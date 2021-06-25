Video: Friday Fails #176

Jun 25, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.





43 Comments

  • 23 0
 PB please let us know when the kid at 2:15 has managed to stop, pretty sure they are still in the air...hope they are ok but man did I laugh. I guess dad should have spotted on the high side.
  • 2 0
 Had to stop the video here just to come read the comments.
  • 1 0
 This daddy surely got some beating from mommy..
  • 1 0
 Into the send portal, fersher
  • 13 0
 Time to stop? Clearly the kid at 2:10 has just won Friday Fails? Wonder where he landed...
  • 4 0
 0:39

[is that enough speed? surely that's not enough speed? no that was not enough speed]
  • 1 0
 today's themes seemed to be: (1) the common OTB / weak upper-body landing and (2) the "Secondary is much worse than the Primary", ex: fighting the bad landing and running into a tree, frist rider crashes causing the next to crash much worse, botching a tricky section launches you head first into a big drop, etc.

Luckily it looks like a lot of people walked away from some nasty looking crashes.
  • 3 0
 Dude on 0:40 clearly wasn't the fastest guy in the video but he had the most horrifying crash.
  • 3 0
 I had to close my eyes. Luckily Wall Ride Launch Kid lightened the mood.
  • 2 0
 Love his friends gasp upon the nose dive. I would have gasped when I saw his entry speed (or lack of). How does someone hitting a drop, with this very nice and long landing, decide this amount of speed is right?
  • 1 0
 I'm yelling at the screen "You're going to slow!!!", watch him rag-doll off the end into a puddle while friend gasps. Painful.
  • 1 0
 Ya that guy had no business even thinking about hitting that one.
  • 1 0
 0:58 worse
  • 5 0
 You can do it!
  • 3 0
 the human horse sound at 1:50 was clearly the distraction causing the fall
  • 4 2
 Not sure if Kenda Tires are the best sponsor for Friday Fails. Traction can’t fix stupid.
  • 4 0
 "You can do it!"
  • 2 0
 ''oh shiiiiiiii''
  • 1 0
 @Imabigboy82: the most brilliant part
  • 2 0
 I want a edit of only riders w/ cell phone clamps. They deserve everything they get.
  • 2 0
 29 seconds in and I know it's going to be a good (i.e. painful one)
  • 1 0
 "How to bike with Ben Cathro: using the front brake properly and not having all your weight on the front wheel"
  • 1 0
 2:40: "Hold my beer!"
  • 2 0
 That thumbnail is amazing
  • 2 0
 This has to be the heaviest hitting Friday Fails yet
  • 2 0
 The brutality of 0:25 took me totally by surprise
  • 1 0
 Extra cringe this week! I remember when the Mountain Creek Phantom drop was triple that size it is now.
  • 1 0
 I've watched all 176 of these and I believe this is the most brutal episode. RIP to a lot of featured riders
  • 2 0
 1:26 What a time to realize your puberty just hit!
  • 1 0
 Kid on wall ride - that was insane, right it to the air, he can manage that
  • 1 0
 0:35 "It's Dangerous to go alone! Take this"
  • 1 0
 2:12 The kid - Eh EH EH EHHH
  • 1 0
 2:28 - Mitch Ropelato!!


2:30 - NOT Mitch Ropelato
  • 1 0
 2:40 cleanest crash of the video
  • 1 0
 0:56 would have been OK if he did biking man instead of running man
  • 1 0
 This is one for the ages!!!
  • 1 0
 "You can do it...." *Kid goes full E.T.* "Oh Shhh...."
  • 1 0
 At 1:10 Did I hear: "what do ya like?" "Big butt!" LOL
  • 1 0
 Where's Gee Atherton's crush???
  • 1 0
 Yeah…actually, come to think of it, you can’t do it…
  • 1 1
 If you don’t believe this is the greatest Friday Fails ever, GTFO!!!
  • 1 0
 1:16 Skinny Fails!!
  • 1 0
 Belly flop @2:30 >.

Post a Comment



