Video: Friday Fails #138
Oct 2, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Rose Bikes
38 Comments
Score
Time
18
0
fartymarty
(2 hours ago)
Video Unavailable, This video is private = Friday Fail
[Reply]
2
0
milestogo
(2 hours ago)
oh, the irony!
[Reply]
9
0
fabwizard
(2 hours ago)
Its because your from England, Rose does not export there anymore and they are the sponsor. We can see it fine here.
[Reply]
9
0
n00bmtbr
(45 mins ago)
2:04 - so much sand and his head finds the pile of rocks. ouch.
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(32 mins ago)
Exactly what I was thinking. "Soft" everywhere, except there
[Reply]
7
0
Albitron
(16 mins ago)
I noticed that the "factory" reflectors on most of these bikes are throwing off their balance.... Therefore resulting in most if not all of the fails.
[Reply]
3
0
UPBike
(2 hours ago)
Video is set to "private"!!!! Please make public.
Sincerely, Everyone on the World Wide Interwebs.
[Reply]
4
0
danielstutt
(2 hours ago)
Friday Fail = Video doesnt work
[Reply]
4
1
endorium
(2 hours ago)
Its only been mentioned a few times so will mention again.....its Private! Your forcing me to continue working!
[Reply]
1
0
chillrider199
(2 hours ago)
Yeah. Just here to confirm, it is indeed private.
[Reply]
4
0
chillescarpe
(46 mins ago)
3:26 the worst silhouette. That guy went full send
[Reply]
1
0
jfcarrier
(22 mins ago)
This clip should be used for the new FF intro!
[Reply]
2
1
danielstutt
(32 mins ago)
Just when i thought i had built up enough confidence to hit a jump i have been avoiding at my local trails and pinkbike comes at me with this.
[Reply]
2
0
DidNotSendIt
(24 mins ago)
01:07 - Most evil laugh ever.
02:03 - Sand everywhere. Land in pile of rocks.
[Reply]
1
0
hqrsie
(17 mins ago)
Particularly spicy week! I love fall riding because everyone is warmed up from summer and not worried about losing a whole season if they wreck hard.
[Reply]
2
0
njcbps
(15 mins ago)
I'm always amazed at the absence of profane commentary from those crashing ... that wouldn't be my experience. lol
[Reply]
3
1
andy99
(2 hours ago)
Me too, I´m obviously not invited to the private party either.
[Reply]
2
0
monkeybizz
(2 hours ago)
PB, apparently the interwebs wants to see your privates
[Reply]
2
0
locoola
(44 mins ago)
Soooooo many cases! [Insert lawyer joke here]
[Reply]
1
0
SmashySmashy
(39 mins ago)
Dude at 0:50 was on an Airdrop. Seems like karmic justice was at play just a smidge...
[Reply]
1
0
Caiokv
(18 mins ago)
Based on many Friday Fails videos, removing the front brake would highly decrease the amount of crashes!
[Reply]
1
0
Mazdamia
(14 mins ago)
One again confirming that saving my big airs for the snowboard was a wise life choice.
[Reply]
1
1
OliOliOli
(14 mins ago)
How in all the holy baloney in the world did that rig not fold in half when it nose cased so heavy in the beautiful big ol' squared step up.. the mind boggles!!
[Reply]
1
1
OliOliOli
(11 mins ago)
On further review.. I suppose it wasn't "THAT" bad aye..
[Reply]
1
0
inonyme
(48 mins ago)
c'mon man! Iam starting to wish for crashs in the slopstyle
[Reply]
2
0
freeinpg
(38 mins ago)
3:24 damage report..omg!
[Reply]
2
0
mostsleek
(32 mins ago)
That noise was Thanos snapping the headtube
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(30 mins ago)
Nothing like casing a jump with your FRONT wheel.... ouch.
[Reply]
1
0
MTBhero21
(28 mins ago)
Am I going crazy or is the first video from Duluth, MN?
[Reply]
1
0
Agolz12
(5 mins ago)
It is, that's my video. Taken of my buddy in Piedmont
[Reply]
1
0
FatTonyNJ
(27 mins ago)
Lots of front brake grabbing panic moves today.
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(24 mins ago)
The pull-up-on-drops-game was strong today
[Reply]
1
0
benjam1n
(20 mins ago)
Mannnn, the boys went hard this week.
[Reply]
1
0
pigman65
(19 mins ago)
Not much love shown in this FF
[Reply]
1
0
Solorider13
(16 mins ago)
Why don’t people wear gloves?! Enjoying road rash on your hands?!
[Reply]
1
0
Branmuffin
(4 mins ago)
@ 3:24 is what causes your CSU to creak.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(9 mins ago)
The OTB edition.
[Reply]
1
0
The-Mango-Kid
(1 mins ago)
Best Episode Ever
[Reply]
