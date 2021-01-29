Video: Friday Fails #155

Jan 29, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.




20 Comments

  • 5 0
 That opening really tainted my view of jumping.
  • 2 0
 I don't always jump, but when I do I go nuts.
  • 1 0
 The percentage of these that were new acting riders in way over their head is concerning. Backflip over 40' sender dude had me less worried then "how slow can I go and not commit to this feature" guys.
  • 1 0
 I feel good about the future, with all these new people riding MTB these days I have to believe the average person will be just a bit more tough going forward Stop complaining, ride your bike.
  • 1 0
 Ah just your typical Friday Fails post. Right? Or a hilarious people getting hurt post. But… it’s a RideWrap ad.
  • 3 0
 deffo the worst friday fails yet!!
  • 1 0
 That guy at 0:58 does have a knee cap left...

So many tree hits this week.

The guys sliding off the wood bridge looked like they were in some hurt.
  • 1 0
 Should say "does not"..
  • 2 0
 Aww, KURWA, those are some pretty hard hits. Although the best one is the wobbly north shore.
  • 1 0
 1.35 backflip fail is high on the list.
  • 1 0
 welp, at least we know that as Covid cases mysteriously drop in the US, hospitals will have their hands full with new riders.
  • 1 0
 0.40 If you're going to bail in mid air, you probably want to do more than just let go of the bars.
  • 1 0
 Fail, it's not loading...
  • 1 0
 Ok, so many of these have me squirming, look so brutal and painful!
  • 1 0
 2:40 - a really well-built drop
  • 1 0
 This episode should be called the uh,ohh and ahh day!!!
  • 1 0
 SEND IIIIIITTTT 2.35
  • 1 0
 Holy Blockbuster fails!
  • 1 1
 Quality trail building at 2:41
  • 1 0
 "Alles gut, digga"

