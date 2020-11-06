Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #143
Nov 6, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Dainese
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Videos
Friday Fails
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
94235 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
79806 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
70509 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
67370 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
61782 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
57309 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
48727 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
48194 views
49
0
n00bmtbr
(1 hours ago)
Nice intro. We finally got a point!
Riders: 1
Trees: 2,328
[Reply]
25
0
NivlacEloop
(1 hours ago)
I love how Friday fails is always a mix between people sending it big and xc dads eating shit at the pumptrack
[Reply]
1
0
Gmang
(10 mins ago)
High volume of XC dads eating it for sure this week. Love it.
[Reply]
6
0
krka73
(1 hours ago)
Love the 2 for 1 crashes. My friends & I have a rule: You're allowed to run the person over that crashes in front of you. And I've definitely left tire marks on my friends... there's no reason for 2 people to crash!
[Reply]
4
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
Nothing like asking "are you ok" after your buddy hit a tree with his head at full speed
How possibly could he be ok? Even terminator would not be ok after this
[Reply]
2
0
pink505
(35 mins ago)
The classic end the ride with a bin into the drainage ditch. Fitting end to friday fails. I wont be riding any wood features today as clearly the tree karma is in the trees favour today. Also broke the rule of not watching fails until after my ride ....damm it...
[Reply]
2
0
teenwolf
(18 mins ago)
Wow. Rough episode. RIP collar bones...And how many people here were going tooooo slow and then trying to bunny hop off a drop jump? recipe for disaster....as witnessed. Props to the first dude for clearing out that tree to prevent further victims!!
[Reply]
4
0
man-wolf
(58 mins ago)
2:28 sounds like a scene out of a Street Fighter video game....and like it fuggin' hurt
[Reply]
3
0
chillescarpe
(52 mins ago)
The last one....I wouldn't recommend falling off and flying towards a road. Ive never done it to speak from experience, it's just I don't recommend it
[Reply]
4
0
SmashySmashy
(1 hours ago)
That collarbone snap at 1:24 tho :-O
[Reply]
2
0
Groov-E
(57 mins ago)
Yeee-ouuuch. That arm is not responding.
[Reply]
1
0
hypa
(9 mins ago)
This video reminds me that the English language needs a word that combines dumb and clumsy into one word. Like, isn't there a word in German, like dumbsenfreuda? Or clumsyfracht?
[Reply]
3
0
tmadison12
(1 hours ago)
I think this was the broken clavicle edition.
[Reply]
2
0
C206
(57 mins ago)
So many of these could have been avoided by researching what the red dial on your suspension does
[Reply]
3
0
pbuser2299
(24 mins ago)
Instead of riding? Agreed.
[Reply]
1
0
bonkmasterflex
(19 mins ago)
And this has been another thrilling addition of "People Vastly Overestimating Their Abilities!" Tune in next week to see more carnage.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(2 mins ago)
I get flat pedals win medals and all that...
BUT it seems a lot of these crashes happen from a foot (or feet) coming off the pedals. Usually in mid air.
[Reply]
1
0
SileTzar
(1 hours ago)
This Friday starts of strong and keeps on giving! I guess we all needed this after the election drama
[Reply]
2
0
tmadison12
(1 hours ago)
2:26 - Where was he trying to go?
[Reply]
3
0
maxgod
(47 mins ago)
Oh sh!$% .. Wuarghhhhh Wuuuahhhhhhhhhhhh
[Reply]
2
0
MonsterTruck
(51 mins ago)
Thank you. Just...thanks
[Reply]
3
0
loose-g-raf
(46 mins ago)
2:42 bonk
[Reply]
1
0
gaberoc
(18 mins ago)
The sound is so perfect it almost seems added.
[Reply]
1
0
Bizepskanone
(45 mins ago)
"Are you okay dad?" is what i also will probably hear alot some time hopefully.
[Reply]
1
0
DidNotSendIt
(18 mins ago)
There seemes to be a stron correlation between vests and fails. Any theories?
[Reply]
2
0
overconfident
(13 mins ago)
Oh, I thought this was just going to be Trump's post-election address
[Reply]
1
0
Adamrideshisbike
(4 mins ago)
I just love when people ask 'Are you okay?' before the body has even skidded to a stop.
[Reply]
1
0
rodeostu
(4 mins ago)
That last one - damn. The crash was a blessing, given that the roll-out from the drop had two lanes of traffic.
[Reply]
1
0
Jabbawasmadadda
(1 hours ago)
Some right belters today
[Reply]
1
0
jptothetree
(57 mins ago)
:47 might be my favorite idiot crash of all time
[Reply]
1
0
mgarn
(52 mins ago)
3:05 Looks like some mission impossible type stuff. Impressive form.
[Reply]
1
0
Groov-E
(52 mins ago)
2:53
If that tree didn't cause a concussion, the ground sure did.
[Reply]
1
0
thinkbike
(35 mins ago)
some bad ass parkour moves here!
[Reply]
1
0
Rosmo74
(18 mins ago)
2:57 Bike packing at the bike park
[Reply]
1
0
kerosen1
(16 mins ago)
Weird flex but painfully OK.
[Reply]
1
0
tomo12377
(13 mins ago)
2.09 last minute ballet coming in hoot
[Reply]
1
0
Solorider13
(49 mins ago)
Ouch
[Reply]
1
0
teenwolf
(17 mins ago)
a drop or jump...typo!
[Reply]
