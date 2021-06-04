Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #173
Jun 4, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
76455 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
61231 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
60267 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
59981 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
59086 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
54294 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
53449 views
Thought Experiment: The $22,000 Trail Bike Build
44927 views
28 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
Parabellum
(31 mins ago)
Thank you Pinkbike, for FINALLY not obliterating the last crash with logos. That stump will give me nightmares.
[Reply]
5
0
deepstrut
(33 mins ago)
2:15 - They barely made if off the end of the lip, how'd they think they were going to make the landing? lol
[Reply]
2
0
j-p-i
(18 mins ago)
literally the worst case scenario lol
[Reply]
3
0
chillescarpe
(38 mins ago)
That first clip. Wow that could have been a lot worse. Have these people not learnt to not jump on Fridays?
[Reply]
1
0
rayme
(0 mins ago)
Double footplant and the head cleared the gap. Not too bad!
[Reply]
5
0
dglobulator
(35 mins ago)
Oh my god:-O 2:15!!
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(33 mins ago)
Massive hangover
[Reply]
1
0
alwaysOTB
(13 mins ago)
When did FF become Faces of Death? I hope that guy is ok.
[Reply]
2
0
edgewood
(34 mins ago)
Nobody:
Guys with reflectors on their spokes: That tree came out fo nowhere!!!
[Reply]
3
0
HankHank
(31 mins ago)
The slow motion berm at 1:06 is exactly how my week has gone
[Reply]
3
0
RadBikeBro
(29 mins ago)
I honestly thought 1:06 was in slow mo!
[Reply]
3
0
odbrider
(33 mins ago)
Hug a tree day!!
[Reply]
2
0
tbmaddux
Plus
(29 mins ago)
Same spot and same giggle at 1:30 and 1:40?
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(28 mins ago)
After seeing the underrotated flip the next flip looked like he pulled for a double
[Reply]
2
0
wyorider
(9 mins ago)
Bunch of detectives this week.....on the case!!
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(8 mins ago)
Having separated a shoulder today i somehow find it les entertaining than usual...
[Reply]
1
0
Leo48333
(7 mins ago)
"George, George, George of the jungle
Strong as he can be,
Ah, watch out for that tree"
[Reply]
1
0
gamonoso
(37 mins ago)
Starting up with gravity = 1000 m/s2
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(34 mins ago)
mistakes were made and no lessons learned (173 FF?!), well done
[Reply]
2
0
4thflowkage
(34 mins ago)
Lawn Darts.
[Reply]
1
0
ebomb801
(22 mins ago)
If I learned anything from this weeks video, its go faster!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(18 mins ago)
Dunno,man. It's like jumps and mountain bikes don't mix!
[Reply]
1
0
Bustacrimes
(17 mins ago)
DONT ride your bike on Fridays - problem avoided.
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(17 mins ago)
The guy at 0:32 just rolled down my street.
[Reply]
1
0
Michael-co
(10 mins ago)
Can we do a sideways Sunday?
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(1 mins ago)
Definitely some boo-boos this week.
[Reply]
1
0
turnstyle1524
(34 mins ago)
-O brother!
[Reply]
1
1
Bustacrimes
(21 mins ago)
1.10 - remove the full face and you can see where you are going..
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008129
Mobile Version of Website
28 Comments
Guys with reflectors on their spokes: That tree came out fo nowhere!!!
Strong as he can be,
Ah, watch out for that tree"
Post a Comment