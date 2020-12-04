Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #147
Dec 4, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
14 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
CEOJ
(11 mins ago)
Imagine finally getting your vid on Friday Fails and its the last one and completely covered in links lol
[Reply]
1
0
focofox37
(2 mins ago)
Seems like a fair punishment for filming in vertical
[Reply]
1
0
jfcarrier
(1 mins ago)
That makes it a double fail!
[Reply]
3
0
Lukefuelex
(16 mins ago)
these get worse each week
[Reply]
1
0
dan23dan23
(8 mins ago)
@Lukefuelex
I think you mean better... crashes so good they hurt watching...
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(10 mins ago)
I counted at least four broken frames. And that guy who blew out his front on the big DH flow trail is lucky he didn't get it worse.
[Reply]
1
0
mtnsnap
(12 mins ago)
0:37 - thought for sure that was going to be ugly, nice save, that's why we like 'em long and slack
[Reply]
1
0
thechunderdownunder
(10 mins ago)
Kid- I almost did a sweet manual on that landing. Dad- Keep practicing Billy...
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(8 mins ago)
quite a few cringe-worthy ones... would be funny, if I could do it better =)
[Reply]
1
0
NivlacEloop
(2 mins ago)
If we get one thing from the bike boom its gonna be longer better friday fails videos.
[Reply]
1
0
monkeybizz
(13 mins ago)
"You good?"
Pretty sure he's not good
[Reply]
1
0
mtnsnap
(11 mins ago)
Right - he just slid across a concrete driveway, there's nothing good about that
[Reply]
1
0
RossD123
(11 mins ago)
Friday fails- nose dive edition
[Reply]
1
0
jmhills
(3 mins ago)
In the outro, did he wreck into barbed wire? Ouch.
[Reply]
