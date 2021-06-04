Video: Friday Fails #173

Jun 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


28 Comments

  • 12 0
 Thank you Pinkbike, for FINALLY not obliterating the last crash with logos. That stump will give me nightmares.
  • 5 0
 2:15 - They barely made if off the end of the lip, how'd they think they were going to make the landing? lol
  • 2 0
 literally the worst case scenario lol
  • 3 0
 That first clip. Wow that could have been a lot worse. Have these people not learnt to not jump on Fridays?
  • 1 0
 Double footplant and the head cleared the gap. Not too bad!
  • 5 0
 Oh my god:-O 2:15!!
  • 1 0
 Massive hangover
  • 1 0
 When did FF become Faces of Death? I hope that guy is ok.
  • 2 0
 Nobody:
Guys with reflectors on their spokes: That tree came out fo nowhere!!!
  • 3 0
 The slow motion berm at 1:06 is exactly how my week has gone
  • 3 0
 I honestly thought 1:06 was in slow mo!
  • 3 0
 Hug a tree day!!Smile
  • 2 0
 Same spot and same giggle at 1:30 and 1:40?
  • 1 0
 After seeing the underrotated flip the next flip looked like he pulled for a double
  • 2 0
 Bunch of detectives this week.....on the case!!
  • 1 0
 Having separated a shoulder today i somehow find it les entertaining than usual...
  • 1 0
 "George, George, George of the jungle
Strong as he can be,
Ah, watch out for that tree"
  • 1 0
 Starting up with gravity = 1000 m/s2
  • 1 0
 mistakes were made and no lessons learned (173 FF?!), well done
  • 2 0
 Lawn Darts.
  • 1 0
 If I learned anything from this weeks video, its go faster!
  • 1 0
 Dunno,man. It's like jumps and mountain bikes don't mix!
  • 1 0
 DONT ride your bike on Fridays - problem avoided.
  • 1 0
 The guy at 0:32 just rolled down my street.
  • 1 0
 Can we do a sideways Sunday?
  • 1 0
 Definitely some boo-boos this week.
  • 1 0
 -O brother!
  • 1 1
 1.10 - remove the full face and you can see where you are going..

