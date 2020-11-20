Video: Friday Fails #145

Nov 20, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

23 Comments

  • 9 1
 Woah... You okay?
  • 6 0
 With the covid bike boom, I think we are all moving up a percentile in relative skill.
  • 6 2
 :35 Don't worry, YT has excellent customer service and they will set you right. They just got a new CEO.
  • 1 0
 My bike was completely fine surprisingly enough, just had to switch grips :p
  • 5 0
 That space x superheavy guy... rocket!
  • 6 1
 ARE YOU OKAY?
  • 3 0
 a new category this week; honey, let us spend a day together....
  • 1 0
 And in this week's video, you can see multiple cases of the people who help dentists earn those shiny new bikes!
  • 2 0
 That scream at :42 is so primal
  • 2 0
 God bless you large human.
  • 1 0
 The decision to do a no hander as the guy you are training in bins it was, shall we say, sub-optimal.
  • 1 0
 The weekend has arrived!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 I noticed a trend of people with moto fenders going otb this week.
  • 1 0
 I think a more appropriate name is poop deflector. And not from the trail...
  • 1 0
 :41 - I kept looking for the pterodactyl!
  • 1 0
 Ouch...nice way to end Smile
  • 1 0
 3:08 looked so good... until it didn't
  • 1 0
 looked like a fist full of brakes put that one in the fail category.
  • 2 0
 ...You okay?
  • 1 0
 2:12 I really hope that snapping noise is just the derailleur.
  • 1 0
 No Carl, no that was not "epic".
  • 1 0
 .55 is a big guy to be sending jumps.... Respect
  • 1 0
 Really abusing the word "epic"

