Video: Friday Fails #152
Jan 8, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
Time for your weekly dose of carnage.
6 Comments
4
0
preach
(13 mins ago)
In the back of my mind watching these all I can hear is random orc saying to Saurumon "the trees are strong my Lord, the roots go deep"
[Reply]
2
0
2pi
(13 mins ago)
Guy at 3:09 being spat out from the forrest wondering where the heck his bike is. So am I
[Reply]
1
0
Apecush
(5 mins ago)
My expectations have now been set. We need at least one video a week ending with a "kurwa!"
[Reply]
1
0
tbmaddux
Plus
(5 mins ago)
Was that the first “kurwa” of 2021 at 1:04?
[Reply]
1
0
EthTheBeast
(3 mins ago)
1:36
And the classic slow drop-off nosedive...
[Reply]
1
0
shrockie
(16 mins ago)
Into the trees with you!
[Reply]
