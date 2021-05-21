Video: Friday Fails #171

May 21, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Yoshimura.
Born in California, now shipping worldwide.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


47 Comments

  • 17 0
 Perfectly placed logo and video suggestions obscuring the final four crashes.
  • 3 0
 And after last week was so good about not doing that, too.
  • 11 0
 2:30 We all have that one friend...
  • 1 0
 What a hero!
  • 8 0
 3:32 was that a fail or just an attempted suicide?
  • 2 0
 Right. What the hell was that?
  • 3 0
 He was aiming for that tiny transition and cased it hard. Probably technically doable move but seems like a super optimistic decision to go for it.
  • 7 0
 Oh dear
  • 1 0
 Why is this SO much better than any other oh [expletive]?!
  • 5 0
 @1:08 This is why we wear helmets
  • 1 0
 came here to say the same
  • 4 0
 Pinkbike needs to post a clinic on how to not dump your front wheel off a lip - seems to be about 50% of submissions.
  • 3 0
 I will buy a beer to the software developer who is permanently fixing those dumb logos spoiling the last crash(es) every time
  • 1 0
 This has to be the best FF for a long time. Its that balance between absolutely brutal wipeouts that make you wince, crashes where you go wtf how did that happen and some that just have you in stitches laughing they are so ridiculous. Winner
  • 4 0
 If only we could get more stopping power out of front brakes....
  • 3 0
 This week, brought to you by people who ask their friends “Are you ok?” while they’re still bouncing off the ground.
  • 1 0
 My brain cannot comprehend 2:58. I need someone to explain it to me like I am in first grade because I don't want that to happen to me. It looks like the front wheel goes backward at one point.
  • 2 0
 "Friday Fails - The Nutcracker Edition"
Then thought the rider's head went rolling at 2:50.....
  • 3 0
 2:30 that guy was bad ass! He went huge!
  • 2 0
 1:25 almost sounded like the beginning of "Owner of a Lonely Heart" by Yes.
  • 1 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVOuYquXuuc
  • 1 0
 I am still trying to figure out how not sticking a 360 or bouncing off after landing a 40 foot drop is anything but a win. 99% of us will never even try.
  • 2 0
 See folks this is why I don't ride naked anymore.
  • 2 0
 @3.30 I doubt his tongue will be long enough to lick his lips after that!
  • 1 0
 Nice Josh Bender homage at 3:32 - that kid struggles to sit down with balls that big
  • 1 0
 Everybody: wanting a longer slacker bike with more travel that still "pedals"

Kids on BMX: Hold my non alcoholic beer
  • 1 0
 2:15 The most style while crashing I've ever seen. I give him a solid 10 for style points.
  • 1 0
 The amount of people that have no business hitting jumps and still try massive ones is astounding.
  • 1 0
 This weeks episode brought to you by full face helmet manufacturers. Full face helmets keep your face in place.
  • 2 0
 Aline tech...ouch
  • 1 0
 Chin to jump didn’t look good. The dude‘s gotta have some whiplash.
  • 1 0
 2.52 , for a second there I thought his head came off .
  • 1 0
 0:41 Water could go wrong?
  • 1 0
 1:23 that bike is a high quality item you can tell by the noise it makes
  • 1 0
 0:51

...."oh dear..."

that made my day
  • 2 0
 2:13 Fainting goat FTW!
  • 1 0
 Tries to get on Saturday Sends, ends up on Friday Fails
  • 1 0
 The drop near the end was huge, RESPECT!
  • 1 0
 @0:19 turns out buying a brand new Nomad doesn't give you jumping skills
  • 1 0
 WTF!!! That was awesome! lol
  • 1 0
 That drop at 1:10 looks sweet!
  • 1 0
 1.09 And that kids is why we say wear a helmet.
  • 1 0
 1:24 sounds like a shopping cart
  • 1 0
 Damn!
  • 1 0
 That ending though...
Post a Comment



