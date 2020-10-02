Video: Friday Fails #138

Oct 2, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by Rose Bikes







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


38 Comments

  • 18 0
 Video Unavailable, This video is private = Friday Fail
  • 2 0
 oh, the irony!
  • 9 0
 Its because your from England, Rose does not export there anymore and they are the sponsor. We can see it fine here.
  • 9 0
 2:04 - so much sand and his head finds the pile of rocks. ouch.
  • 1 0
 Exactly what I was thinking. "Soft" everywhere, except there Smile
  • 7 0
 I noticed that the "factory" reflectors on most of these bikes are throwing off their balance.... Therefore resulting in most if not all of the fails.
  • 3 0
 Video is set to "private"!!!! Please make public.

Sincerely, Everyone on the World Wide Interwebs.
  • 4 0
 Friday Fail = Video doesnt work
  • 4 1
 Its only been mentioned a few times so will mention again.....its Private! Your forcing me to continue working!
  • 1 0
 Yeah. Just here to confirm, it is indeed private.
  • 4 0
 3:26 the worst silhouette. That guy went full send
  • 1 0
 This clip should be used for the new FF intro!
  • 2 1
 Just when i thought i had built up enough confidence to hit a jump i have been avoiding at my local trails and pinkbike comes at me with this.
  • 2 0
 01:07 - Most evil laugh ever.

02:03 - Sand everywhere. Land in pile of rocks.
  • 1 0
 Particularly spicy week! I love fall riding because everyone is warmed up from summer and not worried about losing a whole season if they wreck hard.
  • 2 0
 I'm always amazed at the absence of profane commentary from those crashing ... that wouldn't be my experience. lol
  • 3 1
 Me too, I´m obviously not invited to the private party either.
  • 2 0
 PB, apparently the interwebs wants to see your privates
  • 2 0
 Soooooo many cases! [Insert lawyer joke here]
  • 1 0
 Dude at 0:50 was on an Airdrop. Seems like karmic justice was at play just a smidge...
  • 1 0
 Based on many Friday Fails videos, removing the front brake would highly decrease the amount of crashes!
  • 1 0
 One again confirming that saving my big airs for the snowboard was a wise life choice.
  • 1 1
 How in all the holy baloney in the world did that rig not fold in half when it nose cased so heavy in the beautiful big ol' squared step up.. the mind boggles!!
  • 1 1
 On further review.. I suppose it wasn't "THAT" bad aye..
  • 1 0
 c'mon man! Iam starting to wish for crashs in the slopstyle
  • 2 0
 3:24 damage report..omg!
  • 2 0
 That noise was Thanos snapping the headtube
  • 1 0
 Nothing like casing a jump with your FRONT wheel.... ouch.
  • 1 0
 Am I going crazy or is the first video from Duluth, MN?
  • 1 0
 It is, that's my video. Taken of my buddy in Piedmont
  • 1 0
 Lots of front brake grabbing panic moves today.
  • 1 0
 The pull-up-on-drops-game was strong today
  • 1 0
 Mannnn, the boys went hard this week.
  • 1 0
 Not much love shown in this FF
  • 1 0
 Why don’t people wear gloves?! Enjoying road rash on your hands?!
  • 1 0
 @ 3:24 is what causes your CSU to creak.
  • 1 0
 The OTB edition.
  • 1 0
 Best Episode Ever

Post a Comment



