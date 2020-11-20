Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #145
Nov 20, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Dainese
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
9
1
KoanB
(39 mins ago)
Woah... You okay?
[Reply]
6
0
4thflowkage
(15 mins ago)
With the covid bike boom, I think we are all moving up a percentile in relative skill.
[Reply]
6
2
oscartheballer
(35 mins ago)
:35 Don't worry, YT has excellent customer service and they will set you right. They just got a new CEO.
[Reply]
1
0
AlexTokmakoff
(10 mins ago)
My bike was completely fine surprisingly enough, just had to switch grips :p
[Reply]
5
0
ferenooo
(35 mins ago)
That space x superheavy guy... rocket!
[Reply]
6
1
lacuna
(34 mins ago)
ARE YOU OKAY?
[Reply]
3
0
BartDM
(34 mins ago)
a new category this week; honey, let us spend a day together....
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(19 mins ago)
And in this week's video, you can see multiple cases of the people who help dentists earn those shiny new bikes!
[Reply]
2
0
briceshirbach
Plus
(7 mins ago)
That scream at :42 is so primal
[Reply]
2
0
juicebanger
(6 mins ago)
God bless you large human.
[Reply]
1
0
veero
(1 mins ago)
The decision to do a no hander as the guy you are training in bins it was, shall we say, sub-optimal.
[Reply]
1
0
rhysduk
(41 mins ago)
The weekend has arrived!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
NivlacEloop
(30 mins ago)
I noticed a trend of people with moto fenders going otb this week.
[Reply]
1
0
tmadison12
(14 mins ago)
I think a more appropriate name is poop deflector. And not from the trail...
[Reply]
1
0
tmadison12
(29 mins ago)
:41 - I kept looking for the pterodactyl!
[Reply]
1
0
Danmcdan
(28 mins ago)
Ouch...nice way to end
[Reply]
1
0
tmadison12
(24 mins ago)
3:08 looked so good... until it didn't
[Reply]
1
0
Avanwin
(2 mins ago)
looked like a fist full of brakes put that one in the fail category.
[Reply]
2
0
mountzlu
(17 mins ago)
...You okay?
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(15 mins ago)
2:12 I really hope that snapping noise is just the derailleur.
[Reply]
1
0
aribr
(8 mins ago)
No Carl, no that was not "epic".
[Reply]
1
0
steinbex
(5 mins ago)
.55 is a big guy to be sending jumps.... Respect
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(3 mins ago)
Really abusing the word "epic"
[Reply]
