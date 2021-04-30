Video: Friday Fails #168

Apr 30, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


26 Comments

  • 13 0
 Pinkbike fails again on friday!
  • 3 0
 check this out www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGP20XRdbKY
  • 1 1
 They got Beeker from The Muppets on duty today posting links.
  • 3 0
 Adequate speed? Check
Suspension properly weighted? Check
Lock front brake while in air to prepare for landing? Check
  • 4 0
 this was last week?
  • 2 1
 The biggest friday fail is pinkbike posting the same video 2 weeks in a row
  • 2 0
 That lippy wood booter. Dude, never had a chance
  • 1 0
 New Friday Fails out?! .... Perfect.... Thats it

Reposted last weeks video... again?!.... OHH MY GOD
  • 1 0
 The real question is: "What does the dog do at 1:42?" That cut is the biggest fail ever!
  • 1 0
 None of these were even close to making it to the Saturday Saves. A few contenders to Sunday sends though. Keep trying.
  • 2 0
 @2:35 from 0 to 0 mph in under 2 seconds lol
  • 1 0
 @ 1:08... whole trail to bail and bike goes for the only rock pile around, ouch
  • 2 0
 Kurwa!
  • 2 0
 Oops…I did it again
  • 1 0
 What's the French word for file naming, huh?
  • 1 0
 when April 30th Friday Fails falls on a February 2nd...
  • 1 0
 I can predict what is going to happen tomorrow on the Saturday Sends lol
  • 1 0
 Manual to ragdoll is becoming increasingly popular.
  • 1 0
 0:25... apparently "full speed" has different meanings around the world.
  • 1 0
 It's almost like PB wishes every day was April 1st....
  • 1 0
 "Perfect, that's it." *narrator* it was, in fact, not it
  • 1 0
 The Nose Heavy edition.
  • 1 0
 Perfect....thats it....
  • 1 0
 late superman ftw!
  • 1 0
 PERFECT!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



