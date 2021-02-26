Video: Friday Fails #159

Feb 26, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


24 Comments

  • 7 2
 She's fine, but their relationship on the other hand ...
  • 5 1
 Those last 2 tree hits....omg

First, broken collarbone?

Second, broken ribs/face/everything?
  • 5 1
 That yellow shirt superman guy was so good. Needs to learn when to cut his losses though....
  • 4 0
 Are we all seeing the ghost/devil kid at 1.24 just staring directly into your soul, or is it just me that can see him?
  • 2 0
 Two things:
1. I wonder if Superman can still have kids after that performance?

2. My heart goes out to all the healing collarbones this week
  • 2 0
 :26 lost control when he tried to steer with his hands instead of his rectum.
  • 1 0
 2:10 guy had enough hang time to check his phone, take a sip of water, and then $h1t his shorts... oof, he knew that crash was coming for a good while.
  • 2 0
 Can't stop watching 0:12. Lol
  • 1 0
 It’s like a living person with rigor mortis.
  • 1 1
 Pinkbike when can we start commenting with memes and GIFs? I think you could be missing an opportunity to spice the comments section up.
  • 2 0
 Strange place to put a shed.
  • 2 0
 Lots more screaming than normal
  • 2 0
 I want to be part of the last group!
  • 1 0
 Just when you thought the guy at 0:30 was about to save it
  • 1 0
 Is 2:32 the most high consequence fail of the year ... JC!
  • 1 0
 3:40 almost had the coveted Nose Tap to Front Flip dialed...
  • 1 0
 I also like to put a shed in the landing of my jumps
  • 3 1
 0:26 RIP headphone users
  • 1 0
 It's Faceplant Friday!!!!
  • 1 0
 StaylooseStaylooseStayloose... ShutupShutupShutup...
  • 1 0
 How does someone submit footage?
  • 1 0
 1:24...he knew it!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



