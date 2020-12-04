Video: Friday Fails #147

Dec 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


14 Comments

  • 3 0
 Imagine finally getting your vid on Friday Fails and its the last one and completely covered in links lol
  • 1 0
 Seems like a fair punishment for filming in vertical
  • 1 0
 That makes it a double fail!
  • 3 0
 these get worse each week
  • 1 0
 @Lukefuelex I think you mean better... crashes so good they hurt watching...
  • 1 0
 I counted at least four broken frames. And that guy who blew out his front on the big DH flow trail is lucky he didn't get it worse.
  • 1 0
 0:37 - thought for sure that was going to be ugly, nice save, that's why we like 'em long and slack
  • 1 0
 Kid- I almost did a sweet manual on that landing. Dad- Keep practicing Billy...
  • 1 0
 quite a few cringe-worthy ones... would be funny, if I could do it better =)
  • 1 0
 If we get one thing from the bike boom its gonna be longer better friday fails videos.
  • 1 0
 "You good?"
Pretty sure he's not good
  • 1 0
 Right - he just slid across a concrete driveway, there's nothing good about that
  • 1 0
 Friday fails- nose dive edition
  • 1 0
 In the outro, did he wreck into barbed wire? Ouch.

