Video: Friday Fails #171
May 21, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Yoshimura
.
Born in California, now shipping worldwide.
47 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
17
0
pioterski
(1 hours ago)
Perfectly placed logo and video suggestions obscuring the final four crashes.
[Reply]
3
0
ABhardtail
(51 mins ago)
And after last week was so good about not doing that, too.
[Reply]
11
0
NinetySixBikes
(1 hours ago)
2:30 We all have that one friend...
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(38 mins ago)
What a hero!
[Reply]
8
0
oscartheballer
(1 hours ago)
3:32 was that a fail or just an attempted suicide?
[Reply]
2
0
jncall
(26 mins ago)
Right. What the hell was that?
[Reply]
3
0
cougar797
(16 mins ago)
He was aiming for that tiny transition and cased it hard. Probably technically doable move but seems like a super optimistic decision to go for it.
[Reply]
7
0
slowwrench
(1 hours ago)
Oh dear
[Reply]
1
0
snowwcold55
(28 mins ago)
Why is this SO much better than any other oh [expletive]?!
[Reply]
5
0
bikeandfish
(1 hours ago)
@1:08 This is why we wear helmets
[Reply]
1
0
nukedchipp
(30 mins ago)
came here to say the same
[Reply]
4
0
Pmac1893
(37 mins ago)
Pinkbike needs to post a clinic on how to not dump your front wheel off a lip - seems to be about 50% of submissions.
[Reply]
3
0
DabaZei
(26 mins ago)
I will buy a beer to the software developer who is permanently fixing those dumb logos spoiling the last crash(es) every time
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(22 mins ago)
This has to be the best FF for a long time. Its that balance between absolutely brutal wipeouts that make you wince, crashes where you go wtf how did that happen and some that just have you in stitches laughing they are so ridiculous. Winner
[Reply]
4
0
fastballer1414
(1 hours ago)
If only we could get more stopping power out of front brakes....
[Reply]
3
0
wyorider
(57 mins ago)
This week, brought to you by people who ask their friends “Are you ok?” while they’re still bouncing off the ground.
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(13 mins ago)
My brain cannot comprehend 2:58. I need someone to explain it to me like I am in first grade because I don't want that to happen to me. It looks like the front wheel goes backward at one point.
[Reply]
2
0
tewks
(1 hours ago)
"Friday Fails - The Nutcracker Edition"
Then thought the rider's head went rolling at 2:50.....
[Reply]
3
0
rcrocha
(1 hours ago)
2:30 that guy was bad ass! He went huge!
[Reply]
2
0
rrolly
(49 mins ago)
1:25 almost sounded like the beginning of "Owner of a Lonely Heart" by Yes.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(48 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVOuYquXuuc
[Reply]
1
0
carym
(10 mins ago)
I am still trying to figure out how not sticking a 360 or bouncing off after landing a 40 foot drop is anything but a win. 99% of us will never even try.
[Reply]
2
0
SexyBiker69420
(1 hours ago)
See folks this is why I don't ride naked anymore.
[Reply]
2
0
Philt32
(1 hours ago)
@3.30 I doubt his tongue will be long enough to lick his lips after that!
[Reply]
1
0
Bustacrimes
(35 mins ago)
Nice Josh Bender homage at 3:32 - that kid struggles to sit down with balls that big
[Reply]
1
0
RadicalRockeyRider
(15 mins ago)
Everybody: wanting a longer slacker bike with more travel that still "pedals"
Kids on BMX: Hold my non alcoholic beer
[Reply]
1
0
Tallboy97
(14 mins ago)
2:15 The most style while crashing I've ever seen. I give him a solid 10 for style points.
[Reply]
1
0
HaydukeLives
(12 mins ago)
The amount of people that have no business hitting jumps and still try massive ones is astounding.
[Reply]
1
0
Bondseye007
(9 mins ago)
This weeks episode brought to you by full face helmet manufacturers. Full face helmets keep your face in place.
[Reply]
2
0
MikeyMT
(1 hours ago)
Aline tech...ouch
[Reply]
1
0
Heidesandnorth
(1 hours ago)
Chin to jump didn’t look good. The dude‘s gotta have some whiplash.
[Reply]
1
0
spannermonkey73
(1 hours ago)
2.52 , for a second there I thought his head came off .
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
0:41 Water could go wrong?
[Reply]
1
0
ihertzler
(50 mins ago)
1:23 that bike is a high quality item you can tell by the noise it makes
[Reply]
1
0
conoat
(49 mins ago)
0:51
...."oh dear..."
that made my day
[Reply]
2
0
carters75
(43 mins ago)
2:13 Fainting goat FTW!
[Reply]
1
0
labrinsky
(43 mins ago)
Tries to get on Saturday Sends, ends up on Friday Fails
[Reply]
1
0
SLBIKES
(33 mins ago)
The drop near the end was huge, RESPECT!
[Reply]
1
0
Fullsend2-13
(30 mins ago)
@0:19 turns out buying a brand new Nomad doesn't give you jumping skills
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(27 mins ago)
WTF!!! That was awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
Clavdivs
(26 mins ago)
That drop at 1:10 looks sweet!
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(26 mins ago)
1.09 And that kids is why we say wear a helmet.
[Reply]
1
0
A10MileHusker
(21 mins ago)
1:24 sounds like a shopping cart
[Reply]
1
0
Heidesandnorth
(1 hours ago)
Damn!
[Reply]
1
0
HenryJose
(47 mins ago)
That ending though...
[Reply]
2
10
specialized26
(1 hours ago)
First comment!
[Reply]
1
1
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
Username checks out
[Reply]
