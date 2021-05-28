Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #172
May 28, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Yoshimura
.
Born in California, now shipping worldwide.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
12 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
timtoldnes
(9 mins ago)
THEY WERE IN THE TREES, MAN! IN THE TREES!
[Reply]
2
0
shrockie
(9 mins ago)
George George George of the Jungle watch out for that tree!
[Reply]
2
0
SanD-blkrider
(9 mins ago)
Tuck and roll is in today!
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(2 mins ago)
A lot of them didn't get to the tuck part though.
[Reply]
1
0
bouslayer
(2 mins ago)
Seeing a spot you recognize is like seeing your local weather person in the grocery store.
[Reply]
1
0
send-it-bro
(9 mins ago)
Wow, those were some hard crashes
[Reply]
1
0
Thor44
(6 mins ago)
“Now lean back.....ooops”!!
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(5 mins ago)
Happy Tree Friends edition
[Reply]
1
0
fullboredunn
(3 mins ago)
“Now lean back... OOPS”
[Reply]
1
0
tewks
(3 mins ago)
"Oops...."
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
10
Heidesandnorth
(15 mins ago)
First!
[Reply]
4
0
onemind123
(14 mins ago)
First to downvote!
[Reply]
