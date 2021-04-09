Video: Friday Fails #165

Apr 9, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
73492 views
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
66341 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
58038 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
54798 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
50268 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48782 views
Updated: Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider
47881 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
44659 views

35 Comments

  • 20 1
 Wrong video. The one in the article is #164
  • 4 0
 yes looks familiar!
  • 39 0
 A friday fail by PB.
  • 37 0
 @JonnyF75: yep, link to correct video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
  • 8 0
 @SileTzar: mother fu...r hahahahahahahaha
  • 2 1
 April Fools
  • 1 0
 @SileTzar: youtube adds really ruin that whole joke.. well played though
  • 1 0
 @SileTzar: argh!
  • 1 0
 @SileTzar: well done, you magnificent bastard
  • 1 0
 @SileTzar: really?
  • 8 0
 Oh my good I was so scared there wasn't gonna be a new FF. #165 is on YouTube though.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRnAelkrXMo
  • 6 0
 I was expecting to get Rick Rolled, not gonna lie.
  • 1 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: Again...
  • 5 0
 Last week's was so good they thought they'd show it again.
  • 5 0
 We all took the wrong pill
  • 5 0
 Now that’s a Friday fail!
  • 5 0
 Taking Friday Fails to a whole new level!
  • 4 0
 Is t this the same video from last week?
  • 3 0
 Everyone posting the link to the correct video should be featured in Sunday Saves
  • 1 1
 ah, it's friday . time for some pain . wait , i need to take a couple of ibuprofen before the show starts , just in case i get a contact headache .
on a more sinister note . i've always wondered if bike manufacturers watch Friday Fails to find out who's warranty they are going to revoke . (-;
  • 3 0
 You've uploaded #164 again!
  • 4 0
 Deja crash
  • 2 0
 Thought it looked familiar, the correct one is here www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRnAelkrXMo
  • 3 0
 This is a repeat?
  • 3 0
 Ruhro Shaggy
  • 2 0
 Cue sad trombone... Wah wah waaaaahhhh....
  • 3 0
 Been there, crashed that
  • 2 0
 There's a blip in the matrix
  • 1 0
 2:28-"That's what I was afraid of..." The spoke thought of every MTBer with their neub buddies on a ride.
  • 1 0
 the chap at 2:31 making sure he's safe from COVID only to die going OTB instead
  • 2 0
 MA! THE MEATLOAF!
  • 2 0
 America explain
  • 1 0
 Har, har; great reference! : )
  • 1 0
 the otb factor is off the charts
  • 1 0
 I'm having Deja vu

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009248
Mobile Version of Website