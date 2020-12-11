Video: Friday Fails #148

Dec 11, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda





31 Comments

  • 12 1
 Friday Fails: Accidental Forestry Edition
  • 2 0
 How Not to trim trees
  • 1 0
 @mtbschrader: But it was the same dude twice! Just from different angle. Poor three though.
  • 12 2
 Anyone else rather watch this 8 times than one episode of Pinkbike Academy?
  • 1 0
 Naw dawg. I fully admit that Pinkbike Academy has become my new guilty pleasure. And yes. I'm aware that it practically turns me into a basic white girl.
  • 1 0
 you watched a whole episode!!!!?
  • 2 0
 Ouch, the rider at 0:47 is probably wishing he wore gloves! To each their own, but I don't personally understand why so many riders go glove-less, especially when there are options like the Chromag Tact that increase grip and provide at least some protection.
  • 5 0
 whoops run at 3:35 funniest thing ive seen all week..
  • 1 0
 My favorite fail this week!
  • 1 0
 immediatly followed by the one-hander ... funny
  • 3 1
 Stay safe out there, guys. Be sure to check how full your hospitals are before risking yourself. Many areas are under a lot of stress because of the season.
  • 3 0
 So that means hitting the biggest road gap step up things I can find?
  • 3 3
 So my third bike that I bought new was a '96 Rocky mountain Hammer which I still have.
That hammer had a 115 stem, bar ends, flat bars, clipless pedals that I've never used before, Rock shox mag 21R fork with frame geometry of what they called norba numbers. I think it was 70.5/ 73.
I went over the bars quite a few times.

And now that I'm riding a bike with mostly modern geometry I don't go over the bars.

But, and this is I think the problem, is that kids that start with modern geometry and they keep going over the bars need something a little more advanced.

To draw a graph.
Back then 70°, now 64 so 6° slacker and I'm okay.

Kids nowadays 64°. I think they need 6° slacker so they don't go over.

Geometry needs to get to the point where people don't go over the bars anymore and I think, to be honest the grim donut is not enough. It needs even more advanced geometry.
  • 5 0
 "the grim donut is not enough..." lol
  • 1 0
 OR, Kids can learn how to drop their heels, and wrists, hinge at the hip, pump terrain...you know, learn how to ride...and not go over the bars. Modern bikes help a ton, but at some point, it's on the rider.
  • 4 0
 Tarzan at 2:09 was just a massive missed opportunity!
  • 2 0
 0:56 was an emergency dismount, not a fail. If you land on your feet it doesn't count!
  • 3 0
 Just found a yellow bike in a canyon, anybody ?
  • 3 0
 2:45.. any guy looking for a full send in spandex is asking for trouble.
  • 1 0
 Dude at 1:00 needs the carbon fiber blankey to cuddle up with as he recovers.
  • 2 0
 This weeks episode: Over-schraplin’ and lumberjackin’!
  • 2 0
 Friday fails: Lumberjack Edition
  • 2 0
 The tree's are starting to use vines as allies to take us down!!!!!
  • 1 0
 That was some seriously impressive distance on that bike toss into the canyon...
  • 1 0
 3:11 is the trailer for the latest movie in the series; "Indiana Jones and the Pit of Doom"
  • 1 0
 people knocking down dead trees is my new favorite category of these
  • 1 0
 eager young lawyers looking for a chance at their first big case
  • 1 0
 Is it jsut me or the crashes recently became nastier ?
  • 1 0
 Friday Fails Revenge Of The Plants Edition.
  • 1 0
 What an opening scene?
  • 1 0
 Men vs trees 1:1

Post a Comment



