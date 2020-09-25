Video: Friday Fails #137

Sep 25, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

24 Comments

  • 6 0
 i love that people getting wrecked includes "paid promotion" hahah shrewd business model
  • 6 0
 LOL, Medieval knight in shining armor eating dirt @3:53
  • 3 0
 1:08 is one of the best things I've seen.
  • 3 0
 I like to imagine that guy forgot his bike that day and just decided to tumble down the trail.
  • 1 0
 @Nlogax: haha not even hard to imagine when you never see the bike!
  • 3 0
 The comedic timing on "that was rowdy" was perfect.
  • 2 0
 That kid at 20 seconds got LAUNCHED at the end there
  • 1 0
 1:45 - If I remember correctly, you're supposed to take your hands off AFTER you leave the ground.
  • 1 0
 Was the cracking sound of the dude at 2.22 his bike or his body? "Yeah boi, you got it!" No, no you don't.
  • 1 0
 Just a tiny little drop off this rock...that's all... BOOM!
  • 2 0
 That was rowdy.
  • 3 0
 The little whimper at the end says it all...
  • 2 0
 Oooof.
  • 1 0
 That last clip sounded like a true ringing of the old bell.
  • 1 0
 1:22 tried so hard to play it off
  • 2 0
 0:57... sniper got him.
  • 2 0
 Full body skid!
  • 2 0
 Best batch in a while.
  • 1 0
 The trees have started to fight back I see!
  • 2 0
 Ninja Turtle at 3:53 ???
  • 1 0
 Does the butterfly effect pertain to flapping helmet visors? (2:55)
  • 1 0
 @1:15 how 2020 is going
  • 1 0
 What's that, against the wall ?
  • 1 0
 2:49 dentist drop

