Video: Friday Fails #166
Apr 16, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
DYEDBRO
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
58 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
36
0
OpeSorryAbootThat
(1 hours ago)
Nothing more satisfying than watching the guy with the phone mount eat it on the jump.
[Reply]
11
1
low-n-slow
(1 hours ago)
He ate the phone mount?
[Reply]
12
0
porkchopsandwich
(56 mins ago)
I don't know.... watching that e-biker eat it on the stairs was up there too.
[Reply]
2
0
blaaaaaaaaaah
(22 mins ago)
Q U A D L O CK
[Reply]
1
0
mountzlu
(14 mins ago)
last second front brake grab!
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 mins ago)
he just hit warp speed of 18. should have kept her at around 15
[Reply]
16
0
nozes
(1 hours ago)
"You are going too slow!"
No,kid. He's going just the right amount of speed to become famous.
[Reply]
4
0
T4THH
(1 hours ago)
dude needs his helmet on properly, that whipped off far too quick
[Reply]
14
0
RickRossovich
(1 hours ago)
Reckon I’d prefer to have my friends laughing like hyenas after I took a slam rather than being in my face with “you okay, you okay?”.
[Reply]
7
1
mi-bike
(29 mins ago)
I guess that in reality your preference would depend on whether, after said slam, you're okay or not.
[Reply]
1
0
NinetySixBikes
(21 mins ago)
Couple of nice Sliders in there aswell...
[Reply]
14
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Really like the skinny underwater hahah
[Reply]
2
0
withdignityifnotalacrity
(27 mins ago)
What could possibly go wrong?
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 mins ago)
@withdignityifnotalacrity
: lol. hope he threw his phone to the other side first
[Reply]
12
0
FaceplantMC
(1 hours ago)
No upper body strength? Check! No bike handling skills? Check! 30 foot gap at full speed? Check!
[Reply]
8
0
nsmithbmx
(1 hours ago)
Dude at 2:14 should have hit that at 15mph not 19.
[Reply]
1
0
chillescarpe
(50 mins ago)
Maybe he thought it was KPH, I'm sure the lesson was learnt either way
[Reply]
5
0
Tormy
(42 mins ago)
88mph would have been better
[Reply]
1
0
Johanissimus
(2 mins ago)
The majority of footages (all Friday Fails editions) have nothing in common with mountain biking as they are showing silly people doing silly things, mostly overestimating their skills, trying to copy Pro's videos and risking their health. Not funny at all...
[Reply]
3
0
Takisanandreas
(1 hours ago)
For every occation there is a proper greek word but the word "Malaka" is a multitool!
[Reply]
2
0
lkubica
(10 mins ago)
Kurwa?
[Reply]
3
0
cmhansel
(1 hours ago)
Ok, last post was 100% needs a new lid
[Reply]
3
0
swellhunter
(1 hours ago)
Once again the world is back in order - I can get back to work.
[Reply]
2
0
sdaly
(1 hours ago)
@1:13 based on the look of your helmet you are a FF regular. If you have any brains left, it might be time for a new lid
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(44 mins ago)
i am most impressed when the riding falls farther down the trail than the bike. that takes an unusual amount of commitment to failure
[Reply]
1
0
mikemartinson
(16 mins ago)
One of my favourite things about Friday fails is recognizing a feature at the start of a clip (the Entrails whaleback) and knowing exactly what is about to happen.
[Reply]
3
2
mtb-scotland
(1 hours ago)
Exactly what I need to watch just as lockdown travel restrictions are lifted in Scotland lol
[Reply]
4
5
conoat
(35 mins ago)
you can't make a comment without mentioning lockdowns huh?
[Reply]
1
1
dualcrownscottspark
(33 mins ago)
@conoat
: neither can you
[Reply]
2
0
low-n-slow
(1 hours ago)
That scandi flick @3:20 was on the verge of excellence!
[Reply]
1
0
hatinacat
(1 hours ago)
the one where he wiped out on the yellow wall ride, is in bentonville ar, and when its wet it is the woodstock of cuts
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(26 mins ago)
Rogers, AR... but yeah.
It's an "all-weather" park with great traction on all the black track... then they used a material for the wall rides that gets insanely slick with any moisture at all. Still love the place as a wet-weather option. Just avoid the wall rides when they're wet.
[Reply]
2
0
sourmix
(44 mins ago)
Came here looking for all the comments for speedometer guy...
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(44 mins ago)
The first 0:03 of today's FF would be a great entry in tomorrow's Saturday Sends.
[Reply]
1
0
sebmx
(40 mins ago)
I've got a feeling a lot of these riders are going back to their video games for a while.
[Reply]
1
0
justwaki
(38 mins ago)
Are you ok? Some of the clumsy crashes are as if... those poor souls were never ok on the bike
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(32 mins ago)
You must be new here
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(23 mins ago)
This week was a bit more painful than most - faceplants, tree impacts, riding the rear wheel...
[Reply]
1
0
ncc1701
(1 mins ago)
You can see it coming by the way they're dressed, like they just got out of band practice or something...
[Reply]
2
0
cmhansel
(1 hours ago)
needs a new lid
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(1 hours ago)
Guy at 4:00 watched too many Fabio Wibmer edits
(or not enough)
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(1 hours ago)
That intro clip almost made it to saturday
[Reply]
1
0
victoryformation
(57 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpVp9SrK9vk
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(51 mins ago)
@1:14 - decides mid air that they're done with this biking thing.
[Reply]
1
0
crazy9
(41 mins ago)
2.24
Tighten your stem bolts.
Ya get me ?
[Reply]
1
0
nomadned
(34 mins ago)
Speed is your friend until sometimes it isn't...
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(25 mins ago)
One of these suckers was worryingly floppy on landing
[Reply]
1
0
Crampagnolo
(18 mins ago)
the whale back makes it on here again!
[Reply]
1
0
kerosen1
(16 mins ago)
"A lot of shouldn't I see" (Master Yoda)
[Reply]
1
0
used-couch-salesman
(13 mins ago)
I always root for people filming in portrait to get run over.
[Reply]
2
2
OceanPhil
(1 hours ago)
Saturday Sends has ruined me--can't watch these failures anymore.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(1 hours ago)
Hardtail edition...
[Reply]
1
0
LevVT
(1 hours ago)
BEST ONE YEt
[Reply]
1
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(1 hours ago)
Smashing.
[Reply]
4
6
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
Last!
[Reply]
2
2
jmtbf
(1 hours ago)
that was not what I was expecting, I was expecting someone to say 1st
[Reply]
1
2
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
@jmtbf
: LoL !
[Reply]
2
1
Bakemaster
(13 mins ago)
no I'm last
[Reply]
