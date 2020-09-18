Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #136
Sep 18, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
110610 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
79628 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
58050 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
52478 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
49945 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
43579 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
40063 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
35536 views
29 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
gnarnaimo
(36 mins ago)
Did the same 'are you ok?' guy film several of these!?
[Reply]
5
0
Shred-BC
(35 mins ago)
That overshoot at 2:15 was crazy. I feel like that dude was trying to copy Bas from Wild West.
[Reply]
1
0
Marcelo666
(32 mins ago)
Tom
[Reply]
6
0
dexterfawkes
(30 mins ago)
@Marcelo666
: yeah, Bas from wild Tom
[Reply]
1
0
Marcelo666
(22 mins ago)
@dexterfawkes
: hahaha
[Reply]
3
0
msalcher
(37 mins ago)
58 sec was either the most sincere "are you okay" ever or the most condescending, I can't really tell.
[Reply]
3
0
slovenian6474
(26 mins ago)
Wow! 3:00 mark is probably the gnarliest wreck I've seen! He got like 3ft that time!
[Reply]
3
0
monkeybizz
(43 mins ago)
Friday fails is the reason I never let my buddies film me
[Reply]
2
0
toddmania98
(37 mins ago)
I don't think he is okay.
[Reply]
2
0
Uncled
(37 mins ago)
last one. the absolute epitome of “nah didn’t hurt at all”
[Reply]
2
0
dexterfawkes
(33 mins ago)
2:10 Friday bails! Pretty impressive
[Reply]
3
0
juicebanger
(33 mins ago)
You okay?
#theme
[Reply]
2
0
Xantim
(33 mins ago)
Todays most used phrase, "are you ok?".
[Reply]
1
0
DidNotSendIt
(27 mins ago)
The pre-impact groan and actual impact grunt of the first clip were very satisfying. Although i hope they weren't hurt.
[Reply]
1
0
smartyiak
(25 mins ago)
Mission Control...we have been cleared for launch in...2:20. Begin countdown NOW!
[Reply]
3
0
runbrung
(20 mins ago)
RIP 2:00. He is not OK.
[Reply]
1
0
adamszymkowicz
(5 mins ago)
I was just gonna say, that wreck into the rocks at 2:02 is brutal.
[Reply]
2
0
tkrug
(20 mins ago)
September 18th - The International "You Okay?" edition
[Reply]
1
0
Tigergoosebumps
(19 mins ago)
Learn how to ride a bike mkay? Really. Go normal before going big. Embrace the term. Progression. Mkay?
[Reply]
2
0
johnski
(12 mins ago)
GIVE US SOME SWEET SATURDAY SAVES!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Berkeb
(36 mins ago)
Igor look me ı am droppin
[Reply]
1
0
delarscuevas
(27 mins ago)
0:58: Bike looks crazy short. He needs the Dougnut…
[Reply]
1
0
slayersxc17
(19 mins ago)
The ole Bennett Gap left hander
[Reply]
1
0
Tigergoosebumps
(18 mins ago)
One less grommet viewer or poser.! Always.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(12 mins ago)
#136
- Dirt Sandwich edition
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(9 mins ago)
Nice carpentry in that first one....
[Reply]
1
0
Niseach1
(7 mins ago)
2.05 could have been life-changing.
[Reply]
1
0
OnkleJoachim
(7 mins ago)
man meeting rock at 2:05 made me cringe for the rest of the episode
[Reply]
1
0
nordland071285
(34 mins ago)
Very vocal this week!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012013
Mobile Version of Website
29 Comments
Post a Comment