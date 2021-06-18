Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #175
Jun 18, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Bondseye007
(7 mins ago)
I always wonder when they edit to another clip mid crash if it’s a mistake, bad camera work, or censoring graphic carnage?
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(4 mins ago)
second guy watched the opening and thought, OK I'm definitely not doing that
[Reply]
1
0
yeaux
(17 mins ago)
Sliding into Friday like these people into the ground!
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(11 mins ago)
The sounds of carnage @ 0:42....
[Reply]
1
0
pixelguru
(3 mins ago)
2:00 made me wince, but he didn't seem as hurt as I would have expected.
[Reply]
1
0
swenzowski
(11 mins ago)
OH CRAP!
[Reply]
6 Comments
