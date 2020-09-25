Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #137
Sep 25, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
24 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
Dogl0rd
(23 mins ago)
i love that people getting wrecked includes "paid promotion" hahah shrewd business model
[Reply]
6
0
hellisinhello
(15 mins ago)
LOL, Medieval knight in shining armor eating dirt @3:53
[Reply]
3
0
learningcycles
(20 mins ago)
1:08 is one of the best things I've seen.
[Reply]
3
0
Nlogax
(14 mins ago)
I like to imagine that guy forgot his bike that day and just decided to tumble down the trail.
[Reply]
1
0
Dogl0rd
(4 mins ago)
@Nlogax
: haha not even hard to imagine when you never see the bike!
[Reply]
3
0
Nlogax
(18 mins ago)
The comedic timing on "that was rowdy" was perfect.
[Reply]
2
0
yerfdogtnarg
(15 mins ago)
That kid at 20 seconds got LAUNCHED at the end there
[Reply]
1
0
srjacobs
(9 mins ago)
1:45 - If I remember correctly, you're supposed to take your hands off AFTER you leave the ground.
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(9 mins ago)
Was the cracking sound of the dude at 2.22 his bike or his body? "Yeah boi, you got it!" No, no you don't.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(21 mins ago)
Just a tiny little drop off this rock...that's all... BOOM!
[Reply]
2
0
bigtim
(21 mins ago)
That was rowdy.
[Reply]
3
0
samjobson
(18 mins ago)
The little whimper at the end says it all...
[Reply]
2
0
Foolcyclist
(19 mins ago)
Oooof.
[Reply]
1
0
deepcovedave
(17 mins ago)
That last clip sounded like a true ringing of the old bell.
[Reply]
1
0
LukeBurgie
(17 mins ago)
1:22 tried so hard to play it off
[Reply]
2
0
n00bmtbr
(16 mins ago)
0:57... sniper got him.
[Reply]
2
0
Teepee146
(15 mins ago)
Full body skid!
[Reply]
2
0
whitebirdfeathers
(15 mins ago)
Best batch in a while.
[Reply]
1
0
samjobson
(13 mins ago)
The trees have started to fight back I see!
[Reply]
2
0
2pi
(12 mins ago)
Ninja Turtle at 3:53 ???
[Reply]
1
0
ihertzler
(9 mins ago)
Does the butterfly effect pertain to flapping helmet visors? (2:55)
[Reply]
1
0
monkeybizz
(14 mins ago)
@1:15 how 2020 is going
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(9 mins ago)
What's that, against the wall ?
[Reply]
1
0
Unklemac
(11 mins ago)
2:49 dentist drop
[Reply]
