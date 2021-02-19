Video: Friday Fails #158

Feb 19, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.




48 Comments

  • 31 0
 You should sneak one Saturday Send in the Friday Fails and one Friday Fail in the Saturday Sends to keep us on the edge of our seats.
  • 4 0
 The guy at 2:25 looked like a WC contender for a few seconds. In fact his entry into the woods may feature again tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 Dude, at first I skipped over that as just another throwaway idea from the comments section, but then I thought about it again, and you're a freaking genius! That's a brilliant idea, man. In fact, it's such a good idea that once you really think about it, it's almost hard to understand why it hasn't always been how they do things.
  • 31 0
 Don't get your mom to film your riding if you're going to crash MATTHEW!!!
  • 24 1
 The person who hits a wooden drop by pedaling slowly from a dead stop at beginning of the platform just kills me. I mean.. surely they've watched people do drops before and know that's a bad idea? Yet, I see it on almost every Friday fails.
  • 11 0
 What about their "friend" who watched them do it and videoed? Who said "yes, start on the wooden part and pedal slowly off the end, I will video your 'attempt'"...
  • 2 0
 How did he think that was going to end?
  • 2 0
 I will never get tired of watching tortoise paced drops. So predictable. So rewarding.
  • 1 1
 What did they expext to happen when they gotto the end of the trunk? Smile
  • 2 0
 One of these days they should throw in an old school 90s wheelie drop, too keep the fires burning for all the people slowly pedalling down bridges and skinnies! Apr1 “Thursday” fails edition??
  • 7 0
 The final rider in a train is typically where the action is in Friday Fails videos. Nice work to the rider at the end proving the theory wrong.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing, the first rider landing it is usually a given.
  • 1 0
 Generally that is me. And I can confirm that this is true.
  • 8 0
 “GoPro, print divorce papers”
  • 6 0
 Legend says 2:58 is still rolling to this day.
  • 1 0
 Russ! lol
  • 5 0
 False Advertising! He was riding a STUMP JUMPER! But in fairness... he was off of it when he got to the stump....
  • 5 0
 ah, to wonder how some folks weren't carried off by eagles at birth (0:17)
  • 2 0
 His mates were ass**les. How can you not warn somebody that he's riding 4x too slow???
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: this is a hard way to learn the same physics lesson the rest of us did in childhood.
  • 5 0
 is there an unofficial contest going to recreate the title animation?
  • 3 0
 dont hit the stump dont hit the stump...dang it also, there appears to be a lot of audible spouse-cam in this episode which is unusual
  • 1 0
 The dude at 1:05, was that simply a lack of upper-body strength, or did his seat bump him forward at just the wrong time? His skill level looks to be pretty dang similar to mine, yet I've never had that happen. Not sure if it's because I'm strong or lucky.
  • 4 0
 2:56 is definitely still falling right now
  • 4 0
 Has anyone heard from Russ?
  • 2 0
 Quick @mtb-scotland there are people riding their bikes, you need to form an uneducated opinion and post it.
  • 1 0
 Did the guy at 3:10 say "I'm good", or "i'm dead"? And those guys at 2:40 were just waiting for someone to come around I guess. Still laughing today.
  • 1 0
 Remeber, kids, drop off as slow as possible and stiff up even more kissing dirt. Soccer shorts ftw, too!
  • 2 0
 I have such a dreadfull sense of humor...
  • 2 0
 3:35 When did Andy Samberg take up MTB?
  • 2 0
 NOICE! SMORT!
  • 1 0
 Going off a drop at 2mph always seems to work out. Every. Damn. Friday. Smh
  • 1 0
 UK: Yeah mate, we have lots of mud over here.
Kid at 2:40: UK, hold my beer.
  • 1 0
 Guy at 1:47, was that the sound of a bone breaking? Tell me it could have been something else, please!
  • 1 0
 Guy at 2:25 is so much faster than I'll ever be. I feel only respect and envy.
  • 1 0
 Wow, there were a lot of straight-up badasses mixed in with the trail-fodder this week. Good job, folks.
  • 1 0
 It’s becoming abundantly clear ... these bikes are out to get us.
  • 1 0
 that head into concrete was bunkers! yikes
  • 1 0
 Go to 3:35 to hear the sound my brakes make.
  • 1 0
 :44 I'm very curious to see what his face looks like after this
  • 1 0
 'GoPro stop capture' the guy knows what's good for him.
  • 1 0
 2:42 I didn't know trail hyenas came out in the rain.
  • 1 0
 Was that first guy Karl from Workaholics?
  • 1 0
 "Whoa!" is the new "Are you ok?"
  • 1 0
 1:25 - the Frenchest laugh ever
  • 1 1
 Still waiting for last week's Saturday Sends
  • 1 0
 "Whoah"
  • 1 0
 Oh, Matthew!

