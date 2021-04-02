Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #164
Apr 2, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
DYEDBRO
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
117996 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
72628 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
62466 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
61871 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
55783 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
51099 views
Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'
39901 views
Shimano Granted Patent Related to Wireless Electronic Shifting & Dropper Post
34462 views
11 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
LeecarL
(21 mins ago)
I love the celebration as rider jumps over fallen friend at 2:27
[Reply]
2
0
ODubhslaine
(12 mins ago)
It would save a lot of people a lot of time if they simply stayed at home and hit themselves with a hammer.
[Reply]
1
0
cherbein03
(6 mins ago)
*nose cases gap*
*lands heavy on front wheel off drop*
*front wheel into a tree at full speed*
"i wonder why my fork is making this creaking noise?"
[Reply]
1
0
timotheysski
(4 mins ago)
so many of these could be solves with balanced suspension, leaving the front brake alone and not being head over the bars when you ride
[Reply]
1
0
Beeeeg
(16 mins ago)
i still wonder what the percentage increase in fail submissions is over the past year? has to be like 345%
[Reply]
1
0
tacklingdummy
(20 mins ago)
Today they will be Good Friday Fails.
[Reply]
1
0
onlydownplz
(16 mins ago)
Mythical no-footed lander appearance at 2:03
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(13 mins ago)
James hung up the mountain board for a snow bike...?
[Reply]
1
0
FaceplantMC
(12 mins ago)
Amazing. Yes, your suspension will kick you over your bars.
[Reply]
1
0
jheene
(4 mins ago)
Extra credit for including the snow bike!
[Reply]
1
0
krazieghost
(1 mins ago)
just repeat the chipmunk giggle at 1:27 over and over
[Reply]
