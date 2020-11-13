Video: Friday Fails #144

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

31 Comments

  • 13 0
 I can't lie I love seeing anyone with a lefty crash
  • 4 0
 they kinda deserve it
  • 2 1
 We dont crash, that video is fake news. Make Lefty Great Again....
  • 12 1
 Video private? Hurry up, its 3pm over here and I've given up even pretending to work
  • 5 0
 Quickest IT fix evere, cheers
  • 7 0
 The blood curdling death sounds are good today. And and the guy face planting the camera, thanks for making my day
  • 2 0
 1:35 The sound effect in Goldeneye N64 when an enemy was shot
  • 5 0
 If you slow down at 0:55 you can see his wheel smash the downtube.

OOOOHHHuuuh!
  • 1 0
 and the frame separate in two...
  • 1 0
 I´m always confused by the criteria to make it into the Friday fails video because surely some people are cut.or is this just all the pinkers who crashed this past week. As usual some of the crashes were genuinely violent and quite scary the kind of crash that makes you wince watching it. but then its followed by some guy sliding off a dusty trail at low speeds. can someone explain
  • 4 0
 Great to see more people on bikes...
  • 3 0
 LOL 1:28 isn't suppose to be a roller. That's the drop at Floyd Hill
  • 3 0
 2:44 should learn how to wear his helmet correctly.
  • 2 0
 Is this scientific evidence for future generations to understand why Women lived longer than Men?
  • 2 0
 What private!? I was looking forward to watching others suffer!
  • 2 0
 Thanks for fixing it quick! I enjoyed it.
  • 1 0
 Wow, Slayer man at 0:33, this feature is not a kicker !

Future mullet advocate at 0:50 Smile
  • 2 0
 Great sound effects this week!
  • 2 0
 Some of these exclamations could easily replace "the Wilhelm Scream"…
  • 1 0
 These Friday fail videos taught me to leave my finger off the front brake....
  • 2 0
 I'm awarding 2:17 a success
  • 1 0
 Maybe I'll stop pressuring my girlfriend to roll the rock drop at Floyd Hill. 1:27 convinced me.
  • 2 0
 3:35 Finally someone in Fails who knows how to bail!!
  • 1 0
 1:52 "Let me just check to make sure the camera is recording."
  • 1 0
 2:28 looks like the drop zone at Angel Fire.
  • 1 0
 1:01 Rider roulette, place your bets here, 1, 2 or will it be number 3?
  • 2 0
 love an XC scorpion
  • 1 0
 Opening Kid gets bonus points for almost getting that nose manual done.
  • 1 0
 Dave hadn't stopped sliding before his buddy checked to see if he was ok.
  • 1 0
 Dave could possibly still be sliding now.

Post a Comment



