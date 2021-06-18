Video: Friday Fails #175

Jun 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.





6 Comments

  • 2 0
 I always wonder when they edit to another clip mid crash if it’s a mistake, bad camera work, or censoring graphic carnage?
  • 1 0
 second guy watched the opening and thought, OK I'm definitely not doing that
  • 1 0
 Sliding into Friday like these people into the ground!
  • 1 0
 The sounds of carnage @ 0:42....
  • 1 0
 2:00 made me wince, but he didn't seem as hurt as I would have expected.
  • 1 0
 OH CRAP!

