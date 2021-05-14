Video: Friday Fails #170

May 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

50 Comments

  • 25 0
 Who knew Turkeys were the perfect background noise
  • 1 0
 Only eclipsed by the sound the bike makes on landing. Ugh.
  • 1 0
 Turkeys and sellin crack
  • 11 0
 The dude that got taken out by the lady accidentally falling from a dead stop in front of him. Immediately more concerned about his riding buddy then himself before he was even done sliding. Thats good people. Props sir.
  • 11 2
 I don't think any of these people know that you have to pull up on the handlebars when jumping anything. It's almost as if they think Red bull actually does give them wings...
  • 9 0
 Ow my nutsack!! Classic
  • 2 0
 @ 0:58....dude! I hope he's okay but WHY would you attempt that drop?! ...could tell he had nowhere near enough confidence on that bike to attempt that in the way he rolled in. Let your buddies do that, have a beer, and just ride around it.
  • 3 0
 The 2nd clip. Did that noise come from the rider or the person recording? Also, 1st clip was epic even if it was a fail
  • 1 0
 The "Wooaahh!" was one of the other 'spectators', the "urgh" at the end was the rider. Poor Joe
  • 5 0
 the first clip was definitely heading for Saturday,, shame he came up a little short and ended up on Friday..
  • 3 0
 Friend who does not mountain bike: mountain biking is a fairly safe sport right?
Me: shows them Friday Fails.
  • 2 0
 The last clip is basically my life right now.
"Hey things are going great I should manual this!!"
Then the inevitable crunch follows.
  • 3 0
 An epic start! Followed by many faceplants
  • 1 0
 90% of the time you can tell if a person is going to crash based on how they hold themselves going into to jump / feature...the other 10% just got lucky
  • 2 0
 Dude at 3:05 gets bucked then his bike pantsed him. His bike is a massive jerk
  • 3 0
 Lots of OTB noodle knockouts and low flying scrotum skidders this week!
  • 2 0
 found my new band name
  • 1 0
 3:42 might be one of my favourite fails of all time. Simple, (not) elegant. Mainly, the editing was perfect. Long lead-in to total failure, with a quick cut away.
  • 2 0
 Beautiful scorpion @ 0:53, play it back in slow motion.
  • 1 0
 Unknown to most of the world, the Arachnida Scorpione Mons Trahentium is quickly expanding its territory
  • 2 4
 Hah!! They called me the faceplant 35 years ago cuz i deadsailored 8 ft in the air onto my face in a bmx race. Smashed it up pretty good. Broke my neck. Why? Cuz i was SHOWING OFF. I paid a price. These people are paying that price too! Its good to get your face beat to a pulp just to look like Remy. Things is........., YOUR NOT REMY!!!! Learn the basics. Learn how to jump SMALL jumps succesfully before boosting 25 foot doubles. These folks dont have the basics down. AT ALL!! If your suspension bucks you off, your missing some skills. I feel for these wreckers cuz i know how they feel today. Pretty damn sore.
  • 3 0
 I’m sure they’ll all read this and take a valuable lesson away
  • 3 2
 You're!!! Learn the basics. Sorry... Too easy
  • 2 0
 The gobbling turkey huck to flart, ass crack wins this round.
  • 1 0
 The number of front wheel-case to human-catapult crashes is painful this week
  • 2 0
 @ 2:42...**insert Simpsons Hans Moleman Football to the Groin GIF**
  • 1 0
 Next Pinkbike (Taj) t-shirt needs to be a Friday Fails one with the slogan: "Are you good?"
  • 1 0
 Nice to see the return of the kurwa, albeit a bit stealthy this week though.
  • 1 0
 The kid shredder low siding then laughing with dad is the most wholesome FF I’ve seen.
  • 1 0
 duck, duck, duck goose in bike form @ 1:15....loved the suspension of which one it was going to be
  • 1 0
 The Sound of the face on the grounds at 2:15...ouff...
  • 1 0
 So many of those could have been avoided with just one more pedal....
  • 5 0
 do you have 3 feet?
  • 1 2
 Sooooo many of these could have been avoid had they simply limited themselves to one trail beer (while on their 3rd bike ride in 2 years) and avoided the "f**k it, I'm going to do it" mindset.
  • 1 0
 1:38 is actually how I met my wife.... Okay I just made that up.
  • 1 0
 "Are you good??"
Well I've seen better...
  • 1 0
 The face is not a good brake
  • 2 0
 I thought this weeks videos showed how effective the face really is as a brake Smile
  • 1 0
 this weeks edition sponsored by ACME wheelchairs
  • 1 0
 Ouch, so many drop to Hulk Hogan body slams.
  • 1 0
 Guy at 2:30 with a rectum full of Minion DHR, yow.
  • 1 0
 Haha!!! You're, your, yore..... who gives a shit
  • 1 0
 1.38... the begin of a great love story Smile
  • 1 0
 All these new dad bikers need to stop sending huge jumps and drops.
  • 1 0
 how else are the kiddos going to learn?!
  • 1 0
 @3:04. Well, that escalated quickly.
  • 1 0
 Tiny "Kurwa" slipped in at 1:44.
  • 1 0
 Unrelated: It seems like YT will release the new Capra next Tuesday.
  • 1 0
 Oh my nutsack...lol
  • 1 0
 Oh shhhh......oot!

