassi
(3 mins ago)
How can you fail jumping onti one of those stunt bags?
[Reply]
1
0
Toolfool
(5 mins ago)
Oh Jesus!!
[Reply]
1
2
gnarcissistictendency
(14 mins ago)
So hard to watch. Some of these guys just have ZERO athletic ability.
[Reply]
