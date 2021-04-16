Video: Friday Fails #166

Apr 16, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Riding Videos


58 Comments

  • 36 0
 Nothing more satisfying than watching the guy with the phone mount eat it on the jump.
  • 11 1
 He ate the phone mount?
  • 12 0
 I don't know.... watching that e-biker eat it on the stairs was up there too.
  • 2 0
 Q U A D L O CK
  • 1 0
 last second front brake grab!
  • 1 0
 he just hit warp speed of 18. should have kept her at around 15
  • 16 0
 "You are going too slow!"
No,kid. He's going just the right amount of speed to become famous.
  • 4 0
 dude needs his helmet on properly, that whipped off far too quick
  • 14 0
 Reckon I’d prefer to have my friends laughing like hyenas after I took a slam rather than being in my face with “you okay, you okay?”.
  • 7 1
 I guess that in reality your preference would depend on whether, after said slam, you're okay or not.
  • 1 0
 Couple of nice Sliders in there aswell...
  • 14 0
 Really like the skinny underwater hahah
  • 2 0
 What could possibly go wrong?
  • 1 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: lol. hope he threw his phone to the other side first
  • 12 0
 No upper body strength? Check! No bike handling skills? Check! 30 foot gap at full speed? Check!
  • 8 0
 Dude at 2:14 should have hit that at 15mph not 19.
  • 1 0
 Maybe he thought it was KPH, I'm sure the lesson was learnt either way
  • 5 0
 88mph would have been better
  • 1 0
 The majority of footages (all Friday Fails editions) have nothing in common with mountain biking as they are showing silly people doing silly things, mostly overestimating their skills, trying to copy Pro's videos and risking their health. Not funny at all...
  • 3 0
 For every occation there is a proper greek word but the word "Malaka" is a multitool!
  • 2 0
 Kurwa?
  • 3 0
 Ok, last post was 100% needs a new lid
  • 3 0
 Once again the world is back in order - I can get back to work.
  • 2 0
 @1:13 based on the look of your helmet you are a FF regular. If you have any brains left, it might be time for a new lid
  • 1 0
 i am most impressed when the riding falls farther down the trail than the bike. that takes an unusual amount of commitment to failure
  • 1 0
 One of my favourite things about Friday fails is recognizing a feature at the start of a clip (the Entrails whaleback) and knowing exactly what is about to happen.
  • 3 2
 Exactly what I need to watch just as lockdown travel restrictions are lifted in Scotland lol
  • 4 5
 you can't make a comment without mentioning lockdowns huh?
  • 1 1
 @conoat: neither can you Smile
  • 2 0
 That scandi flick @3:20 was on the verge of excellence!
  • 1 0
 the one where he wiped out on the yellow wall ride, is in bentonville ar, and when its wet it is the woodstock of cuts
  • 1 0
 Rogers, AR... but yeah.

It's an "all-weather" park with great traction on all the black track... then they used a material for the wall rides that gets insanely slick with any moisture at all. Still love the place as a wet-weather option. Just avoid the wall rides when they're wet.
  • 2 0
 Came here looking for all the comments for speedometer guy...
  • 1 0
 The first 0:03 of today's FF would be a great entry in tomorrow's Saturday Sends.
  • 1 0
 I've got a feeling a lot of these riders are going back to their video games for a while.
  • 1 0
 Are you ok? Some of the clumsy crashes are as if... those poor souls were never ok on the bike
  • 2 0
 You must be new here
  • 1 0
 This week was a bit more painful than most - faceplants, tree impacts, riding the rear wheel...
  • 1 0
 You can see it coming by the way they're dressed, like they just got out of band practice or something...
  • 2 0
  needs a new lid
  • 1 0
 Guy at 4:00 watched too many Fabio Wibmer edits Smile
(or not enough)
  • 1 0
 That intro clip almost made it to saturday
  • 1 0
 @1:14 - decides mid air that they're done with this biking thing.
  • 1 0
 2.24
Tighten your stem bolts.
Ya get me ?
  • 1 0
 Speed is your friend until sometimes it isn't...
  • 1 0
 One of these suckers was worryingly floppy on landing
  • 1 0
 the whale back makes it on here again!
  • 1 0
 "A lot of shouldn't I see" (Master Yoda)
  • 1 0
 I always root for people filming in portrait to get run over.
  • 2 2
 Saturday Sends has ruined me--can't watch these failures anymore.
  • 1 0
 Hardtail edition...
  • 1 0
 BEST ONE YEt
  • 1 0
 Smashing.
  • 4 6
 Last!
  • 2 2
 that was not what I was expecting, I was expecting someone to say 1st
  • 1 2
 @jmtbf: LoL !
  • 2 1
 no I'm last

Post a Comment



