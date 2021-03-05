Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #160
Mar 5, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
41 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
18
0
newbermuda
(1 hours ago)
fuckin Corey...
[Reply]
2
0
cck9
(42 mins ago)
This was definitely a Cory. No Corey would ever pull a stunt like that...
[Reply]
12
0
twonsarelli
(1 hours ago)
1:55...
[Reply]
3
0
krka73
(53 mins ago)
Squared up that tree like a guided missile....
[Reply]
1
0
JXN1
(20 mins ago)
KTFO
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(3 mins ago)
Yeah. That one was nasty.
[Reply]
9
0
C206
(1 hours ago)
What did the final rider, the one clad in Lycra with dropped bars, expect?
[Reply]
13
0
NinetySixBikes
(39 mins ago)
Probably some hipster/trendy coffee bar at the bottom of the trail.
[Reply]
5
0
ridingrascal
(19 mins ago)
@NinetySixBikes
: You mean a café?
[Reply]
1
1
4thflowkage
(19 mins ago)
Yoanne and Richie ride mtb with drop bars, maybe they could too?
[Reply]
7
0
phil-e-b
(1 hours ago)
3:06 ... Captain Crumple lol, that was the best zero speed crash ive seen in a while.
[Reply]
2
0
DJ-24
(28 mins ago)
3:06.... Like someone stepping off a curb and breaking both ankles.
[Reply]
2
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(24 mins ago)
Basically QWOP on a bike...
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(13 mins ago)
@bikeybikeybikebike
: lol! ya i forgot about QWOP but ya this looks like real life QWOP in action haha
[Reply]
6
0
Darius92
(32 mins ago)
I wanna see more E-Bike crashes to satisfy my own irrational animosity towards them
[Reply]
2
0
Phillyenduro
(17 mins ago)
Sorry, different sport
[Reply]
3
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
Polish lesson no 2: "o chuj". Apparently "kurwa" is not trendy anymore, but this young gentelman found another suitable word to express his anger mixed with a tad of suprise
[Reply]
5
0
sumskillz
(55 mins ago)
The opening creek miss...I did that in 1989. Stem bent 45 degrees, fork snapped off. Today's bikes are soooo much stronger.
[Reply]
6
0
krka73
(52 mins ago)
To my gravel guy @ 3:54.... get off the horns and into the drops!
[Reply]
4
0
FuriousGeorge
(34 mins ago)
I'm not sure yelling "too fast" to someone who's about to hit a jump is the best thing to do. Especially when said jump is 6" high and on a sidewalk.
[Reply]
4
0
kcy4130
(54 mins ago)
I've always wondered who would buy a sender ramp instead of make one. Now I know. 3:12.
[Reply]
4
0
rodeostu
(27 mins ago)
3:13 - nothing angers the bike gods like using a $150 ramp in lieu of a piece of plywood and a cinder block or two.
[Reply]
2
0
JonnyF75
(8 mins ago)
Ah but what's $150, when you have a $7k Pivot to ride around your subdivision?
[Reply]
4
0
shrockie
(1 hours ago)
Straight. Into. The. Tree
[Reply]
3
0
novajustin
(53 mins ago)
for sale, lightly used fox 36. factory orange lowers!! lightly ridden, definitely does not have a creaking crown.
[Reply]
1
0
witica
(35 mins ago)
Honesty thought that mountain creek drop at 2:30 was impossible to crash off. I was wrong. The drop is in full view of the entire bar/food area, bet he felt like a plonker.
[Reply]
1
0
Ausatz
(29 mins ago)
I can watch almost anything except the OTBs to the shoulders and the knee injuries.. Probably PTSD from doing both shoulders and knees.. Anyone else?
[Reply]
2
0
DAN-ROCKS
(58 mins ago)
that first one was a smooth dismount
[Reply]
1
0
moejoe33
(31 mins ago)
Some things in life are guaranteed. As long as there are people, there will always be Friday Fails.
[Reply]
1
0
4thflowkage
(18 mins ago)
NGL, lotta good crashes this week. And by good, I mean they rolled out of it very well and probably saved themselves.
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(1 hours ago)
the bright spot in my week ... watching others bail so i dont have to.
[Reply]
1
0
hollowing2000
(56 mins ago)
That tree seemed like it had a perfectly timed right hook for the KO.
[Reply]
2
0
iliveonnitro
(56 mins ago)
1:55 like a cartoon
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(54 mins ago)
2:34 failor's bike was abducted by aliens
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(40 mins ago)
Guy on King Kong. Jesus he could have died.
[Reply]
1
0
JXN1
(10 mins ago)
Perfect display of what happens when you drag your brakes off a drop. Can't blame him though, he was pickiing up speed like crazy.
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(30 mins ago)
OMG we need 1:52 in slo mo
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(14 mins ago)
Hitting doubles on a Trek Y bike...ballsy move
[Reply]
1
0
Boych12
(1 hours ago)
Fantastic ending!!
[Reply]
1
0
striveCF15
(55 mins ago)
wow, that started brutal
[Reply]
1
1
SamHudd
(29 mins ago)
Silly Gravel Bikes.
[Reply]
