Video: Friday Fails #146

Nov 27, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by Dainese





24 Comments

  • 11 0
 Jeez, that first clip escalated quickly......
  • 1 0
 i felt hurt
  • 1 0
 No kidding.. Wow! Full face got proper usage!
  • 1 0
 casual face brake check to full ouchies in 2 seconds...
  • 7 0
 Dude at 1:05.....come on now. You set your girl up for failure....not to mention the doghouse you’ll be in when she sees this....
  • 7 0
 The poor mate at 3:15 wondering why the teeter totter is not going down! I hope this does not become a trendy practical joke…
  • 5 0
 I wouldn't be riding with those "friends" again.
  • 3 0
 Oh Rebeeca classic death grip on the front brake, we've all been there. I almost stopped watching after the intro clip, please don't put the trip to the ER crash first, ease us into it,
  • 6 0
 The most dickish teeter totter move ever
  • 5 0
 Jesus. This weeks selection nearly puts you off mountain biking!
  • 5 0
 3:11 was a douche move..
  • 2 0
 There were some hard hits in this FF, I'm going to think twice on my ride today.
  • 1 0
 Serious question, do you think a good portion of these are caused by improper suspension setup?
  • 1 0
 Some, but the majority just seem to land with their weight way too far forward.
  • 2 0
 3:13 with those friends you don't need enemies!
  • 1 0
 The guy bouncing his head off the ground at :47 has concussion written all over it.
  • 2 0
 3:08 what a coplete twat thing to do
  • 1 0
 And here I was feeling a bit of cabin fever for not being able to ride for months...
  • 1 0
 Friday fails: i donno how to drop edition
  • 1 0
 I can relate to all those crashes!
  • 1 0
 To be honest: the first crash disturbed me. Collarbone? Humerus?
  • 1 0
 More nighttime fails please!
  • 1 0
 3 seconds in, looks like we are going hard this week
  • 1 0
 Faceplant edition

