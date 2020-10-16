Video: Friday Fails #140

Oct 16, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by Rose Bikes





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


20 Comments

  • 18 0
 I'm constantly impressed by what people think is rollable.
  • 5 0
 I'm more impressed about how they judge their jumping skills.
  • 1 0
 "Never tried a drop before, maybe I will just roll down this slowly."
  • 8 0
 Some of the most epic crashes off a 10 inch drop I've ever seen.
  • 4 0
 I strenuously object to the porn at 1:40.
  • 3 0
 Jumping in that wind. Not such a great idea...
  • 1 0
 amazing idea
  • 3 0
 Briday bails
  • 1 0
 Kept waiting for the "Rider Up, Rider Up" after the guy walked away from his crash, but alas
  • 3 0
 1:45 I love you, Bro.
  • 1 0
 His buddy was super lucky the rider threw his bike away.
  • 1 0
 0:01 What would happen if I tried the one-footed landing from the new Semenuk video
  • 1 0
 My local bike park is the very fist clip and at 1:16. Literally the same trail.
  • 1 0
 2:58 we almost watched an actual death. And good lord that last one.. slid out on a scrub attempt?
  • 1 0
 everyone leaving by the front door this week....
  • 1 0
 First fail looked like he was about to stomp a sick one footed nac nac!
  • 1 0
 3:27 for the highest pain score?
  • 1 0
 3:42 just gives up mid-air and lets go of the bars.
  • 1 0
 :43 ain't really built for racing
  • 1 0
 OOOF, that piggy-back case job @ 1:45.

