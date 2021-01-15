Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #153
Jan 15, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Videos
Friday Fails
28 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
Nlogax
(29 mins ago)
Didn't realize that last clip was in slo-mo at first and thought I was about to watch someone die.
[Reply]
8
0
Straight6Rocks
(35 mins ago)
By 3:32 you can tell this is not going to end well. So happy the loss was just a rear wheel.... (shutter) Props for riding it out.
[Reply]
2
0
alexridesbikes-13
(12 mins ago)
Except... he doesn't ride it out. You can clearly see him slam the ground at 3:42.
[Reply]
5
0
Dethphist
(40 mins ago)
Every one of these people thought they were about to look REALLY cool. Always remember that when you think YOU are gonna look really cool.
[Reply]
1
0
Apersonwhoenjoysbiking
(0 mins ago)
No me! I always know i am going to look like an idiot.
[Reply]
2
0
conoat
(7 mins ago)
what in the holy Janktasticness was that bullshit at :40? I mean, a teeter to 2' huck to flat to.....nothing? what was the f*cking plan here, other than exactly what happened?
[Reply]
3
0
Adamrideshisbike
(13 mins ago)
I just don't have the stomach for the Fails this week
Ouch. The last clip was amazing though.
[Reply]
4
1
borisimobike
(43 mins ago)
Finally, I can start my day.
[Reply]
3
0
oscartheballer
(32 mins ago)
3:28 rear tire blew out from the weight of his massive balls.
[Reply]
4
1
Andrewcycleaddictstaton
(24 mins ago)
last clip is not a fail. last clip is a win.
[Reply]
2
0
dglobulator
(15 mins ago)
Man I agree, absolutely epic. Surprised to see the rear rim give up so instantaneously though.
[Reply]
3
0
preach
(22 mins ago)
More lawndarts than an 80s block party
[Reply]
1
0
swellhunter
(37 mins ago)
Absolute pro level FF stuff this week PB. Well done. And at 0:23 is up for an Academy Award.
[Reply]
2
0
Straight6Rocks
(30 mins ago)
From now on the word for Fridays is "Curvă"
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(7 mins ago)
No kurwa this time. But to be honest, there was one chuj /hʊj/
[Reply]
2
0
Adis2383
(25 mins ago)
Uhggg jebote. It hurts to watch
[Reply]
2
0
dglobulator
(20 mins ago)
Awesomely camp response of his mate at 1.37 ;-)
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(1 mins ago)
I want follow up interviews with about half of these. One question, "How did you think that would have gone and why?"
[Reply]
2
0
Jkoeppel
(40 mins ago)
this is a spicy one
[Reply]
2
0
monkyjunk
(39 mins ago)
Sendo to endo.
[Reply]
2
0
ad15
(39 mins ago)
"ca va booey"
[Reply]
1
0
yerfdogtnarg
(31 mins ago)
Dang, where is that last one at?
[Reply]
2
0
xavery23
(21 mins ago)
Canada
[Reply]
1
0
BreakLikeTheWind
(21 mins ago)
Who needs Duolingo. Everything I need is here this week.
[Reply]
1
0
MastonThrust
(2 mins ago)
Last one had me on the edge of my toilet seat.
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(21 mins ago)
0:25 Ashes to Agassiz
[Reply]
1
0
Antwoord
(19 mins ago)
Holy face plant Friday
[Reply]
1
0
gabdumlao
(14 mins ago)
1:15 "dentist approved"
[Reply]
