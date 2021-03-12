Video: Friday Fails #161

Mar 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Stan's No Tubes.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
147022 views
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
61464 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
55151 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
54906 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
53495 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
51272 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
50211 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
49381 views

24 Comments

  • 13 0
 That Bender-style drop was an unambiguous win and he was right to get up and claim it.
  • 1 0
 Yes that needs to be in the Saturday sends as well Smile
  • 1 0
 How can he think Landing on soft Sand ???
  • 6 0
 If I don't make it into the Saturday sends tomorrow, then I'll see you guys next friday!
  • 3 0
 I’ve seen this a few times. People taking a foot off because they think they are going to crash, which then guaranties the crash (1:14). Sometimes they are riders who look like they know what they are doing (the tall wood drop). Is their a reason to do this? Is it a panic reaction?
  • 1 0
 It's so you don't crash onto the bike, which sucks way more than just hitting the ground IMO
  • 1 0
 @T4THH: Sorry, I had the wrong time. That was a clear bail. I meant 2:07.
  • 1 0
 @pcmxa: That looks like a panic or maybe an accidental foot slip/ unclip
  • 1 0
 Don't know but I keep the feet up and hold on or hold on tighter if things get sketchy.
  • 1 0
 Feet on pedals all the way !!! Rather have the suspension, tyres, and welds take the force than my ankles and knees
  • 1 0
 1:33: Haha classic old Scott Genius ^^ This is the third time i see someone tearing the shock-bolt out of the frame. At least there was sort of reason for it to happen here... Smile
  • 4 0
 No kurwas today Frown
  • 2 0
 Thanks for bringing me back to reality Friday Fails. After watching the Remy video I was feeling pretty damn confident.
  • 2 0
 The guy at 1:55 got his bell rung
  • 1 0
 Definitely straight to concussion protocol.
  • 1 0
 About that one: he seems like he went OTB because he stopped pedaling pretty late (same for one of the first fails in this video). I am trying to carefully improve my jumping technique, so what would expert jumpers advise here?
  • 2 0
 Red Jacket Huck to flat guy is my new HERO!
  • 2 0
 once the feet come off the pedals, it is all over!
  • 1 0
 Red Jacket hucked to Flat twice, right? Real Bender Style - the first one is massive!
  • 1 0
 I counted at least 3 "Buddy" crashes this week. Might have been more.
Teamwork!
  • 1 0
 2:34 - When water appears in Friday Fails, the only question is, how big is the splash?
  • 1 0
 When it's a "win" of a crash until your buddy following you decides you need a visit to the ER
  • 1 0
 An A for “Almost a saturday send” to all of them.
  • 1 0
 3:35 - "Disney Channel Flow"... Yeah, yeah ak, you can crash... IYKYK

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008083
Mobile Version of Website