Video: Friday Fails #164

Apr 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
117996 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
72628 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
62466 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
61871 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
55783 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
51099 views
Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'
39901 views
Shimano Granted Patent Related to Wireless Electronic Shifting & Dropper Post
34462 views

11 Comments

  • 9 0
 I love the celebration as rider jumps over fallen friend at 2:27
  • 2 0
 It would save a lot of people a lot of time if they simply stayed at home and hit themselves with a hammer.
  • 1 0
 *nose cases gap*
*lands heavy on front wheel off drop*
*front wheel into a tree at full speed*
"i wonder why my fork is making this creaking noise?"
  • 1 0
 so many of these could be solves with balanced suspension, leaving the front brake alone and not being head over the bars when you ride
  • 1 0
 i still wonder what the percentage increase in fail submissions is over the past year? has to be like 345%
  • 1 0
 Today they will be Good Friday Fails.
  • 1 0
 Mythical no-footed lander appearance at 2:03
  • 1 0
 James hung up the mountain board for a snow bike...?
  • 1 0
 Amazing. Yes, your suspension will kick you over your bars.
  • 1 0
 Extra credit for including the snow bike!
  • 1 0
 just repeat the chipmunk giggle at 1:27 over and over

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008789
Mobile Version of Website