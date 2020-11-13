Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #144
Nov 13, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Dainese
Videos
Friday Fails
31 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
13
0
preach
(52 mins ago)
I can't lie I love seeing anyone with a lefty crash
[Reply]
4
0
NivlacEloop
(31 mins ago)
they kinda deserve it
[Reply]
2
1
pink505
(9 mins ago)
We dont crash, that video is fake news. Make Lefty Great Again....
[Reply]
12
1
AyJayDoubleyou
(1 hours ago)
Video private? Hurry up, its 3pm over here and I've given up even pretending to work
[Reply]
5
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(1 hours ago)
Quickest IT fix evere, cheers
[Reply]
7
0
danielstutt
(44 mins ago)
The blood curdling death sounds are good today. And and the guy face planting the camera, thanks for making my day
[Reply]
2
0
gnarnaimo
(21 mins ago)
1:35 The sound effect in Goldeneye N64 when an enemy was shot
[Reply]
5
0
tmadison12
(37 mins ago)
If you slow down at 0:55 you can see his wheel smash the downtube.
OOOOHHHuuuh!
[Reply]
1
0
chiroshi
(26 mins ago)
and the frame separate in two...
[Reply]
1
0
NivlacEloop
(14 mins ago)
I´m always confused by the criteria to make it into the Friday fails video because surely some people are cut.or is this just all the pinkers who crashed this past week. As usual some of the crashes were genuinely violent and quite scary the kind of crash that makes you wince watching it. but then its followed by some guy sliding off a dusty trail at low speeds. can someone explain
[Reply]
4
0
OceanPhil
(57 mins ago)
Great to see more people on bikes...
[Reply]
3
0
NorCalNomad
(54 mins ago)
LOL 1:28 isn't suppose to be a roller. That's the drop at Floyd Hill
[Reply]
3
0
Derek6p
(28 mins ago)
2:44 should learn how to wear his helmet correctly.
[Reply]
2
0
chillescarpe
(14 mins ago)
Is this scientific evidence for future generations to understand why Women lived longer than Men?
[Reply]
2
0
dualcrownscottspark
(1 hours ago)
What private!? I was looking forward to watching others suffer!
[Reply]
2
0
dualcrownscottspark
(56 mins ago)
Thanks for fixing it quick! I enjoyed it.
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(42 mins ago)
Wow, Slayer man at 0:33, this feature is not a kicker !
Future mullet advocate at 0:50
[Reply]
2
0
dllawson819
(37 mins ago)
Great sound effects this week!
[Reply]
2
0
flxsykling
(35 mins ago)
Some of these exclamations could easily replace "the Wilhelm Scream"…
[Reply]
1
0
asmtb
(27 mins ago)
These Friday fail videos taught me to leave my finger off the front brake....
[Reply]
2
0
lacuna
(27 mins ago)
I'm awarding 2:17 a success
[Reply]
1
0
bmxsnox
(25 mins ago)
Maybe I'll stop pressuring my girlfriend to roll the rock drop at Floyd Hill. 1:27 convinced me.
[Reply]
2
0
sourmix
(15 mins ago)
3:35 Finally someone in Fails who knows how to bail!!
[Reply]
1
0
dllawson819
(32 mins ago)
1:52 "Let me just check to make sure the camera is recording."
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(28 mins ago)
2:28 looks like the drop zone at Angel Fire.
[Reply]
1
0
mshiret
(22 mins ago)
1:01 Rider roulette, place your bets here, 1, 2 or will it be number 3?
[Reply]
2
0
NiloB
(11 mins ago)
love an XC scorpion
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(5 mins ago)
Opening Kid gets bonus points for almost getting that nose manual done.
[Reply]
1
0
Watersconstr
(5 mins ago)
Scorpion day!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdez-MZHruY
[Reply]
1
0
astorms
(4 mins ago)
Dave hadn't stopped sliding before his buddy checked to see if he was ok.
[Reply]
1
0
Watersconstr
(1 mins ago)
Dave could possibly still be sliding now.
[Reply]
