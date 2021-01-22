Video: Friday Fails #154

Jan 22, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


42 Comments

  • 13 0
 2:07 must be the new "sideways rear wheel" industry standard.
  • 3 0
 Rear wheel steering prototype, it's the next big thing. Allows for long stable bikes that can still get around the tightest of switchbacks.
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: lmao guess what i was actually daydreaming about a bike like that the other day thinking how i could pull it off (spoiler: i cant)
  • 1 0
 Or... it's just a paint stripped santa cruz...
  • 1 0
 "Swing bike" those things were SO hard to ride. Have to rewire brain.
  • 9 0
 Is that Mike Levy at 1:22?
  • 1 0
 Came here to write the same thing!
  • 3 0
 there is no bigger douche than the guy who comes up behind you after you've just wiped out on a trail and says "whoa dude don't stop in the middle of the trail!"

oi dickhead this is my favorite place to eat dirt at a sudden change in velocity. idiots
  • 6 0
 The failed backflip to lawn chair at 1:45 made me cringe so hard
  • 5 0
 poor Tom, one hell of crash
  • 4 0
 Sometimes the simplest crashes are the best. I can totally relate to the low speed huck to gravel to school nurse at 0:33.
  • 5 0
 There she is! We've got "KURWA" in the opener! #polandstrong
  • 1 0
 You know it's a good one if it starts with a kurwa!
  • 1 0
 Today's fails are more like good riders who have made small errors in judging speed or body position, who will probably nail everything attempted today after one or more tries. Kudos to them. 1:20 was lucky he didn't get impaled on a pine tree branch.
  • 4 0
 Guy at 1:10 finds and hits the only rock with great precision Smile
  • 1 0
 Right after the cameraman hits the bong with great precision ... teamwork makes the dream work.
  • 4 0
 Even the pros making cameos!
  • 2 0
 Welcome to mountain biking. I’d like to propose a new unwritten rule for the MTB community; if you’re taking a newbie along on a group ride, it should always be filmed.
  • 3 0
 Mountain bikers: "Cycling is good for you."
Everyone else: "....erm....."
  • 3 0
 Seth Rogen @3:23
  • 2 0
 Was that a mating call @ 0:20 ?
  • 1 0
 I think he got his cat to film
  • 2 0
 One upvote for "safe!!!!"
  • 1 0
 This was one of the biggest Friday Fails..... way too many vertical cellphone footage this week.
  • 2 0
 Dang! @mikelevy did that gap better 1:26
  • 2 0
 0:45 Who could have predicted that that rock might be a tad slippy?
  • 3 0
 1.28 - Levi's gap!?!?!?
  • 1 0
 It looks exactly like it!
  • 1 0
 at 1.16 I genuinely believed we would see someone impaled in the log. Some trimming could do.
  • 1 0
 2:40 oh man I've tried that fast walk... you try to sneak away from the pain and embarrassment but it always catches you.
  • 1 0
 That lovely little huh at 3:19 made my day
  • 1 0
 Bro you sent that road gap... Hope you're healed up.
  • 1 0
 I want to be the guy that lands in the leaves
  • 1 0
 Is that a sneeze at 3:03?
  • 1 0
 Lots of Arm Day skipping going on this week - Bar Fold Friday!
  • 1 0
 Anyone else like to guess HOW the person is going to crash?
  • 1 0
 Another day another kurwa.
  • 1 0
 0.00 My man Big Grin
  • 1 0
 1:05 also my man!
  • 1 0
 0:12 - Spleen?
  • 1 0
 Ohh huck to face flat?
  • 1 0
 Case check!!!!!!

Post a Comment



