Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #158
Feb 19, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
169804 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
67919 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
47031 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
46661 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
40803 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
40585 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
40073 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
39992 views
48 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
31
0
Ausatz
(1 hours ago)
You should sneak one Saturday Send in the Friday Fails and one Friday Fail in the Saturday Sends to keep us on the edge of our seats.
[Reply]
4
0
mi-bike
(32 mins ago)
The guy at 2:25 looked like a WC contender for a few seconds. In fact his entry into the woods may feature again tomorrow.
[Reply]
1
0
JakeEPooh
(22 mins ago)
Dude, at first I skipped over that as just another throwaway idea from the comments section, but then I thought about it again, and you're a freaking genius! That's a brilliant idea, man. In fact, it's such a good idea that once you really think about it, it's almost hard to understand why it hasn't always been how they do things.
[Reply]
31
0
sdaly
(1 hours ago)
Don't get your mom to film your riding if you're going to crash MATTHEW!!!
[Reply]
24
1
Hogfly
(1 hours ago)
The person who hits a wooden drop by pedaling slowly from a dead stop at beginning of the platform just kills me. I mean.. surely they've watched people do drops before and know that's a bad idea? Yet, I see it on almost every Friday fails.
[Reply]
11
0
stylishskier
(1 hours ago)
What about their "friend" who watched them do it and videoed? Who said "yes, start on the wooden part and pedal slowly off the end, I will video your 'attempt'"...
[Reply]
2
0
Achilles75
(51 mins ago)
How did he think that was going to end?
[Reply]
2
0
flattoflat
(29 mins ago)
I will never get tired of watching tortoise paced drops. So predictable. So rewarding.
[Reply]
1
1
yoshimi176
(27 mins ago)
What did they expext to happen when they gotto the end of the trunk?
[Reply]
2
0
Honda750
(21 mins ago)
One of these days they should throw in an old school 90s wheelie drop, too keep the fires burning for all the people slowly pedalling down bridges and skinnies! Apr1 “Thursday” fails edition??
[Reply]
7
0
bmxsnox
(1 hours ago)
The final rider in a train is typically where the action is in Friday Fails videos. Nice work to the rider at the end proving the theory wrong.
[Reply]
1
0
jaytdubs
(53 mins ago)
I was thinking the same thing, the first rider landing it is usually a given.
[Reply]
1
0
wallyza
(28 mins ago)
Generally that is me. And I can confirm that this is true.
[Reply]
8
0
MastonThrust
(1 hours ago)
“GoPro, print divorce papers”
[Reply]
6
0
kbakes
(1 hours ago)
Legend says 2:58 is still rolling to this day.
[Reply]
1
0
7hhuman
(29 mins ago)
Russ! lol
[Reply]
5
0
tkrug
(58 mins ago)
False Advertising! He was riding a STUMP JUMPER! But in fairness... he was off of it when he got to the stump....
[Reply]
5
0
moturner
(1 hours ago)
ah, to wonder how some folks weren't carried off by eagles at birth (0:17)
[Reply]
2
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
His mates were ass**les. How can you not warn somebody that he's riding 4x too slow???
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(43 mins ago)
@lkubica
: this is a hard way to learn the same physics lesson the rest of us did in childhood.
[Reply]
5
0
thinkbike
(1 hours ago)
is there an unofficial contest going to recreate the title animation?
[Reply]
3
0
therevfryslim
(55 mins ago)
dont hit the stump dont hit the stump...dang it also, there appears to be a lot of audible spouse-cam in this episode which is unusual
[Reply]
1
0
JakeEPooh
(17 mins ago)
The dude at 1:05, was that simply a lack of upper-body strength, or did his seat bump him forward at just the wrong time? His skill level looks to be pretty dang similar to mine, yet I've never had that happen. Not sure if it's because I'm strong or lucky.
[Reply]
4
0
juicebanger
(1 hours ago)
2:56 is definitely still falling right now
[Reply]
4
0
elliott-20
(52 mins ago)
Has anyone heard from Russ?
[Reply]
2
0
fatduke
(5 mins ago)
Quick
@mtb-scotland
there are people riding their bikes, you need to form an uneducated opinion and post it.
[Reply]
1
0
zonoskar
(0 mins ago)
Did the guy at 3:10 say "I'm good", or "i'm dead"? And those guys at 2:40 were just waiting for someone to come around I guess. Still laughing today.
[Reply]
1
0
enjoyriding
(1 hours ago)
Remeber, kids, drop off as slow as possible and stiff up even more kissing dirt. Soccer shorts ftw, too!
[Reply]
2
0
NinetySixBikes
(1 hours ago)
I have such a dreadfull sense of humor...
[Reply]
2
0
bananowy
(53 mins ago)
3:35 When did Andy Samberg take up MTB?
[Reply]
2
0
plyawn
(43 mins ago)
NOICE! SMORT!
[Reply]
1
0
fredro
(43 mins ago)
Going off a drop at 2mph always seems to work out. Every. Damn. Friday. Smh
[Reply]
1
0
FatTonyNJ
(41 mins ago)
UK: Yeah mate, we have lots of mud over here.
Kid at 2:40: UK, hold my beer.
[Reply]
1
0
JakeEPooh
(12 mins ago)
Guy at 1:47, was that the sound of a bone breaking? Tell me it could have been something else, please!
[Reply]
1
0
JakeEPooh
(9 mins ago)
Guy at 2:25 is so much faster than I'll ever be. I feel only respect and envy.
[Reply]
1
0
JakeEPooh
(4 mins ago)
Wow, there were a lot of straight-up badasses mixed in with the trail-fodder this week. Good job, folks.
[Reply]
1
0
dllawson819
(1 hours ago)
It’s becoming abundantly clear ... these bikes are out to get us.
[Reply]
1
0
SanD-blkrider
(1 hours ago)
that head into concrete was bunkers! yikes
[Reply]
1
0
curtaincarot
(1 hours ago)
Go to 3:35 to hear the sound my brakes make.
[Reply]
1
0
jptothetree
(1 hours ago)
:44 I'm very curious to see what his face looks like after this
[Reply]
1
0
MHcell
(1 hours ago)
'GoPro stop capture' the guy knows what's good for him.
[Reply]
1
0
dllawson819
(57 mins ago)
2:42 I didn't know trail hyenas came out in the rain.
[Reply]
1
0
Burningbird
(53 mins ago)
Was that first guy Karl from Workaholics?
[Reply]
1
0
mtnsnap
(44 mins ago)
"Whoa!" is the new "Are you ok?"
[Reply]
1
0
pbuser2299
(25 mins ago)
1:25 - the Frenchest laugh ever
[Reply]
1
1
chriskneeland
(55 mins ago)
Still waiting for last week's Saturday Sends
[Reply]
1
0
ShawMac
(46 mins ago)
"Whoah"
[Reply]
1
0
pioterski
(3 mins ago)
Oh, Matthew!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009005
Mobile Version of Website
48 Comments
Kid at 2:40: UK, hold my beer.
Post a Comment