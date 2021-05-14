Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #170
May 14, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Yoshimura
.
Born in California, now shipping worldwide.
25
0
LeecarL
(1 hours ago)
Who knew Turkeys were the perfect background noise
[Reply]
1
0
flattoflat
(53 mins ago)
Only eclipsed by the sound the bike makes on landing. Ugh.
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(31 mins ago)
Turkeys and sellin crack
[Reply]
11
0
cougar797
(1 hours ago)
The dude that got taken out by the lady accidentally falling from a dead stop in front of him. Immediately more concerned about his riding buddy then himself before he was even done sliding. Thats good people. Props sir.
[Reply]
11
2
Funkylicious
(1 hours ago)
I don't think any of these people know that you have to pull up on the handlebars when jumping anything. It's almost as if they think Red bull actually does give them wings...
[Reply]
9
0
danvee01
(1 hours ago)
Ow my nutsack!! Classic
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(27 mins ago)
@ 0:58....dude! I hope he's okay but WHY would you attempt that drop?! ...could tell he had nowhere near enough confidence on that bike to attempt that in the way he rolled in. Let your buddies do that, have a beer, and just ride around it.
[Reply]
3
0
chillescarpe
(1 hours ago)
The 2nd clip. Did that noise come from the rider or the person recording? Also, 1st clip was epic even if it was a fail
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(1 hours ago)
The "Wooaahh!" was one of the other 'spectators', the "urgh" at the end was the rider. Poor Joe
[Reply]
5
0
ad15
(56 mins ago)
the first clip was definitely heading for Saturday,, shame he came up a little short and ended up on Friday..
[Reply]
3
0
jmtbf
(1 hours ago)
Friend who does not mountain bike: mountain biking is a fairly safe sport right?
Me: shows them Friday Fails.
[Reply]
2
0
hypa
(37 mins ago)
The last clip is basically my life right now.
"Hey things are going great I should manual this!!"
Then the inevitable crunch follows.
[Reply]
3
0
short-but-sweet
(1 hours ago)
An epic start! Followed by many faceplants
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
90% of the time you can tell if a person is going to crash based on how they hold themselves going into to jump / feature...the other 10% just got lucky
[Reply]
2
0
mick06
(44 mins ago)
Dude at 3:05 gets bucked then his bike pantsed him. His bike is a massive jerk
[Reply]
3
0
dansliquornick
(40 mins ago)
Lots of OTB noodle knockouts and low flying scrotum skidders this week!
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(5 mins ago)
found my new band name
[Reply]
1
0
jayacheess
(7 mins ago)
3:42 might be one of my favourite fails of all time. Simple, (not) elegant. Mainly, the editing was perfect. Long lead-in to total failure, with a quick cut away.
[Reply]
2
0
almeister
(1 hours ago)
Beautiful scorpion @ 0:53, play it back in slow motion.
[Reply]
1
0
pourquois-pas
(1 hours ago)
Unknown to most of the world, the Arachnida Scorpione Mons Trahentium is quickly expanding its territory
[Reply]
2
4
FaceplantMC
(55 mins ago)
Hah!! They called me the faceplant 35 years ago cuz i deadsailored 8 ft in the air onto my face in a bmx race. Smashed it up pretty good. Broke my neck. Why? Cuz i was SHOWING OFF. I paid a price. These people are paying that price too! Its good to get your face beat to a pulp just to look like Remy. Things is........., YOUR NOT REMY!!!! Learn the basics. Learn how to jump SMALL jumps succesfully before boosting 25 foot doubles. These folks dont have the basics down. AT ALL!! If your suspension bucks you off, your missing some skills. I feel for these wreckers cuz i know how they feel today. Pretty damn sore.
[Reply]
3
0
TannerValhouli
(45 mins ago)
I’m sure they’ll all read this and take a valuable lesson away
[Reply]
3
2
bsmax
(40 mins ago)
You're!!! Learn the basics. Sorry... Too easy
[Reply]
2
0
Antwoord
(49 mins ago)
The gobbling turkey huck to flart, ass crack wins this round.
[Reply]
1
0
TannerValhouli
(44 mins ago)
The number of front wheel-case to human-catapult crashes is painful this week
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(31 mins ago)
@ 2:42...**insert Simpsons Hans Moleman Football to the Groin GIF**
[Reply]
1
0
audeo03
(25 mins ago)
Next Pinkbike (Taj) t-shirt needs to be a Friday Fails one with the slogan: "Are you good?"
[Reply]
1
0
Apecush
(19 mins ago)
Nice to see the return of the kurwa, albeit a bit stealthy this week though.
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(19 mins ago)
The kid shredder low siding then laughing with dad is the most wholesome FF I’ve seen.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(10 mins ago)
duck, duck, duck goose in bike form @ 1:15....loved the suspension of which one it was going to be
[Reply]
1
0
math88
(1 hours ago)
The Sound of the face on the grounds at 2:15...ouff...
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(1 hours ago)
So many of those could have been avoided with just one more pedal....
[Reply]
5
0
ad15
(55 mins ago)
do you have 3 feet?
[Reply]
1
2
SATN-XC
(20 mins ago)
Sooooo many of these could have been avoid had they simply limited themselves to one trail beer (while on their 3rd bike ride in 2 years) and avoided the "f**k it, I'm going to do it" mindset.
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
1:38 is actually how I met my wife.... Okay I just made that up.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(1 hours ago)
"Are you good??"
Well I've seen better...
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
The face is not a good brake
[Reply]
2
0
ad15
(55 mins ago)
I thought this weeks videos showed how effective the face really is as a brake
[Reply]
1
0
mtntech
(1 hours ago)
this weeks edition sponsored by ACME wheelchairs
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(54 mins ago)
Ouch, so many drop to Hulk Hogan body slams.
[Reply]
1
0
Weare138
(40 mins ago)
Guy at 2:30 with a rectum full of Minion DHR, yow.
[Reply]
1
0
FaceplantMC
(33 mins ago)
Haha!!! You're, your, yore..... who gives a shit
[Reply]
1
0
rene1234
(22 mins ago)
1.38... the begin of a great love story
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(19 mins ago)
All these new dad bikers need to stop sending huge jumps and drops.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(9 mins ago)
how else are the kiddos going to learn?!
[Reply]
1
0
UnInc126
(19 mins ago)
@3:04. Well, that escalated quickly.
[Reply]
1
0
jjnelso1
(10 mins ago)
Tiny "Kurwa" slipped in at 1:44.
[Reply]
1
0
BenTheSwabian
(5 mins ago)
Unrelated: It seems like YT will release the new Capra next Tuesday.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(1 hours ago)
Oh my nutsack...lol
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(32 mins ago)
Oh shhhh......oot!
[Reply]
