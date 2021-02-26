Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #159
Feb 26, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
24 Comments
Score
Time
7
2
lkubica
(32 mins ago)
She's fine, but their relationship on the other hand ...
[Reply]
5
1
scitrainer
(29 mins ago)
Those last 2 tree hits....omg
First, broken collarbone?
Second, broken ribs/face/everything?
[Reply]
5
1
msalcher
(27 mins ago)
That yellow shirt superman guy was so good. Needs to learn when to cut his losses though....
[Reply]
4
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(16 mins ago)
Are we all seeing the ghost/devil kid at 1.24 just staring directly into your soul, or is it just me that can see him?
[Reply]
2
0
Gibbsatron
(20 mins ago)
Two things:
1. I wonder if Superman can still have kids after that performance?
2. My heart goes out to all the healing collarbones this week
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(22 mins ago)
:26 lost control when he tried to steer with his hands instead of his rectum.
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(12 mins ago)
2:10 guy had enough hang time to check his phone, take a sip of water, and then $h1t his shorts... oof, he knew that crash was coming for a good while.
[Reply]
2
0
PullMyBrakeLever
(28 mins ago)
Can't stop watching 0:12. Lol
[Reply]
1
0
carym
(18 mins ago)
It’s like a living person with rigor mortis.
[Reply]
1
1
rwjones4
(27 mins ago)
Pinkbike when can we start commenting with memes and GIFs? I think you could be missing an opportunity to spice the comments section up.
[Reply]
2
0
MikeyMT
(25 mins ago)
Strange place to put a shed.
[Reply]
2
0
yurtletheturtle
(22 mins ago)
Lots more screaming than normal
[Reply]
2
0
PerPerroni
(21 mins ago)
I want to be part of the last group!
[Reply]
1
0
yerfdogtnarg
(28 mins ago)
Just when you thought the guy at 0:30 was about to save it
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(27 mins ago)
Is 2:32 the most high consequence fail of the year ... JC!
[Reply]
1
0
scitrainer
(24 mins ago)
3:40 almost had the coveted Nose Tap to Front Flip dialed...
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(22 mins ago)
I also like to put a shed in the landing of my jumps
[Reply]
3
1
nofear259
(20 mins ago)
0:26 RIP headphone users
[Reply]
1
0
veero
(18 mins ago)
It's Faceplant Friday!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Watersconstr
(3 mins ago)
StaylooseStaylooseStayloose... ShutupShutupShutup...
[Reply]
1
0
eclipserider
(1 mins ago)
How does someone submit footage?
[Reply]
1
0
zombiezebra
(26 mins ago)
1:24...he knew it!!
[Reply]
5
13
Supergirl56
(35 mins ago)
First to comment, also first to be downvoted
[Reply]
5
0
remyL06
(28 mins ago)
thanks to me
[Reply]
