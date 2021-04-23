Video: Friday Fails #167

Apr 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





8 Comments

  • 4 0
 wow....the opening clip.....jebus!
  • 1 0
 Hugging a tree increases levels of hormone oxytocin. This hormone is responsible for feeling calm and emotional bonding. When hugging a tree, the hormones serotonin and dopamine make you feel happier. I guess so.
  • 1 0
 Today’s fails brought to you by seized front hubs and groping trees.

Also, how did the film my reoccurring nightmare and post it as the first clip? (Even though he crashed, that was still freaking rad)
  • 1 0
 1:20... don’t worry son, I’ll tow you in slowly so you don’t have enough speed
  • 1 0
 1:43 really hope this yellow lab vs mud puddle that was cut makes the Saturday Sends!
  • 1 0
 Opening clip... Dude was like "full sends only bro"

Rider- "I gotchu"
  • 1 0
 What happened? "I missed the hill."
  • 1 0
 Rider: Fully over the bars.

Filmer: OOPS!

Post a Comment



