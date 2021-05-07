Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #169
May 7, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Yoshimura
.
Born in California, now shipping worldwide.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
100520 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
53847 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
49144 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
41404 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike
38852 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
38499 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
34988 views
We Surveyed 200 of the World's Best Pro Mountain Bikers - Welcome to Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
34588 views
37 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
13
0
Remonster
(1 hours ago)
Dude @ 25sec turns a nice tame roller into a f*cking 14ft drop to flat (basically) and rides it out when his enduro/trail bike explodes. I don't know if that's much of a fail to be honest. That's would be huge win in my book. The way he just turns around like..."what went wrong?"
[Reply]
12
1
oscartheballer
(1 hours ago)
Opening sequence: you deserved that.
[Reply]
3
0
klazzymoto
(32 mins ago)
Opening sequence should be the opening for every FF LOL.
[Reply]
9
1
matheas
(56 mins ago)
After watching 169 episodes of FF i think I will stop riding on fridays. We all know already what's happening on fridays. I'll stick with sundays and maybye saturdays sometimes.
[Reply]
2
0
aug7hallak
(54 mins ago)
hahah, today is a specially funny one. The kid jumping with his feet off before take off, the "when you get popular" followe by "Oh my god!", the bike with a bell ringing as it falls down the gap... Or maybe Im just happy its friday
[Reply]
5
0
Tonedelove
(50 mins ago)
As I landscape my yard I can’t help but think ‘I don’t have enough sketchy ramps and piles of dirt back here.’
[Reply]
1
0
blowmyfuse
(27 mins ago)
This week had more variety than a Joe Dirt fireworks show!
Did NOT fall in water
Man made rock gardens still suck
Missing person's reports
Man made = Man down
Gravel Bike destroyer cam
Trunnion shock go boom
Overdramatic big man sounds
Hide your eyes cam
Backpack cam
Ride my back cam
RAD movie scene backyard build
Manual to uphill faceplant
Manual to backslap
The death of Bailey Mtn in visual format
[Reply]
2
0
rodeostu
(31 mins ago)
2:39 - Damn. I've got to imagine breakfast in that house involves a bowl of cereal and each kid signing a liability waiver. Those are some seriously sketchy ramps.
[Reply]
1
0
webermtb
(23 mins ago)
Dude! The sounds people make when crashing are both hilarious & painful, Listen to high vol from 3.32 to 3.35. Ouch! Somebody should make a sound compilation of this sh@t. It would be funny (and scary).
[Reply]
4
0
beaurepi
(53 mins ago)
caliss... quebecois
[Reply]
1
0
mtallman2
(46 mins ago)
This is the first week I can recall seeing an up-close of the aftermath...fitting that it was a closeup of the bike carnage, not human injuries
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(43 mins ago)
Strange how there is never any footage of Ebikes... Are they just the better riders, or spent so much on the engine, that there wasn't cash for a camera?
[Reply]
1
0
syko89
(17 mins ago)
The first clip with the road gap fail was an ebike?
[Reply]
1
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(34 mins ago)
Nominate 0:12 for douchebag of the year if the person going under him was a stranger.
(obviously not if he has just messed up jumping over his friend)
[Reply]
1
0
MX9799
(14 mins ago)
Sounds like the guy at 3:41 shit his pants once he knew a crash was inevitable. Maybe that's why his buddy with the camera was laughing at his so hard.
[Reply]
1
0
scitrainer
(58 mins ago)
1st week in a while where I didnt think at least one person was dead or seriously injured...
[Reply]
2
0
yoyo21
(36 mins ago)
The last on in bromont hahahaha CALLIIIIIIIIIIIIIISSSSSSSSS
[Reply]
1
0
Rudy2455
(18 mins ago)
That backyard set up is the stuff of legends though! Every kid in the neighborhood knows about that roll in.
[Reply]
2
0
OpeSorryAbootThat
(1 hours ago)
nice!
[Reply]
1
0
Honda750
(56 mins ago)
Is it time for my CLOSE UP!!
[Reply]
1
0
wisturbo
(56 mins ago)
Anybody else's neck sore after those first 30 seconds?
[Reply]
2
1
jakemcab
(52 mins ago)
What a lovely assortment of Oh Shits to enjoy while I shit.
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(45 mins ago)
FF: the eviration edition.
[Reply]
2
2
NinetySixBikes
(44 mins ago)
Those gravel riders will have quite the story to tell whilst sipping on a Mocha Light Frappuccino at the next café.
[Reply]
4
4
Boxmtb
(38 mins ago)
"(Chinese lettering) Yoshimura Cycling-USA Made" I am questioning the reality of that statement.
[Reply]
1
2
Paullikesbikee
(31 mins ago)
Agreed
[Reply]
1
1
7ragg7
(18 mins ago)
Try Japanese, and then move past the false assumption that if its USA Made that it must be beer drinking red white and blue Caucasian led. Welcome to the 21st century and globalization.
[Reply]
1
0
Tormy
(25 mins ago)
1:40, tried to jump over a back back, didn't make it.
[Reply]
1
0
FranklinHaith
(21 mins ago)
Those American flag gloves tho.
[Reply]
1
0
rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle
(6 mins ago)
Dude at 0:58 died. He's mad lucky if he's not in the chair rn.
[Reply]
1
0
JamesInTahoe
(5 mins ago)
I say the owners of the @3:32 clip house get parents of the year award.
[Reply]
1
0
isilverman
(2 mins ago)
30 seconds. Was quite the clash but I’d still be furious.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(2 mins ago)
It was kinda underwhelming this week...
[Reply]
1
0
jmhills
(1 mins ago)
So many ill advised "whips"
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(1 hours ago)
yes
[Reply]
1
0
paoloz
(1 hours ago)
Mamma Mia!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Atomus
(26 mins ago)
Oh shit!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008751
Mobile Version of Website
37 Comments
Did NOT fall in water
Man made rock gardens still suck
Missing person's reports
Man made = Man down
Gravel Bike destroyer cam
Trunnion shock go boom
Overdramatic big man sounds
Hide your eyes cam
Backpack cam
Ride my back cam
RAD movie scene backyard build
Manual to uphill faceplant
Manual to backslap
The death of Bailey Mtn in visual format
(obviously not if he has just messed up jumping over his friend)
Post a Comment