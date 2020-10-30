Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #142
Oct 30, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
22 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Hannibalismus
(19 mins ago)
*wheel rolling in the distance...
[Reply]
3
0
powgagow
(20 mins ago)
Man, that intro. You see the poor guy’s arm stays stiff even after he rolls. You know he was out. Hope he’s well
[Reply]
2
0
learningcycles
(8 mins ago)
What a send too. Hope he is well.
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(4 mins ago)
I had exactly a carbon copy of that a couple of weeks ago, only i must have been a couple of degrees less rotated and somehow, i dont know how, managed ride it out. Not without an arse full of tire though
[Reply]
2
0
BrutalSyl
(12 mins ago)
That first one - it all goes pretty fast but at some point when your body is forward like that you gotta EJECT !!!
[Reply]
1
0
dllawson819
(6 mins ago)
1:04 We've all been there ... that frustrating ride when you just want to toss your bike into the woods and jog back to the trailhead.
[Reply]
2
0
mshiret
(21 mins ago)
3.43 That was probably for the best..
[Reply]
1
0
IUChris
(2 mins ago)
Literally took the words out of my mouth. When he figures out how to get to the drop, we'll definitely get to see him on next week's episode of Friday Fails
[Reply]
2
0
mtnsnap
(14 mins ago)
0:50 - awww, his first huck to flat, welcome to the sport!
[Reply]
1
0
tmadison12
(8 mins ago)
At 0:25 I thought for sure the tree would do him in. I guess he had eyes for that ladder instead.
[Reply]
1
0
tmadison12
(4 mins ago)
1:41 - I watched that like 10 times and still can't figure out what he was trying to do nor wtf happened.
[Reply]
1
0
wallheater
(1 mins ago)
"My fork's about to blow!". Next day at the bike Shop. "I was just riding along!". Ha ha....
[Reply]
2
0
dexterfawkes
(24 mins ago)
0:00. Ded
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(19 mins ago)
An episode full of hard hits mixed with amateur hour crashes.
[Reply]
2
1
rayme
(19 mins ago)
can't complain about a mellower Friday Fails in these stressful times
[Reply]
1
0
learningcycles
(12 mins ago)
1:49, cameraman enjoyed that too much.
[Reply]
1
0
stobimax
(11 mins ago)
At least they all got a lid on...
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(10 mins ago)
Heavy stuff! This save at 1:05!!! Lucky guy that.
[Reply]
1
0
tmadison12
(9 mins ago)
I think this needs to be called the lawn dart special.
[Reply]
2
0
LOTCP
(9 mins ago)
So. Many. Nosedives.
[Reply]
1
0
thechunderdownunder
(1 mins ago)
Bunch of rag dolling!
[Reply]
1
0
Rygar
(1 mins ago)
1:04 sounds expensive.
[Reply]
