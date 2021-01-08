Video: Friday Fails #152

Jan 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Time for your weekly dose of carnage.





6 Comments

  • 4 0
 In the back of my mind watching these all I can hear is random orc saying to Saurumon "the trees are strong my Lord, the roots go deep"
  • 2 0
 Guy at 3:09 being spat out from the forrest wondering where the heck his bike is. So am I Smile
  • 1 0
 My expectations have now been set. We need at least one video a week ending with a "kurwa!"
  • 1 0
 Was that the first “kurwa” of 2021 at 1:04?
  • 1 0
 1:36
And the classic slow drop-off nosedive...
  • 1 0
 Into the trees with you!

