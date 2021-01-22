Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #154
Jan 22, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
42 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
13
0
runbrung
(56 mins ago)
2:07 must be the new "sideways rear wheel" industry standard.
[Reply]
3
0
kcy4130
(48 mins ago)
Rear wheel steering prototype, it's the next big thing. Allows for long stable bikes that can still get around the tightest of switchbacks.
[Reply]
2
0
timotheysski
(44 mins ago)
@kcy4130
: lmao guess what i was actually daydreaming about a bike like that the other day thinking how i could pull it off (spoiler: i cant)
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(43 mins ago)
Or... it's just a paint stripped santa cruz...
[Reply]
1
0
Watersconstr
(32 mins ago)
"Swing bike" those things were SO hard to ride. Have to rewire brain.
[Reply]
9
0
gomeeker
(47 mins ago)
Is that Mike Levy at 1:22?
[Reply]
1
0
howsyourdad
(8 mins ago)
Came here to write the same thing!
[Reply]
3
0
TotalAmateur
(16 mins ago)
there is no bigger douche than the guy who comes up behind you after you've just wiped out on a trail and says "whoa dude don't stop in the middle of the trail!"
oi dickhead this is my favorite place to eat dirt at a sudden change in velocity. idiots
[Reply]
6
0
YeoGuy
(55 mins ago)
The failed backflip to lawn chair at 1:45 made me cringe so hard
[Reply]
5
0
johnyyy
(51 mins ago)
poor Tom, one hell of crash
[Reply]
4
0
rodeostu
(37 mins ago)
Sometimes the simplest crashes are the best. I can totally relate to the low speed huck to gravel to school nurse at 0:33.
[Reply]
5
0
napalmsender
(28 mins ago)
There she is! We've got "KURWA" in the opener!
#polandstrong
[Reply]
1
0
Mr-Gilsch
(18 mins ago)
You know it's a good one if it starts with a kurwa!
[Reply]
1
0
Staktup
(9 mins ago)
Today's fails are more like good riders who have made small errors in judging speed or body position, who will probably nail everything attempted today after one or more tries. Kudos to them. 1:20 was lucky he didn't get impaled on a pine tree branch.
[Reply]
4
0
2pi
(53 mins ago)
Guy at 1:10 finds and hits the only rock with great precision
[Reply]
1
0
dllawson819
(11 mins ago)
Right after the cameraman hits the bong with great precision ... teamwork makes the dream work.
[Reply]
4
0
hisroyalgooseness
(45 mins ago)
Even the pros making cameos!
[Reply]
2
0
Jordansemailaddress
(37 mins ago)
Welcome to mountain biking. I’d like to propose a new unwritten rule for the MTB community; if you’re taking a newbie along on a group ride, it should always be filmed.
[Reply]
3
0
beeekilbee
(52 mins ago)
Mountain bikers: "Cycling is good for you."
Everyone else: "....erm....."
[Reply]
3
0
johnsonjack
(56 mins ago)
Seth Rogen @3:23
[Reply]
2
0
NinetySixBikes
(53 mins ago)
Was that a mating call @ 0:20 ?
[Reply]
1
0
EnduroG
(36 mins ago)
I think he got his cat to film
[Reply]
2
0
swellhunter
(51 mins ago)
One upvote for "safe!!!!"
[Reply]
1
0
asmtb
(40 mins ago)
This was one of the biggest Friday Fails..... way too many vertical cellphone footage this week.
[Reply]
2
0
Klainmeister
(34 mins ago)
Dang!
@mikelevy
did that gap better 1:26
[Reply]
2
0
martinhutch
(33 mins ago)
0:45 Who could have predicted that that rock might be a tad slippy?
[Reply]
3
0
UPBike
(18 mins ago)
1.28 - Levi's gap!?!?!?
[Reply]
1
0
LeecarL
(5 mins ago)
It looks exactly like it!
[Reply]
1
0
iiman
(4 mins ago)
at 1.16 I genuinely believed we would see someone impaled in the log. Some trimming could do.
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(4 mins ago)
2:40 oh man I've tried that fast walk... you try to sneak away from the pain and embarrassment but it always catches you.
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(52 mins ago)
That lovely little huh at 3:19 made my day
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(41 mins ago)
Bro you sent that road gap... Hope you're healed up.
[Reply]
1
0
half-man-half-scab
(35 mins ago)
I want to be the guy that lands in the leaves
[Reply]
1
0
Mr-Gilsch
(12 mins ago)
Is that a sneeze at 3:03?
[Reply]
1
0
Craigatdescentworld
(8 mins ago)
Lots of Arm Day skipping going on this week - Bar Fold Friday!
[Reply]
1
0
Tamerw
(1 mins ago)
Anyone else like to guess HOW the person is going to crash?
[Reply]
1
0
Ajorda
(0 mins ago)
Another day another kurwa.
[Reply]
1
0
dumr666
(1 hours ago)
0.00 My man
[Reply]
1
0
dumr666
(57 mins ago)
1:05 also my man!
[Reply]
1
0
bholton
(50 mins ago)
0:12 - Spleen?
[Reply]
1
0
LeecarL
(9 mins ago)
Ohh huck to face flat?
[Reply]
1
0
blacklineslayer
(5 mins ago)
Case check!!!!!!
[Reply]
