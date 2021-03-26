Video: Friday Fails #163

Mar 26, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Stan's No Tubes.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


44 Comments

  • 27 0
 I have come up with a surefire formula to get on Friday fails:

1) Stay seated when going off jumps,
2) Whatever speed you think you need, cut it in half,
3) Keep your body as stiff as possible, and
4) When in doubt, grab the front brake as hard as possible.
  • 10 0
 5) in case anything goes wrong try to save it by running with your bike between your legs.
  • 5 0
 2) or double it
  • 12 0
 Level of crashes - "Owww, whoa" - not bad. "Shiiit" (most popular) a bit sore after. "F@#k" - possible trauma.
  • 7 0
 Some pretty sketchy trail building this week. People need to think before they dig.
  • 1 0
 no dig no ride? more like no think no ride
  • 1 0
 @DAN-ROCKS:
No think no dig.
  • 1 0
 So the 2nd jumper at 3:17: Was this a rebound thing or a skills thing or a combination of the two? Jumper #1 shorted the jump but smoothly rolled over the transition while jumper #2 went for the extra credit thrill ride. Asking for a friend. Thanks
  • 1 0
 skills
  • 1 0
 I caught my bars on a branch sticking out on a really steep rocky incline once, sent me sorta sideways OTB, slammed into the rocks heavily on my right side, pretty sure my spine is a twisted pretzel at this point. I tried to avoid a rattler once too that was right at the worst rockiest part of the trail, I almost killed myself trying to avoid the damn thing, I probably would have suffered less damage if I had let it bite me. Both crashes if caught on camera would have made the Friday fails for sure.
  • 4 0
 Friday Fails: OTB Edition
  • 3 0
 That snow reason not to send it.
  • 1 0
 That one looks nasty!
  • 4 0
 Lots of s**ts this week
  • 3 0
 GTA5 Ragdoll physics @3:23 ... wow brutal
  • 2 0
 I made a FF! Well sort of, Im sitting on the log in the background at 3:33.
  • 1 0
 "And that's why you______" Fill in the blank. J Walter Weatherman in the first clip.
  • 3 0
 Always leave a note?
  • 3 0
 wipe before you swipe
  • 1 0
 @phil-e-b: tinder these days amirite
  • 3 0
 3"23 Jesus Physics.
  • 1 0
 2.30 and we have liftoff! Some are brutal!! More power to them for trying
  • 2 0
 For me, XC is the scariest thing ever. Lycra, clipped and 90's geo.
  • 2 0
 And that clip at 1:45 shows that you can get tangled up with a rider WITHOUT stabbing him!
  • 2 1
 Is it a new thing to wear full face helmets on XC trails, see 1:16, or is that just really bad GoPro effect?
  • 5 1
 No, the new thing is to get a 160mm full suspension ebike, full face, pads, and a chest protector and pedal around the fireroads pretending you are bombing some insane downhill. Not kidding, I see it all the time here, while I am pedaling on my hardtail, feeling all superior until some guy on a cross or gravel bike bombs past me going down and makes me feel insecure.
  • 1 0
 @carym: Hahaha, I have seen the odd ball roady bike guy smash through insane rock gardens making us all look like fools but never seen the fully decked out DH racer on an Ebike, maybe it is coming here soon LOL
  • 3 1
 I don't care how silly it makes me look, I like my teeth and I plan on keeping them in my head. I still wear an open face for a lot of xc though, but the second there are rocks or I am trying to push it the FF goes on.
  • 1 0
 There's no way to judge that trail from the 5 metres or so shown in the video. Even the gnarliest DH trails have flatter sections.
  • 1 0
 The weekly reminder of how quickly shit can go wrong. Stay safe out there friends.
  • 1 0
 1:41: XC spectator catches tumbling XC bike and then falls on the rider. Is that a fail or a save?
  • 2 0
 @ 1:50 you can hear his soul leaving his body
  • 1 0
 One would think by the time your buddy has set up to film you, you would figure out what is needed to NOT go OTB!
  • 1 0
 -biker, falls off bike
-british guy before he's hit the ground- you alright?
  • 1 0
 They have still better time than me on lockdown without riding Big Grin
  • 1 0
 You might say the first guy got his bell rung..
  • 1 0
 He should have let his Evil do the work!
  • 2 0
 The "Oh Sh!t" edition
  • 1 0
 That step up on Ryan's is always a doosy, I see so many OTB there
  • 1 0
 1:35 looked like super slow mo at first
  • 1 0
 You ok?
  • 2 0
 They are still wrecking! lol
  • 3 0
 I hate that question. Let's see, the person is balled up on the ground after having a full yard sale and trying to take out a tree with their shoulder. No, they are not ok. The question is, are they going to be leaving under their own power or will alternative arrangements need to be made.
  • 1 0
 Nose heavy edition

