Video: Friday Fails #153

Jan 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


28 Comments

  • 10 0
 Didn't realize that last clip was in slo-mo at first and thought I was about to watch someone die.
  • 8 0
 By 3:32 you can tell this is not going to end well. So happy the loss was just a rear wheel.... (shutter) Props for riding it out.
  • 2 0
 Except... he doesn't ride it out. You can clearly see him slam the ground at 3:42.
  • 5 0
 Every one of these people thought they were about to look REALLY cool. Always remember that when you think YOU are gonna look really cool.
  • 1 0
 No me! I always know i am going to look like an idiot.
  • 2 0
 what in the holy Janktasticness was that bullshit at :40? I mean, a teeter to 2' huck to flat to.....nothing? what was the f*cking plan here, other than exactly what happened?
  • 3 0
 I just don't have the stomach for the Fails this week Frown Ouch. The last clip was amazing though.
  • 4 1
 Finally, I can start my day.
  • 3 0
 3:28 rear tire blew out from the weight of his massive balls.
  • 4 1
 last clip is not a fail. last clip is a win.
  • 2 0
 Man I agree, absolutely epic. Surprised to see the rear rim give up so instantaneously though.
  • 3 0
 More lawndarts than an 80s block party
  • 1 0
 Absolute pro level FF stuff this week PB. Well done. And at 0:23 is up for an Academy Award.
  • 2 0
 From now on the word for Fridays is "Curvă"
  • 1 0
 No kurwa this time. But to be honest, there was one chuj /hʊj/ Wink
  • 2 0
 Uhggg jebote. It hurts to watch
  • 2 0
 Awesomely camp response of his mate at 1.37 ;-)
  • 1 0
 I want follow up interviews with about half of these. One question, "How did you think that would have gone and why?"
  • 2 0
 this is a spicy one
  • 2 0
 Sendo to endo.
  • 2 0
 "ca va booey"
  • 1 0
 Dang, where is that last one at?
  • 2 0
 Canada
  • 1 0
 Who needs Duolingo. Everything I need is here this week.
  • 1 0
 Last one had me on the edge of my toilet seat.
  • 1 0
 0:25 Ashes to Agassiz
  • 1 0
 Holy face plant Friday
  • 1 0
 1:15 "dentist approved"

