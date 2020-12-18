Video: Friday Fails #149

Dec 18, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
73661 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
65491 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
64727 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
63574 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
59867 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
54579 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
54367 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
54361 views

31 Comments

  • 28 0
 That step up fail at 1:35 was bruuuutal gah
  • 2 0
 That was just silly!
  • 1 0
 Especially since you knew it was coming from a mile away
  • 1 0
 Major Wiley E Coyote moment.
  • 1 0
 savage
  • 4 0
 My initial thought was that the dude was riding that feature in the wrong direction. Doesn't that look like a step down / drop feature? Honestly, that's the only way to make sense of what I was seeing...
  • 2 0
 I think this not a step up but a drop he's trying to ride from the wrong direction....
Edit : same thought than aharvey
  • 1 0
 That was not even close!
  • 1 0
 @aharvey: exactly what I thought
  • 1 0
 @jfcarrier: It's morons like this who get that stuff torn down.
  • 11 0
 My 2 year old has learned to say 'Shit' from these videos
  • 1 1
 Fat chance...
  • 6 0
 Oh shit, sorry to hear that
  • 2 0
 Why not "Kurrrva" ?
  • 7 0
 Kinda surprised the dude on the loose cliff side didnt roll all the way down into the river at the bottom. I know that go pro vision is warping it but that view makes it look closer to base jumping. So crazy to me people can ride that stuff at all
  • 9 0
 I think 1:30 might have taken a drop backwards
  • 2 0
 oh, that makes more sense. I was like holy crap you literally have to be a pro dh guy to go fast enough to land that thing. That kid was going fast and he wasn't even close hahaha
  • 1 1
 Lol definitely not he just failed to the max
  • 6 0
 Crossfit bro at 1:30 got confused between step ups and chin ups.
  • 3 0
 The cringe when he doesn't move for a couple seconds after rag-dolling head first into a pile of random logs and sticks.......
  • 4 0
 was actually nervous when the video started at 3:10 - wasn't sure how that was going to end
  • 4 0
 1:30 - is that what it feels like to be the first one to test a new ramp?
  • 3 0
 FF with a solid and straight kurva are the best Smile
Got wet hands at 3:08 when the rear wheel started taking over :-o
  • 3 0
 Freeride dude at 3:10 or so was killing it. holy sketch
  • 2 0
 Happy to see some OG Washington spots in here this week! 27 and Constitution yeww
  • 2 0
 1:30, yikes! And 3:10 could've ended far worse.... kudos all.
  • 1 1
 What's up? I'm bored at work... where are all the snarky comments I usually get to waste time reading? Nothing about the kid face planting the jump? Nothing?
  • 1 0
 I think at 1.21, the guy is already in position for a quick nap before continuing on..
  • 2 0
 That wood ramp step up turned into quite the let down.
  • 1 0
 The tree hits are the worst
  • 1 0
 Dude at 1:30 forgot to hit the eject button. Big Grin

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012513
Mobile Version of Website