Video: Friday Fails #174

Jun 11, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
135660 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
60134 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
56422 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
55022 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
51862 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
47147 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
45236 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
42557 views

16 Comments

  • 1 0
 "Florent Payet Out of Leogang World Cup After a Course Pole Struck his Genitals" is the video clip I expect to see on the next Friday fails.... it sounds nasty, and I hope to god he's alright!
  • 2 0
 Spends 6 months waiting for new bike then says "Hey, watch me hit that gap jump."
  • 3 0
 The sound at 1:36 is painful
  • 1 1
 Cant believe @the bigbadwolfe clip didnt make the start with his hilarious "how are you" from Transmadeira.

www.instagram.com/p/CPvS4cVHStY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
  • 1 0
 back to back fails to finish the session, has to be a first. He's my hero.
  • 1 0
 2:07...I think reflectors are a comorbidity. However, not a requirement, as I can put my bike down with the best of them.
  • 2 0
 Lots of people using too much front brake on steeps today
  • 1 0
 Revenge of rocks? I see the Peace Rock in San Diego made a cameo @ 0:43
  • 1 0
 Crashing on the pinkbike drop earns you extra pinkbucks.
  • 1 0
 In the middle of wrecking, "You good bruh???/"
  • 1 0
 haha i laugh at that every time. "Dude, I havent even finished crashing yet"
  • 1 0
 Front brake application version 101
  • 1 0
 Does these people ever get better? Should do follow ups.
  • 1 0
 Plenty of good application of the full face on Friday Fails!
  • 1 0
 Sooooo many crotch shots. Youch.
  • 1 0
 Was the last two before the very last, the same dude?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009749
Mobile Version of Website