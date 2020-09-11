Video: Friday Fails #135

Sep 11, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by ODI







25 Comments

  • 15 0
 Just hung up on my wife so I could watch this....
  • 11 1
 Our thoughts and prayers are with you
  • 5 0
 The real Friday fail!
  • 7 0
 Saturday Saves...Saturday Saves...Saturday Saves! C'mon PB, make it happen!
  • 7 0
 lotta wind today....
  • 1 0
 as good excuse as any
  • 1 0
 So he literally got winded?
  • 2 0
 There's been a lot of fails over the last few weeks that seem to be as result of an overwhelming curiosity to see what's in the bushes at the side of the trail. Although i don't know why they have to ride in to look. Just get off your bike and have a butchers.
  • 4 0
 Interesting noises in this one
  • 4 1
 This Friday fails brought to you by The Front Brake™
  • 2 0
 Great as always!
Don't get the last drop - why did his tires slide?? Kind of a berm landing? Did he brake?
  • 1 0
 Last Friday was fail alright for me - fractured collarbone and being out for the rest of the season is not something you get every day.
  • 2 0
 But did you video it?
  • 1 0
 @JonnyTheWeasel: No, I was going to film the following run Smile
  • 1 0
 For the best viewing experience, use headphones. Some of these sound more brutal than they look.
  • 2 0
 Friday fails, the "everybody's OK" edition.
  • 1 0
 That last video was the perfect way to finish. laughed so hard at the scream
  • 1 0
 I dont understand how that guy at 3:30 crashed... He had all the right kit!!
  • 1 0
 Let’s see how long I can make it through this weeks dose of anxiety
  • 1 0
 Taking a wild guess here.... OTB's and trees.

* and a few dodgy landings.
  • 1 0
 3:37 - did the rear tire explode? Or what happened there?
  • 1 0
 0:26 Thats what you get for taking the strava line
  • 1 0
 How can you fail jumping onti one of those stunt bags?
  • 1 0
 Oh Jesus!!
  • 1 2
 So hard to watch. Some of these guys just have ZERO athletic ability.

Post a Comment



