Video: Friday Fails #162
Mar 19, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Stan's No Tubes
.
Videos
Friday Fails
44 Comments
Score
Time
15
0
mbresler
(54 mins ago)
UNICYCLE!!!!!!!!!!!! We don't see that too often on here.
[Reply]
2
0
chriskneeland
(40 mins ago)
NWD vibes
[Reply]
5
0
HB208
(28 mins ago)
I wouldn't even call how far he made it down the hill a fail.
[Reply]
1
0
BiNARYBiKE
(28 mins ago)
Bless that guy's heart.
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(25 mins ago)
that's not a crash; every unicycle freeride line I've ever seen ends that way...
[Reply]
11
0
Bustacrimes
(45 mins ago)
Manual to catapult OTB scorpion at 1.22 for the win.
[Reply]
2
0
HB208
(28 mins ago)
Dude needs to watch a few drop videos on youtube for sure.
[Reply]
2
0
ridintrials
(11 mins ago)
@HB208
: In his/her defense, it was a pretty high speed manual that ended a half a second too early. I think they were pretty close to pulling it off as intended.
[Reply]
1
0
Bustacrimes
(9 mins ago)
@ridintrials
: Speed is your friend for sure, but there was no pump from the lip at all.. best case scenario was a rear case..worst was Friday Fails Winner
[Reply]
1
0
HB208
(6 mins ago)
@ridintrials
: He didn't even really need to manual though. Hard to know if he was trying something new or thought that he had to manual that drop.
[Reply]
7
0
Dornbox
(43 mins ago)
The question is was the sweet a$$ full send at 3:40 intentional or an accident? Inquiring minds want to know.
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(21 mins ago)
I think the sends was intenional but the nose bonk was not.
[Reply]
6
0
inonyme
(54 mins ago)
Build a TableTop: save a season
[Reply]
5
0
brytar
(54 mins ago)
That unicycle crash reminds me of prom night
[Reply]
2
0
plyawn
(19 mins ago)
that's a metaphor, right?
[Reply]
4
0
wheel-addict
(35 mins ago)
2nd video: The Waterfall feature on National on South Mountain in Phoenix. Classic.
[Reply]
1
0
KavuRider
(28 mins ago)
Waterfall always freaks people out! Gotta go in to that line with a lot more speed than they did.
[Reply]
1
0
wheel-addict
(22 mins ago)
@KavuRider
: You can ride that line super slow like the person who failed did (I've done track-stands in the middle before), but it's a harder way to do it. Need good balance. Can easily get bucked with too much speed as well.
[Reply]
1
0
KavuRider
(13 mins ago)
@wheel-addict
: I have done that too, when a guy moved into my line when I was already dropping in.
Still a lot of wheel catchers in that line.
I usually go a little farther to rider's left when I hit it, after the a-frame up top. Smooth if you do it right!
[Reply]
2
0
bman33
(21 mins ago)
Still baffles me the amount of people going off jumps or drops at barely enough speed to stay upright, much less make the jump/drop. Growing up BMX saves lives.
[Reply]
3
0
Derek6p
(1 hours ago)
offff what a clip to start with.
[Reply]
1
0
inonyme
(58 mins ago)
Crash test dummy 101
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(25 mins ago)
2:20 - for the love of God - don't stay sitting down off a drop - especially in slow motion!
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(22 mins ago)
Dog at 2:53 - "Barkly and Rover get to trail run with their humans, I have to go home and lick my human's wounds all the time."
[Reply]
2
0
almeister
(13 mins ago)
Mom films boy taking a drop. Boy goes OTB.
Mom: It's okay buddy.
Boy: Whaaaaaaaaa!
Classic.
[Reply]
1
0
louisreilly
(12 mins ago)
so funny
[Reply]
1
0
fedfox
(2 mins ago)
Tough love!!!! lol
[Reply]
1
0
UncleSpec
(10 mins ago)
I just cant believe how many people try to do No hand face slider or Open mouth 270 dirt eater this days :-) . Nobody is good as I am in this tricks.
[Reply]
2
0
Dornbox
(50 mins ago)
Sunday Saves at 1:30!!!! Lol
[Reply]
1
0
pourquois-pas
(35 mins ago)
That ticket on the handlebar flapping in the wind...I don't even know what to say about that.
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(20 mins ago)
a few bike parks last season made you put your ticket on the bars for covid reasons, not sure if that's the case here or just joey.
[Reply]
2
0
BiNARYBiKE
(28 mins ago)
Ah, Friday fails. Faith in humanity restored.
[Reply]
2
0
spannermonkey73
(17 mins ago)
0.55 , I think she had a bit of a moment. 1.22 ejecto seat cuz !
[Reply]
1
0
deepcovedave
(54 mins ago)
Let go let go - oh he let go!
[Reply]
2
1
SLBIKES
(39 mins ago)
A lot of these guys need to stick with video games!
[Reply]
1
0
johnyyy
(37 mins ago)
3:39 actually it was awesome
[Reply]
1
0
jmraz
(29 mins ago)
2:19......hanging on to the bitter end.......WHAT?
[Reply]
1
0
steinbex
(20 mins ago)
Just siit back and let the GT do the work.......
[Reply]
1
0
ridintrials
(15 mins ago)
1:23 and 3:38 are my heros.
[Reply]
1
0
logansmolchuck
(10 mins ago)
If your lift ticket is attached to your handlebars.......
[Reply]
1
1
cuban-b-can-blow-me
(26 mins ago)
At 00:54 , she's soooo naughty.
[Reply]
1
1
BiNARYBiKE
(21 mins ago)
3:02 - First fail was riding a fat bike!
[Reply]
1
7
Jordmackay
(20 mins ago)
So many retards who cant pull up
[Reply]
1
0
Peally
(13 mins ago)
Woah now, looks like we got a badass over here
[Reply]
Still a lot of wheel catchers in that line.
I usually go a little farther to rider's left when I hit it, after the a-frame up top. Smooth if you do it right!
Mom: It's okay buddy.
Boy: Whaaaaaaaaa!
Classic.
