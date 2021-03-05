Video: Friday Fails #160

Mar 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Sponsored


41 Comments

  • 18 0
 fuckin Corey...
  • 2 0
 This was definitely a Cory. No Corey would ever pull a stunt like that...
  • 12 0
 1:55...
  • 3 0
 Squared up that tree like a guided missile....
  • 1 0
 KTFO
  • 1 0
 Yeah. That one was nasty.
  • 9 0
 What did the final rider, the one clad in Lycra with dropped bars, expect?
  • 13 0
 Probably some hipster/trendy coffee bar at the bottom of the trail.
  • 5 0
 @NinetySixBikes: You mean a café?
  • 1 1
 Yoanne and Richie ride mtb with drop bars, maybe they could too?
  • 7 0
 3:06 ... Captain Crumple lol, that was the best zero speed crash ive seen in a while.
  • 2 0
 3:06.... Like someone stepping off a curb and breaking both ankles.
  • 2 0
 Basically QWOP on a bike...
  • 1 0
 @bikeybikeybikebike: lol! ya i forgot about QWOP but ya this looks like real life QWOP in action haha
  • 6 0
 I wanna see more E-Bike crashes to satisfy my own irrational animosity towards them
  • 2 0
 Sorry, different sport
  • 3 0
 Polish lesson no 2: "o chuj". Apparently "kurwa" is not trendy anymore, but this young gentelman found another suitable word to express his anger mixed with a tad of suprise Smile
  • 5 0
 The opening creek miss...I did that in 1989. Stem bent 45 degrees, fork snapped off. Today's bikes are soooo much stronger.
  • 6 0
 To my gravel guy @ 3:54.... get off the horns and into the drops!
  • 4 0
 I'm not sure yelling "too fast" to someone who's about to hit a jump is the best thing to do. Especially when said jump is 6" high and on a sidewalk.
  • 4 0
 I've always wondered who would buy a sender ramp instead of make one. Now I know. 3:12.
  • 4 0
 3:13 - nothing angers the bike gods like using a $150 ramp in lieu of a piece of plywood and a cinder block or two.
  • 2 0
 Ah but what's $150, when you have a $7k Pivot to ride around your subdivision?
  • 4 0
 Straight. Into. The. Tree
  • 3 0
 for sale, lightly used fox 36. factory orange lowers!! lightly ridden, definitely does not have a creaking crown.
  • 1 0
 Honesty thought that mountain creek drop at 2:30 was impossible to crash off. I was wrong. The drop is in full view of the entire bar/food area, bet he felt like a plonker.
  • 1 0
 I can watch almost anything except the OTBs to the shoulders and the knee injuries.. Probably PTSD from doing both shoulders and knees.. Anyone else?
  • 2 0
 that first one was a smooth dismount
  • 1 0
 Some things in life are guaranteed. As long as there are people, there will always be Friday Fails.
  • 1 0
 NGL, lotta good crashes this week. And by good, I mean they rolled out of it very well and probably saved themselves.
  • 1 0
 the bright spot in my week ... watching others bail so i dont have to.
  • 1 0
 That tree seemed like it had a perfectly timed right hook for the KO.
  • 2 0
 1:55 like a cartoon
  • 1 0
 2:34 failor's bike was abducted by aliens
  • 1 0
 Guy on King Kong. Jesus he could have died.
  • 1 0
 Perfect display of what happens when you drag your brakes off a drop. Can't blame him though, he was pickiing up speed like crazy.
  • 1 0
 OMG we need 1:52 in slo mo
  • 1 0
 Hitting doubles on a Trek Y bike...ballsy move
  • 1 0
 Fantastic ending!!
  • 1 0
 wow, that started brutal
  • 1 1
 Silly Gravel Bikes.

