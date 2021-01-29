Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #155
Jan 29, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
4thflowkage
(20 mins ago)
That opening really tainted my view of jumping.
[Reply]
2
0
novajustin
(9 mins ago)
I don't always jump, but when I do I go nuts.
[Reply]
1
0
cougar797
(9 mins ago)
The percentage of these that were new acting riders in way over their head is concerning. Backflip over 40' sender dude had me less worried then "how slow can I go and not commit to this feature" guys.
[Reply]
1
0
AC-Fabz
(6 mins ago)
I feel good about the future, with all these new people riding MTB these days I have to believe the average person will be just a bit more tough going forward Stop complaining, ride your bike.
[Reply]
1
0
marrrty
(22 mins ago)
Ah just your typical Friday Fails post. Right? Or a hilarious people getting hurt post. But… it’s a
RideWrap
ad.
[Reply]
3
0
13r0g4n
(15 mins ago)
deffo the worst friday fails yet!!
[Reply]
1
0
scitrainer
(11 mins ago)
That guy at 0:58 does have a knee cap left...
So many tree hits this week.
The guys sliding off the wood bridge looked like they were in some hurt.
[Reply]
1
0
scitrainer
(8 mins ago)
Should say "does not"..
[Reply]
2
0
ArturoBandini
(6 mins ago)
Aww, KURWA, those are some pretty hard hits. Although the best one is the wobbly north shore.
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(4 mins ago)
1.35 backflip fail is high on the list.
[Reply]
1
0
TotalAmateur
(2 mins ago)
welp, at least we know that as Covid cases mysteriously drop in the US, hospitals will have their hands full with new riders.
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(8 mins ago)
0.40 If you're going to bail in mid air, you probably want to do more than just let go of the bars.
[Reply]
1
0
dan23dan23
(22 mins ago)
Fail, it's not loading...
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(18 mins ago)
Ok, so many of these have me squirming, look so brutal and painful!
[Reply]
1
0
jackdwalker
(10 mins ago)
2:40 - a really well-built drop
[Reply]
1
0
question
(3 mins ago)
This episode should be called the uh,ohh and ahh day!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(18 mins ago)
SEND IIIIIITTTT 2.35
[Reply]
1
0
OCryder
(14 mins ago)
Holy Blockbuster fails!
[Reply]
1
1
bananowy
(7 mins ago)
Quality trail building at 2:41
[Reply]
1
0
pablo-b
(5 mins ago)
"Alles gut, digga"
[Reply]
Post a Comment