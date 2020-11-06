Video: Friday Fails #143

Nov 6, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

38 Comments

  • 49 0
 Nice intro. We finally got a point!

Riders: 1
Trees: 2,328
  • 25 0
 I love how Friday fails is always a mix between people sending it big and xc dads eating shit at the pumptrack
  • 1 0
 High volume of XC dads eating it for sure this week. Love it.
  • 6 0
 Love the 2 for 1 crashes. My friends & I have a rule: You're allowed to run the person over that crashes in front of you. And I've definitely left tire marks on my friends... there's no reason for 2 people to crash!
  • 4 0
 Nothing like asking "are you ok" after your buddy hit a tree with his head at full speed Razz
How possibly could he be ok? Even terminator would not be ok after this Wink
  • 2 0
 The classic end the ride with a bin into the drainage ditch. Fitting end to friday fails. I wont be riding any wood features today as clearly the tree karma is in the trees favour today. Also broke the rule of not watching fails until after my ride ....damm it...
  • 2 0
 Wow. Rough episode. RIP collar bones...And how many people here were going tooooo slow and then trying to bunny hop off a drop jump? recipe for disaster....as witnessed. Props to the first dude for clearing out that tree to prevent further victims!!
  • 4 0
 2:28 sounds like a scene out of a Street Fighter video game....and like it fuggin' hurt
  • 3 0
 The last one....I wouldn't recommend falling off and flying towards a road. Ive never done it to speak from experience, it's just I don't recommend it
  • 4 0
 That collarbone snap at 1:24 tho :-O
  • 2 0
 Yeee-ouuuch. That arm is not responding.
  • 1 0
 This video reminds me that the English language needs a word that combines dumb and clumsy into one word. Like, isn't there a word in German, like dumbsenfreuda? Or clumsyfracht?
  • 3 0
 I think this was the broken clavicle edition.
  • 2 0
 So many of these could have been avoided by researching what the red dial on your suspension does
  • 3 0
 Instead of riding? Agreed.
  • 1 0
 And this has been another thrilling addition of "People Vastly Overestimating Their Abilities!" Tune in next week to see more carnage.
  • 1 0
 I get flat pedals win medals and all that...
BUT it seems a lot of these crashes happen from a foot (or feet) coming off the pedals. Usually in mid air.
  • 1 0
 This Friday starts of strong and keeps on giving! I guess we all needed this after the election drama
  • 2 0
 2:26 - Where was he trying to go?
  • 3 0
 Oh sh!$% .. Wuarghhhhh Wuuuahhhhhhhhhhhh
  • 2 0
 Thank you. Just...thanks
  • 3 0
 2:42 bonk
  • 1 0
 The sound is so perfect it almost seems added.
  • 1 0
 "Are you okay dad?" is what i also will probably hear alot some time hopefully.
  • 1 0
 There seemes to be a stron correlation between vests and fails. Any theories?
  • 2 0
 Oh, I thought this was just going to be Trump's post-election address
  • 1 0
 I just love when people ask 'Are you okay?' before the body has even skidded to a stop.
  • 1 0
 That last one - damn. The crash was a blessing, given that the roll-out from the drop had two lanes of traffic.
  • 1 0
 Some right belters today Smile
  • 1 0
 :47 might be my favorite idiot crash of all time
  • 1 0
 3:05 Looks like some mission impossible type stuff. Impressive form.
  • 1 0
 2:53

If that tree didn't cause a concussion, the ground sure did.
  • 1 0
 some bad ass parkour moves here!
  • 1 0
 2:57 Bike packing at the bike park
  • 1 0
 Weird flex but painfully OK.
  • 1 0
 2.09 last minute ballet coming in hoot
  • 1 0
 Ouch
  • 1 0
 a drop or jump...typo!

Post a Comment



