Video: Friday Fails #149
Dec 18, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails is presented by Kenda
Kenda
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
31 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
28
0
machaut
(49 mins ago)
That step up fail at 1:35 was bruuuutal gah
[Reply]
2
0
unrooted
(42 mins ago)
That was just silly!
[Reply]
1
0
swellhunter
(40 mins ago)
Especially since you knew it was coming from a mile away
[Reply]
1
0
UnInc126
(38 mins ago)
Major Wiley E Coyote moment.
[Reply]
1
0
whitebirdfeathers
(22 mins ago)
savage
[Reply]
4
0
aharvey
(10 mins ago)
My initial thought was that the dude was riding that feature in the wrong direction. Doesn't that look like a step down / drop feature? Honestly, that's the only way to make sense of what I was seeing...
[Reply]
2
0
kegron
(9 mins ago)
I think this not a step up but a drop he's trying to ride from the wrong direction....
Edit : same thought than aharvey
[Reply]
1
0
jfcarrier
(6 mins ago)
That was not even close!
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(3 mins ago)
@aharvey
: exactly what I thought
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(0 mins ago)
@jfcarrier
: It's morons like this who get that stuff torn down.
[Reply]
11
0
yo-EDDY
(37 mins ago)
My 2 year old has learned to say 'Shit' from these videos
[Reply]
1
1
unrooted
(35 mins ago)
Fat chance...
[Reply]
6
0
Mr-Gilsch
(26 mins ago)
Oh shit, sorry to hear that
[Reply]
2
0
DenisPonomariov
(2 mins ago)
Why not "Kurrrva" ?
[Reply]
7
0
MorbidlyObeseKoala
(23 mins ago)
Kinda surprised the dude on the loose cliff side didnt roll all the way down into the river at the bottom. I know that go pro vision is warping it but that view makes it look closer to base jumping. So crazy to me people can ride that stuff at all
[Reply]
9
0
bike-lair
(41 mins ago)
I think 1:30 might have taken a drop backwards
[Reply]
2
0
DAN-ROCKS
(32 mins ago)
oh, that makes more sense. I was like holy crap you literally have to be a pro dh guy to go fast enough to land that thing. That kid was going fast and he wasn't even close hahaha
[Reply]
1
1
juicebanger
(16 mins ago)
Lol definitely not he just failed to the max
[Reply]
6
0
JohnnyVV
(44 mins ago)
Crossfit bro at 1:30 got confused between step ups and chin ups.
[Reply]
3
0
tkrug
(29 mins ago)
The cringe when he doesn't move for a couple seconds after rag-dolling head first into a pile of random logs and sticks.......
[Reply]
4
0
kglasbergen
(27 mins ago)
was actually nervous when the video started at 3:10 - wasn't sure how that was going to end
[Reply]
4
0
n00bmtbr
(40 mins ago)
1:30 - is that what it feels like to be the first one to test a new ramp?
[Reply]
3
0
2pi
(37 mins ago)
FF with a solid and straight kurva are the best
Got wet hands at 3:08 when the rear wheel started taking over :-o
[Reply]
3
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(20 mins ago)
Freeride dude at 3:10 or so was killing it. holy sketch
[Reply]
2
0
swartzie
(18 mins ago)
Happy to see some OG Washington spots in here this week! 27 and Constitution yeww
[Reply]
2
0
krka73
(46 mins ago)
1:30, yikes! And 3:10 could've ended far worse.... kudos all.
[Reply]
1
1
Blue1870
(38 mins ago)
What's up? I'm bored at work... where are all the snarky comments I usually get to waste time reading? Nothing about the kid face planting the jump? Nothing?
[Reply]
1
0
SanD-blkrider
(29 mins ago)
I think at 1.21, the guy is already in position for a quick nap before continuing on..
[Reply]
2
0
whiteboarder
(12 mins ago)
That wood ramp step up turned into quite the let down.
[Reply]
1
0
Boxmtb
(43 mins ago)
The tree hits are the worst
[Reply]
1
0
bman33
(1 mins ago)
Dude at 1:30 forgot to hit the eject button.
[Reply]
