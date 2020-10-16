Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #140
Oct 16, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Rose Bikes
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
183878 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
115028 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
62685 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
62216 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58820 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
54038 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6
52961 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
52840 views
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
18
0
danp63
(40 mins ago)
I'm constantly impressed by what people think is rollable.
[Reply]
5
0
f00bar
(19 mins ago)
I'm more impressed about how they judge their jumping skills.
[Reply]
1
0
moefosho
(5 mins ago)
"Never tried a drop before, maybe I will just roll down this slowly."
[Reply]
8
0
Lankycrank
(37 mins ago)
Some of the most epic crashes off a 10 inch drop I've ever seen.
[Reply]
4
0
oscartheballer
(37 mins ago)
I strenuously object to the porn at 1:40.
[Reply]
3
0
mtbschrader
(28 mins ago)
Jumping in that wind. Not such a great idea...
[Reply]
1
0
hamncheez
(11 mins ago)
amazing idea
[Reply]
3
0
dexterfawkes
(44 mins ago)
Briday bails
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(39 mins ago)
Kept waiting for the "Rider Up, Rider Up" after the guy walked away from his crash, but alas
[Reply]
3
0
FatTonyNJ
(37 mins ago)
1:45 I love you, Bro.
[Reply]
1
0
KavuRider
(8 mins ago)
His buddy was super lucky the rider threw his bike away.
[Reply]
1
0
Woody25
(24 mins ago)
0:01 What would happen if I tried the one-footed landing from the new Semenuk video
[Reply]
1
0
AnimationNathan
(9 mins ago)
My local bike park is the very fist clip and at 1:16. Literally the same trail.
[Reply]
1
0
shawnca7
(8 mins ago)
2:58 we almost watched an actual death. And good lord that last one.. slid out on a scrub attempt?
[Reply]
1
0
ad15
(40 mins ago)
everyone leaving by the front door this week....
[Reply]
1
0
mrhollin
(37 mins ago)
First fail looked like he was about to stomp a sick one footed nac nac!
[Reply]
1
0
pbuser2299
(36 mins ago)
3:27 for the highest pain score?
[Reply]
1
0
zedpm
(26 mins ago)
3:42 just gives up mid-air and lets go of the bars.
[Reply]
1
0
grntnckl
(8 mins ago)
:43 ain't really built for racing
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(0 mins ago)
OOOF, that piggy-back case job @ 1:45.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010511
Mobile Version of Website
20 Comments
Post a Comment