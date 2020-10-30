Video: Friday Fails #142

Oct 30, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by Rose Bikes





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
108953 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
71840 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
55484 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
51110 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
36523 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
33595 views
Öhlins Updates TTXAir Platform with New Single Can TTX1Air
29148 views
Interview: Wesley Ferguson on Mountain Biking as a Black Man
27503 views

22 Comments

  • 5 0
 *wheel rolling in the distance...
  • 3 0
 Man, that intro. You see the poor guy’s arm stays stiff even after he rolls. You know he was out. Hope he’s well
  • 2 0
 What a send too. Hope he is well.
  • 1 0
 I had exactly a carbon copy of that a couple of weeks ago, only i must have been a couple of degrees less rotated and somehow, i dont know how, managed ride it out. Not without an arse full of tire though
  • 2 0
 That first one - it all goes pretty fast but at some point when your body is forward like that you gotta EJECT !!!
  • 1 0
 1:04 We've all been there ... that frustrating ride when you just want to toss your bike into the woods and jog back to the trailhead.
  • 2 0
 3.43 That was probably for the best..
  • 1 0
 Literally took the words out of my mouth. When he figures out how to get to the drop, we'll definitely get to see him on next week's episode of Friday Fails
  • 2 0
 0:50 - awww, his first huck to flat, welcome to the sport!
  • 1 0
 At 0:25 I thought for sure the tree would do him in. I guess he had eyes for that ladder instead.
  • 1 0
 1:41 - I watched that like 10 times and still can't figure out what he was trying to do nor wtf happened.
  • 1 0
 "My fork's about to blow!". Next day at the bike Shop. "I was just riding along!". Ha ha....
  • 2 0
 0:00. Ded
  • 1 0
 An episode full of hard hits mixed with amateur hour crashes.
  • 2 1
 can't complain about a mellower Friday Fails in these stressful times
  • 1 0
 1:49, cameraman enjoyed that too much.
  • 1 0
 At least they all got a lid on...
  • 1 0
 Heavy stuff! This save at 1:05!!! Lucky guy that.
  • 1 0
 I think this needs to be called the lawn dart special.
  • 2 0
 So. Many. Nosedives.
  • 1 0
 Bunch of rag dolling!
  • 1 0
 1:04 sounds expensive.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010539
Mobile Version of Website