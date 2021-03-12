Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #161
Mar 12, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Stan's No Tubes
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
13
0
tbmaddux
Plus
(34 mins ago)
That Bender-style drop was an unambiguous win and he was right to get up and claim it.
[Reply]
1
0
JanB
(14 mins ago)
Yes that needs to be in the Saturday sends as well
[Reply]
1
0
RedBurn
(3 mins ago)
How can he think Landing on soft Sand ???
[Reply]
6
0
sdaly
(36 mins ago)
If I don't make it into the Saturday sends tomorrow, then I'll see you guys next friday!
[Reply]
3
0
pcmxa
(31 mins ago)
I’ve seen this a few times. People taking a foot off because they think they are going to crash, which then guaranties the crash (1:14). Sometimes they are riders who look like they know what they are doing (the tall wood drop). Is their a reason to do this? Is it a panic reaction?
[Reply]
1
0
T4THH
(26 mins ago)
It's so you don't crash onto the bike, which sucks way more than just hitting the ground IMO
[Reply]
1
0
pcmxa
(23 mins ago)
@T4THH
: Sorry, I had the wrong time. That was a clear bail. I meant 2:07.
[Reply]
1
0
T4THH
(18 mins ago)
@pcmxa
: That looks like a panic or maybe an accidental foot slip/ unclip
[Reply]
1
0
mtbschrader
(14 mins ago)
Don't know but I keep the feet up and hold on or hold on tighter if things get sketchy.
[Reply]
1
0
jamesdippy
(4 mins ago)
Feet on pedals all the way !!! Rather have the suspension, tyres, and welds take the force than my ankles and knees
[Reply]
1
0
DHani93
(1 mins ago)
1:33: Haha classic old Scott Genius ^^ This is the third time i see someone tearing the shock-bolt out of the frame. At least there was sort of reason for it to happen here...
[Reply]
4
0
theoskar57
(36 mins ago)
No kurwas today
[Reply]
2
0
SCCC120
(28 mins ago)
Thanks for bringing me back to reality Friday Fails. After watching the Remy video I was feeling pretty damn confident.
[Reply]
2
0
theging
(37 mins ago)
The guy at 1:55 got his bell rung
[Reply]
1
0
yinyang
(24 mins ago)
Definitely straight to concussion protocol.
[Reply]
1
0
rayme
(18 mins ago)
About that one: he seems like he went OTB because he stopped pedaling pretty late (same for one of the first fails in this video). I am trying to carefully improve my jumping technique, so what would expert jumpers advise here?
[Reply]
2
0
thatguy404
(27 mins ago)
Red Jacket Huck to flat guy is my new HERO!
[Reply]
2
0
twonsarelli
(26 mins ago)
once the feet come off the pedals, it is all over!
[Reply]
1
0
Lasse2000
(19 mins ago)
Red Jacket hucked to Flat twice, right? Real Bender Style - the first one is massive!
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(17 mins ago)
I counted at least 3 "Buddy" crashes this week. Might have been more.
Teamwork!
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(17 mins ago)
2:34 - When water appears in Friday Fails, the only question is, how big is the splash?
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(4 mins ago)
When it's a "win" of a crash until your buddy following you decides you need a visit to the ER
[Reply]
1
0
whiteboarder
(34 mins ago)
An A for “Almost a saturday send” to all of them.
[Reply]
1
0
Dmaxwell
(6 mins ago)
3:35 - "Disney Channel Flow"... Yeah, yeah ak, you can crash... IYKYK
[Reply]
Post a Comment
