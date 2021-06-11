Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #174
Jun 11, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Videos
Friday Fails
Sponsored
Score
Time
1
0
LeecarL
(15 mins ago)
"Florent Payet Out of Leogang World Cup After a Course Pole Struck his Genitals" is the video clip I expect to see on the next Friday fails.... it sounds nasty, and I hope to god he's alright!
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(49 mins ago)
Spends 6 months waiting for new bike then says "Hey, watch me hit that gap jump."
[Reply]
3
0
rayme
(45 mins ago)
The sound at 1:36 is painful
[Reply]
1
1
chillescarpe
(38 mins ago)
Cant believe @the bigbadwolfe clip didnt make the start with his hilarious "how are you" from Transmadeira.
www.instagram.com/p/CPvS4cVHStY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
[Reply]
1
0
OnkleJoachim
(48 mins ago)
back to back fails to finish the session, has to be a first. He's my hero.
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(39 mins ago)
2:07...I think reflectors are a comorbidity. However, not a requirement, as I can put my bike down with the best of them.
[Reply]
2
0
yerfdogtnarg
(34 mins ago)
Lots of people using too much front brake on steeps today
[Reply]
1
0
SanD-blkrider
(54 mins ago)
Revenge of rocks? I see the Peace Rock in San Diego made a cameo @ 0:43
[Reply]
1
0
ryan83
(29 mins ago)
Crashing on the pinkbike drop earns you extra pinkbucks.
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(27 mins ago)
In the middle of wrecking, "You good bruh???/"
[Reply]
1
0
Gibbsatron
(8 mins ago)
haha i laugh at that every time. "Dude, I havent even finished crashing yet"
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(21 mins ago)
Front brake application version 101
[Reply]
1
0
Intense4life
(21 mins ago)
Does these people ever get better? Should do follow ups.
[Reply]
1
0
mechaNICK
(18 mins ago)
Plenty of good application of the full face on Friday Fails!
[Reply]
1
0
walterjw
(7 mins ago)
Sooooo many crotch shots. Youch.
[Reply]
1
0
AnimationNathan
(4 mins ago)
Was the last two before the very last, the same dude?
[Reply]
