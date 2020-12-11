Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #148
Dec 11, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
31 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
1
runbrung
(28 mins ago)
Friday Fails: Accidental Forestry Edition
[Reply]
2
0
mtbschrader
(24 mins ago)
How Not to trim trees
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(15 mins ago)
@mtbschrader
: But it was the same dude twice! Just from different angle. Poor three though.
[Reply]
12
2
oscartheballer
(28 mins ago)
Anyone else rather watch this 8 times than one episode of Pinkbike Academy?
[Reply]
1
0
tmadison12
(3 mins ago)
Naw dawg. I fully admit that Pinkbike Academy has become my new guilty pleasure. And yes. I'm aware that it practically turns me into a basic white girl.
[Reply]
1
0
canningtrigg
(0 mins ago)
you watched a whole episode!!!!?
[Reply]
2
0
GeoMurph5
(20 mins ago)
Ouch, the rider at 0:47 is probably wishing he wore gloves! To each their own, but I don't personally understand why so many riders go glove-less, especially when there are options like the Chromag Tact that increase grip and provide at least some protection.
[Reply]
5
0
ad15
(27 mins ago)
whoops run at 3:35 funniest thing ive seen all week..
[Reply]
1
0
jfcarrier
(15 mins ago)
My favorite fail this week!
[Reply]
1
0
KoenR
(1 mins ago)
immediatly followed by the one-hander ... funny
[Reply]
3
1
JohanG
(31 mins ago)
Stay safe out there, guys. Be sure to check how full your hospitals are before risking yourself. Many areas are under a lot of stress because of the season.
[Reply]
3
0
ridingrascal
(27 mins ago)
So that means hitting the biggest road gap step up things I can find?
[Reply]
3
3
chickenlassi
(31 mins ago)
So my third bike that I bought new was a '96 Rocky mountain Hammer which I still have.
That hammer had a 115 stem, bar ends, flat bars, clipless pedals that I've never used before, Rock shox mag 21R fork with frame geometry of what they called norba numbers. I think it was 70.5/ 73.
I went over the bars quite a few times.
And now that I'm riding a bike with mostly modern geometry I don't go over the bars.
But, and this is I think the problem, is that kids that start with modern geometry and they keep going over the bars need something a little more advanced.
To draw a graph.
Back then 70°, now 64 so 6° slacker and I'm okay.
Kids nowadays 64°. I think they need 6° slacker so they don't go over.
Geometry needs to get to the point where people don't go over the bars anymore and I think, to be honest the grim donut is not enough. It needs even more advanced geometry.
[Reply]
5
0
jfcarrier
(12 mins ago)
"the grim donut is not enough..." lol
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(4 mins ago)
OR, Kids can learn how to drop their heels, and wrists, hinge at the hip, pump terrain...you know, learn how to ride...and not go over the bars. Modern bikes help a ton, but at some point, it's on the rider.
[Reply]
4
0
RadBikeBro
(21 mins ago)
Tarzan at 2:09 was just a massive missed opportunity!
[Reply]
2
0
lacuna
(19 mins ago)
0:56 was an emergency dismount, not a fail. If you land on your feet it doesn't count!
[Reply]
3
0
2pi
(15 mins ago)
Just found a yellow bike in a canyon, anybody ?
[Reply]
3
0
logansmolchuck
(11 mins ago)
2:45.. any guy looking for a full send in spandex is asking for trouble.
[Reply]
1
0
KK11
(25 mins ago)
Dude at 1:00 needs the carbon fiber blankey to cuddle up with as he recovers.
[Reply]
2
0
freeinpg
(19 mins ago)
This weeks episode: Over-schraplin’ and lumberjackin’!
[Reply]
2
0
Gibbsatron
(16 mins ago)
Friday fails: Lumberjack Edition
[Reply]
2
0
kcy4130
(15 mins ago)
The tree's are starting to use vines as allies to take us down!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(8 mins ago)
That was some seriously impressive distance on that bike toss into the canyon...
[Reply]
1
0
rjm94566
(2 mins ago)
3:11 is the trailer for the latest movie in the series; "Indiana Jones and the Pit of Doom"
[Reply]
1
0
steezysam
(27 mins ago)
people knocking down dead trees is my new favorite category of these
[Reply]
1
0
thinkbike
(24 mins ago)
eager young lawyers looking for a chance at their first big case
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(22 mins ago)
Is it jsut me or the crashes recently became nastier ?
[Reply]
1
0
Bondseye007
(16 mins ago)
Friday Fails Revenge Of The Plants Edition.
[Reply]
1
0
SanD-blkrider
(30 mins ago)
What an opening scene?
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(21 mins ago)
Men vs trees 1:1
[Reply]
