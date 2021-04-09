Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #165
Apr 9, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
DYEDBRO
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
35 Comments
Score
Time
20
1
LevVT
(49 mins ago)
Wrong video. The one in the article is
#164
[Reply]
4
0
lukeno1
(45 mins ago)
yes looks familiar!
[Reply]
39
0
JonnyF75
(41 mins ago)
A friday fail by PB.
[Reply]
37
0
SileTzar
(36 mins ago)
@JonnyF75
: yep, link to correct video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
[Reply]
8
0
donatmtb
(31 mins ago)
@SileTzar
: mother fu...r hahahahahahahaha
[Reply]
2
1
dllawson819
(30 mins ago)
April Fools
[Reply]
1
0
peugeot
(7 mins ago)
@SileTzar
: youtube adds really ruin that whole joke.. well played though
[Reply]
1
0
KidShaleen
(6 mins ago)
@SileTzar
: argh!
[Reply]
1
0
onawalk
(6 mins ago)
@SileTzar
: well done, you magnificent bastard
[Reply]
1
0
ZB-defender
(3 mins ago)
@SileTzar
: really?
[Reply]
8
0
SNE
(43 mins ago)
Oh my good I was so scared there wasn't gonna be a new FF.
#165
is on YouTube though.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRnAelkrXMo
[Reply]
6
0
withdignityifnotalacrity
(37 mins ago)
I was expecting to get Rick Rolled, not gonna lie.
[Reply]
1
0
tgent
(2 mins ago)
@withdignityifnotalacrity
: Again...
[Reply]
5
0
elliott-20
(48 mins ago)
Last week's was so good they thought they'd show it again.
[Reply]
5
0
cmhansel
(45 mins ago)
We all took the wrong pill
[Reply]
5
0
Eland
(41 mins ago)
Now that’s a Friday fail!
[Reply]
5
0
tkrug
(32 mins ago)
Taking Friday Fails to a whole new level!
[Reply]
4
0
JHollowell
(48 mins ago)
Is t this the same video from last week?
[Reply]
3
0
BMXJJ327
(31 mins ago)
Everyone posting the link to the correct video should be featured in Sunday Saves
[Reply]
1
1
Sirios
(16 mins ago)
ah, it's friday . time for some pain . wait , i need to take a couple of ibuprofen before the show starts , just in case i get a contact headache .
on a more sinister note . i've always wondered if bike manufacturers watch Friday Fails to find out who's warranty they are going to revoke . (-;
[Reply]
3
0
nellieboy
(47 mins ago)
You've uploaded
#164
again!
[Reply]
4
0
Troccy
(47 mins ago)
Deja crash
[Reply]
2
0
mcozzy
(39 mins ago)
Thought it looked familiar, the correct one is here
www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRnAelkrXMo
[Reply]
3
0
bendy12345
(49 mins ago)
This is a repeat?
[Reply]
3
0
cmhansel
(48 mins ago)
Ruhro Shaggy
[Reply]
2
0
scitrainer
(43 mins ago)
Cue sad trombone... Wah wah waaaaahhhh....
[Reply]
3
0
LaXcarp
(41 mins ago)
Been there, crashed that
[Reply]
2
0
mtnsnap
(37 mins ago)
There's a blip in the matrix
[Reply]
1
0
Straight6Rocks
(4 mins ago)
2:28-"That's what I was afraid of..." The spoke thought of every MTBer with their neub buddies on a ride.
[Reply]
1
0
callumreynolds
(1 mins ago)
the chap at 2:31 making sure he's safe from COVID only to die going OTB instead
[Reply]
2
0
Bondseye007
(41 mins ago)
MA! THE MEATLOAF!
[Reply]
2
0
danielstutt
(24 mins ago)
America explain
[Reply]
1
0
eric32-20
(9 mins ago)
Har, har; great reference! : )
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(1 mins ago)
the otb factor is off the charts
[Reply]
1
0
gnarnaimo
(18 mins ago)
I'm having Deja vu
[Reply]
Post a Comment