Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video Friday Fails #139
Oct 8, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Rose Bikes
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Riding Videos
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(5 mins ago)
Full-face-and-no-kneepads is this summer's indication that a completely incompetent crash is forthcoming.
[Reply]
1
0
chillescarpe
(9 mins ago)
After watching Ben Cathro's latest video, that was all the fails I needed to see for one week.
[Reply]
2
0
hcaz
(9 mins ago)
Nice ending!
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(8 mins ago)
Any footage from DH Qualies?
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(1 mins ago)
Holy Diver at 0:57
Ending FF with giggling has a nice touch !
[Reply]
1
0
Unklemac
(1 mins ago)
0:36 - Now you see me... now you don’t!
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(6 mins ago)
1:23 looks painful
[Reply]
1
0
joshleb
(1 mins ago)
He definitely should have bailed!
[Reply]
1
5
waxed
(23 mins ago)
Friday fails failed
[Reply]
Ending FF with giggling has a nice touch !
