Video: Friday Fails #141
Oct 23, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Rose Bikes
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
ODubhslaine
(3 mins ago)
Another one trying to replicate the FF opening sequence...
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(1 mins ago)
There’s a distinct lack of sympathy this week; more laughter than “you ok’s?”
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(0 mins ago)
Not bad... a few face plants later...
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(4 mins ago)
YES!
[Reply]
