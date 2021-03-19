Video: Friday Fails #162

Mar 19, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Stan's No Tubes.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


44 Comments

  • 15 0
 UNICYCLE!!!!!!!!!!!! We don't see that too often on here.
  • 2 0
 NWD vibes
  • 5 0
 I wouldn't even call how far he made it down the hill a fail.
  • 1 0
 Bless that guy's heart.
  • 1 0
 that's not a crash; every unicycle freeride line I've ever seen ends that way...
  • 11 0
 Manual to catapult OTB scorpion at 1.22 for the win.
  • 2 0
 Dude needs to watch a few drop videos on youtube for sure.
  • 2 0
 @HB208: In his/her defense, it was a pretty high speed manual that ended a half a second too early. I think they were pretty close to pulling it off as intended.
  • 1 0
 @ridintrials: Speed is your friend for sure, but there was no pump from the lip at all.. best case scenario was a rear case..worst was Friday Fails Winner Wink
  • 1 0
 @ridintrials: He didn't even really need to manual though. Hard to know if he was trying something new or thought that he had to manual that drop.
  • 7 0
 The question is was the sweet a$$ full send at 3:40 intentional or an accident? Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 1 0
 I think the sends was intenional but the nose bonk was not.
  • 6 0
 Build a TableTop: save a season
  • 5 0
 That unicycle crash reminds me of prom night
  • 2 0
 that's a metaphor, right?
  • 4 0
 2nd video: The Waterfall feature on National on South Mountain in Phoenix. Classic.
  • 1 0
 Waterfall always freaks people out! Gotta go in to that line with a lot more speed than they did.
  • 1 0
 @KavuRider: You can ride that line super slow like the person who failed did (I've done track-stands in the middle before), but it's a harder way to do it. Need good balance. Can easily get bucked with too much speed as well.
  • 1 0
 @wheel-addict: I have done that too, when a guy moved into my line when I was already dropping in.
Still a lot of wheel catchers in that line.
I usually go a little farther to rider's left when I hit it, after the a-frame up top. Smooth if you do it right!
  • 2 0
 Still baffles me the amount of people going off jumps or drops at barely enough speed to stay upright, much less make the jump/drop. Growing up BMX saves lives. Big Grin
  • 3 0
 offff what a clip to start with.
  • 1 0
 Crash test dummy 101
  • 2 0
 2:20 - for the love of God - don't stay sitting down off a drop - especially in slow motion!
  • 1 0
 Dog at 2:53 - "Barkly and Rover get to trail run with their humans, I have to go home and lick my human's wounds all the time."
  • 2 0
 Mom films boy taking a drop. Boy goes OTB.

Mom: It's okay buddy.
Boy: Whaaaaaaaaa!

Classic.
  • 1 0
 so funny
  • 1 0
 Tough love!!!! lol
  • 1 0
 I just cant believe how many people try to do No hand face slider or Open mouth 270 dirt eater this days :-) . Nobody is good as I am in this tricks.
  • 2 0
 Sunday Saves at 1:30!!!! Lol
  • 1 0
 That ticket on the handlebar flapping in the wind...I don't even know what to say about that.
  • 1 0
 a few bike parks last season made you put your ticket on the bars for covid reasons, not sure if that's the case here or just joey.
  • 2 0
 Ah, Friday fails. Faith in humanity restored.
  • 2 0
 0.55 , I think she had a bit of a moment. 1.22 ejecto seat cuz !
  • 1 0
 Let go let go - oh he let go!
  • 2 1
 A lot of these guys need to stick with video games!
  • 1 0
 3:39 actually it was awesome Smile
  • 1 0
 2:19......hanging on to the bitter end.......WHAT?
  • 1 0
 Just siit back and let the GT do the work.......
  • 1 0
 1:23 and 3:38 are my heros.
  • 1 0
 If your lift ticket is attached to your handlebars.......
  • 1 1
 At 00:54 , she's soooo naughty. Wink
  • 1 1
 3:02 - First fail was riding a fat bike!
Below threshold threads are hidden

