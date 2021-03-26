Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #163
Mar 26, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Stan's No Tubes
.
44 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
27
0
carym
(1 hours ago)
I have come up with a surefire formula to get on Friday fails:
1) Stay seated when going off jumps,
2) Whatever speed you think you need, cut it in half,
3) Keep your body as stiff as possible, and
4) When in doubt, grab the front brake as hard as possible.
[Reply]
10
0
IluvRIDING
(48 mins ago)
5) in case anything goes wrong try to save it by running with your bike between your legs.
[Reply]
5
0
Arepiscopo
(42 mins ago)
2) or double it
[Reply]
12
0
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
Level of crashes - "Owww, whoa" - not bad. "Shiiit" (most popular) a bit sore after. "F@#k" - possible trauma.
[Reply]
7
0
NivlacEloop
(1 hours ago)
Some pretty sketchy trail building this week. People need to think before they dig.
[Reply]
1
0
DAN-ROCKS
(39 mins ago)
no dig no ride? more like no think no ride
[Reply]
1
0
learningcycles
(5 mins ago)
@DAN-ROCKS
:
No think no dig.
[Reply]
1
0
Dornbox
(49 mins ago)
So the 2nd jumper at 3:17: Was this a rebound thing or a skills thing or a combination of the two? Jumper
#1
shorted the jump but smoothly rolled over the transition while jumper
#2
went for the extra credit thrill ride. Asking for a friend. Thanks
[Reply]
1
0
skyrez18
(30 mins ago)
skills
[Reply]
1
0
UncleGrandpa62
(4 mins ago)
I caught my bars on a branch sticking out on a really steep rocky incline once, sent me sorta sideways OTB, slammed into the rocks heavily on my right side, pretty sure my spine is a twisted pretzel at this point. I tried to avoid a rattler once too that was right at the worst rockiest part of the trail, I almost killed myself trying to avoid the damn thing, I probably would have suffered less damage if I had let it bite me. Both crashes if caught on camera would have made the Friday fails for sure.
[Reply]
4
0
vemegen
(1 hours ago)
Friday Fails: OTB Edition
[Reply]
3
0
tbmaddux
Plus
(1 hours ago)
That snow reason not to send it.
[Reply]
1
0
7hhuman
(1 hours ago)
That one looks nasty!
[Reply]
4
0
danielstutt
(1 hours ago)
Lots of s**ts this week
[Reply]
3
0
phil-e-b
(53 mins ago)
GTA5 Ragdoll physics @3:23 ... wow brutal
[Reply]
2
0
nsmithbmx
(23 mins ago)
I made a FF! Well sort of, Im sitting on the log in the background at 3:33.
[Reply]
1
0
Lanebobane
(1 hours ago)
"And that's why you______" Fill in the blank. J Walter Weatherman in the first clip.
[Reply]
3
0
preach
(1 hours ago)
Always leave a note?
[Reply]
3
0
phil-e-b
(50 mins ago)
wipe before you swipe
[Reply]
1
0
DAN-ROCKS
(38 mins ago)
@phil-e-b
: tinder these days amirite
[Reply]
3
0
POSTal6
(1 hours ago)
3"23 Jesus Physics.
[Reply]
1
0
SanD-blkrider
(1 hours ago)
2.30 and we have liftoff! Some are brutal!! More power to them for trying
[Reply]
2
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
For me, XC is the scariest thing ever. Lycra, clipped and 90's geo.
[Reply]
2
0
rrolly
(5 mins ago)
And that clip at 1:45 shows that you can get tangled up with a rider WITHOUT stabbing him!
[Reply]
2
1
BornOnTwo
(1 hours ago)
Is it a new thing to wear full face helmets on XC trails, see 1:16, or is that just really bad GoPro effect?
[Reply]
5
1
carym
(54 mins ago)
No, the new thing is to get a 160mm full suspension ebike, full face, pads, and a chest protector and pedal around the fireroads pretending you are bombing some insane downhill. Not kidding, I see it all the time here, while I am pedaling on my hardtail, feeling all superior until some guy on a cross or gravel bike bombs past me going down and makes me feel insecure.
[Reply]
1
0
BornOnTwo
(42 mins ago)
@carym
: Hahaha, I have seen the odd ball roady bike guy smash through insane rock gardens making us all look like fools but never seen the fully decked out DH racer on an Ebike, maybe it is coming here soon LOL
[Reply]
3
1
4thflowkage
(37 mins ago)
I don't care how silly it makes me look, I like my teeth and I plan on keeping them in my head. I still wear an open face for a lot of xc though, but the second there are rocks or I am trying to push it the FF goes on.
[Reply]
1
0
jayacheess
(5 mins ago)
There's no way to judge that trail from the 5 metres or so shown in the video. Even the gnarliest DH trails have flatter sections.
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(54 mins ago)
The weekly reminder of how quickly shit can go wrong. Stay safe out there friends.
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(52 mins ago)
1:41: XC spectator catches tumbling XC bike and then falls on the rider. Is that a fail or a save?
[Reply]
2
0
Primed
(28 mins ago)
@ 1:50 you can hear his soul leaving his body
[Reply]
1
0
wolfe1027
(25 mins ago)
One would think by the time your buddy has set up to film you, you would figure out what is needed to NOT go OTB!
[Reply]
1
0
therevfryslim
(13 mins ago)
-biker, falls off bike
-british guy before he's hit the ground- you alright?
[Reply]
1
0
svkpeter
(1 hours ago)
They have still better time than me on lockdown without riding
[Reply]
1
0
juicebanger
(1 hours ago)
You might say the first guy got his bell rung..
[Reply]
1
0
UnInc126
(1 hours ago)
He should have let his Evil do the work!
[Reply]
2
0
Bustacrimes
(1 hours ago)
The "Oh Sh!t" edition
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(34 mins ago)
That step up on Ryan's is always a doosy, I see so many OTB there
[Reply]
1
0
jackdwalker
(3 mins ago)
1:35 looked like super slow mo at first
[Reply]
1
0
Troccy
(1 hours ago)
You ok?
[Reply]
2
0
rhamej
(1 hours ago)
They are still wrecking! lol
[Reply]
3
0
carym
(50 mins ago)
I hate that question. Let's see, the person is balled up on the ground after having a full yard sale and trying to take out a tree with their shoulder. No, they are not ok. The question is, are they going to be leaving under their own power or will alternative arrangements need to be made.
[Reply]
1
0
Bondseye007
(40 mins ago)
Nose heavy edition
[Reply]
