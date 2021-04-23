Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #167
Apr 23, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.
DYEDBRO
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
8 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
moturner
(14 mins ago)
wow....the opening clip.....jebus!
[Reply]
1
0
PerPerroni
(3 mins ago)
Hugging a tree increases levels of hormone oxytocin. This hormone is responsible for feeling calm and emotional bonding. When hugging a tree, the hormones serotonin and dopamine make you feel happier. I guess so.
[Reply]
1
0
like2pedal
(1 mins ago)
Today’s fails brought to you by seized front hubs and groping trees.
Also, how did the film my reoccurring nightmare and post it as the first clip? (Even though he crashed, that was still freaking rad)
[Reply]
1
0
pourquois-pas
(4 mins ago)
1:20... don’t worry son, I’ll tow you in slowly so you don’t have enough speed
[Reply]
1
0
initforthedonuts
(1 mins ago)
1:43 really hope this yellow lab vs mud puddle that was cut makes the Saturday Sends!
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(12 mins ago)
Opening clip... Dude was like "full sends only bro"
Rider- "I gotchu"
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(2 mins ago)
What happened? "I missed the hill."
[Reply]
1
0
Gibbsatron
(0 mins ago)
Rider: Fully over the bars.
Filmer: OOPS!
[Reply]
