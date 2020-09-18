Video: Friday Fails #136

Sep 18, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by ODI







29 Comments

  • 10 0
 Did the same 'are you ok?' guy film several of these!? Big Grin
  • 5 0
 That overshoot at 2:15 was crazy. I feel like that dude was trying to copy Bas from Wild West.
  • 1 0
 Tom
  • 6 0
 @Marcelo666: yeah, Bas from wild Tom
  • 1 0
 @dexterfawkes: hahaha
  • 3 0
 58 sec was either the most sincere "are you okay" ever or the most condescending, I can't really tell.
  • 3 0
 Wow! 3:00 mark is probably the gnarliest wreck I've seen! He got like 3ft that time!
  • 3 0
 Friday fails is the reason I never let my buddies film me
  • 2 0
 I don't think he is okay.
  • 2 0
 last one. the absolute epitome of “nah didn’t hurt at all”
  • 2 0
 2:10 Friday bails! Pretty impressive
  • 3 0
 You okay? #theme
  • 2 0
 Todays most used phrase, "are you ok?".
  • 1 0
 The pre-impact groan and actual impact grunt of the first clip were very satisfying. Although i hope they weren't hurt.
  • 1 0
 Mission Control...we have been cleared for launch in...2:20. Begin countdown NOW!
  • 3 0
 RIP 2:00. He is not OK.
  • 1 0
 I was just gonna say, that wreck into the rocks at 2:02 is brutal.
  • 2 0
 September 18th - The International "You Okay?" edition
  • 1 0
 Learn how to ride a bike mkay? Really. Go normal before going big. Embrace the term. Progression. Mkay?
  • 2 0
 GIVE US SOME SWEET SATURDAY SAVES!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Igor look me ı am droppin
  • 1 0
 0:58: Bike looks crazy short. He needs the Dougnut…
  • 1 0
 The ole Bennett Gap left hander
  • 1 0
 One less grommet viewer or poser.! Always.
  • 1 0
 #136 - Dirt Sandwich edition
  • 1 0
 Nice carpentry in that first one....
  • 1 0
 2.05 could have been life-changing.
  • 1 0
 man meeting rock at 2:05 made me cringe for the rest of the episode
  • 1 0
 Very vocal this week!

