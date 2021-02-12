Video: Friday Fails #157

Feb 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


23 Comments

  • 13 0
 more dead sailors than a Naval cemetary
  • 7 0
 A whole FF video without a single "kurwa"? Has this ever happened before?
  • 4 0
 Serious winter here in Kurwland, -10C all the time and lots of snow.
  • 6 0
 the full armor over jersey look is a winner!
  • 5 0
 Dude meets tree at 3:12. D.E.D. Dead.
  • 2 0
 Sounded like he got shot too....
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that one definitely went on his permanent record. Rapid unscheduled deceleration.
  • 3 0
 "Pull up at the last second!"

*mutters under breath* "f**king tell me what to do"
  • 4 0
 small army of dead sailors in this week's video.
  • 3 0
 It’s always men...why don’t we ever see women on Friday fails?
  • 5 0
 they also happen to live a little bit longer on average. there's a lesson in there Wink
  • 1 0
 The guy with full face and body suit at 0.50...he knew. He just knew when he woke up that morning that he was going to F**k it
  • 2 0
 The three-in-a-row starting at 3:10 are pure gold.
  • 1 0
 I thought 3:10s head was going to pop off when he tried to cut that tree down and then the sudden switch to that ejection in the next frame. My sadistic half vetoed my empathetic half and we watched it over and over.
  • 1 0
 the most fun time in my working week is not working!
  • 1 0
 This just made my day better...even if I am about to fail a chemistry quiz
  • 1 0
 2:32 wins it for me. That's how I usually crash!
  • 1 0
 Sounds like Ricky Gervais is a MTBer too.
  • 1 0
 friday fails, dead sailors edition
  • 1 0
 More great Bennet Gap carnage =)
  • 1 0
 360 to NOPE to HAB back to the top. classic maneuver!
  • 1 0
 Wait....0.50 did he reply yes like Mr Herbert Garrison
  • 1 0
 A lot of people not going around the corner today

Post a Comment



