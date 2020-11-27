Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #146
Nov 27, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Dainese
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
0
endorium
(40 mins ago)
Jeez, that first clip escalated quickly......
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(36 mins ago)
i felt hurt
[Reply]
1
0
SanD-blkrider
(9 mins ago)
No kidding.. Wow! Full face got proper usage!
[Reply]
1
0
steinbex
(9 mins ago)
casual face brake check to full ouchies in 2 seconds...
[Reply]
7
0
scotttherider
(33 mins ago)
Dude at 1:05.....come on now. You set your girl up for failure....not to mention the doghouse you’ll be in when she sees this....
[Reply]
7
0
jfcarrier
(27 mins ago)
The poor mate at 3:15 wondering why the teeter totter is not going down! I hope this does not become a trendy practical joke…
[Reply]
5
0
learningcycles
(25 mins ago)
I wouldn't be riding with those "friends" again.
[Reply]
3
0
pink505
(28 mins ago)
Oh Rebeeca classic death grip on the front brake, we've all been there. I almost stopped watching after the intro clip, please don't put the trip to the ER crash first, ease us into it,
[Reply]
6
0
preach
(26 mins ago)
The most dickish teeter totter move ever
[Reply]
5
0
Mintyjim
(35 mins ago)
Jesus. This weeks selection nearly puts you off mountain biking!
[Reply]
5
0
learningcycles
(29 mins ago)
3:11 was a douche move..
[Reply]
2
0
barlow2
(28 mins ago)
There were some hard hits in this FF, I'm going to think twice on my ride today.
[Reply]
1
0
hotfootluke
(23 mins ago)
Serious question, do you think a good portion of these are caused by improper suspension setup?
[Reply]
1
0
hllclmbr
(8 mins ago)
Some, but the majority just seem to land with their weight way too far forward.
[Reply]
2
0
Nobbinam
(19 mins ago)
3:13 with those friends you don't need enemies!
[Reply]
1
0
Bearlover
(14 mins ago)
The guy bouncing his head off the ground at :47 has concussion written all over it.
[Reply]
2
0
nick1957
(9 mins ago)
3:08 what a coplete twat thing to do
[Reply]
1
0
Verbl-Kint
(1 mins ago)
And here I was feeling a bit of cabin fever for not being able to ride for months...
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(40 mins ago)
Friday fails: i donno how to drop edition
[Reply]
1
0
Krzymndyd
(28 mins ago)
I can relate to all those crashes!
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(23 mins ago)
To be honest: the first crash disturbed me. Collarbone? Humerus?
[Reply]
1
0
sumskillz
(17 mins ago)
More nighttime fails please!
[Reply]
1
0
Kruger66
(3 mins ago)
3 seconds in, looks like we are going hard this week
[Reply]
1
0
Luniapuanrider
(18 mins ago)
Faceplant edition
[Reply]
