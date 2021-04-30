Pinkbike.com
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: Friday Fails #168
Apr 30, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
DYEDBRO
.
26 Comments
Score
Time
13
0
lukeno1
(44 mins ago)
Pinkbike fails again on friday!
[Reply]
3
0
SNE
(43 mins ago)
check this out
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGP20XRdbKY
[Reply]
1
1
blowmyfuse
(37 mins ago)
They got Beeker from The Muppets on duty today posting links.
[Reply]
3
0
Levelheadsteve
(12 mins ago)
Adequate speed? Check
Suspension properly weighted? Check
Lock front brake while in air to prepare for landing? Check
[Reply]
4
0
Arawn
(44 mins ago)
this was last week?
[Reply]
2
1
sdaly
(42 mins ago)
The biggest friday fail is pinkbike posting the same video 2 weeks in a row
[Reply]
2
0
shrockie
(36 mins ago)
That lippy wood booter. Dude, never had a chance
[Reply]
1
0
tkrug
(32 mins ago)
New Friday Fails out?! .... Perfect.... Thats it
Reposted last weeks video... again?!.... OHH MY GOD
[Reply]
1
0
mrti
(30 mins ago)
The real question is: "What does the dog do at 1:42?" That cut is the biggest fail ever!
[Reply]
1
0
chillescarpe
(29 mins ago)
None of these were even close to making it to the Saturday Saves. A few contenders to Sunday sends though. Keep trying.
[Reply]
2
0
phil-e-b
(21 mins ago)
@2:35 from 0 to 0 mph in under 2 seconds lol
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 mins ago)
@ 1:08... whole trail to bail and bike goes for the only rock pile around, ouch
[Reply]
2
0
theoskar57
(45 mins ago)
Kurwa!
[Reply]
2
0
cmhansel
(44 mins ago)
Oops…I did it again
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(41 mins ago)
What's the French word for file naming, huh?
[Reply]
1
0
Andrewcycleaddictstaton
(33 mins ago)
when April 30th Friday Fails falls on a February 2nd...
[Reply]
1
0
Shamrock92
(32 mins ago)
I can predict what is going to happen tomorrow on the Saturday Sends lol
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(21 mins ago)
Manual to ragdoll is becoming increasingly popular.
[Reply]
1
0
pourquois-pas
(21 mins ago)
0:25... apparently "full speed" has different meanings around the world.
[Reply]
1
0
fastballer1414
(19 mins ago)
It's almost like PB wishes every day was April 1st....
[Reply]
1
0
T4THH
(5 mins ago)
"Perfect, that's it." *narrator* it was, in fact, not it
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(35 mins ago)
The Nose Heavy edition.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(26 mins ago)
Perfect....thats it....
[Reply]
1
0
Gibbsatron
(23 mins ago)
late superman ftw!
[Reply]
1
0
SLBIKES
(17 mins ago)
PERFECT!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
9
Peally
(19 mins ago)
We all make stupid mistakes learning to ride, but if you want to absolutely max out your twat meter after a crash make sure you stick your hands in the air and scream WOOOO! like an utter jackass.
[Reply]
