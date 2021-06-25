Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #176
Jun 25, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Kenda
.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
43 Comments
Score
Time
23
0
pink505
(1 hours ago)
PB please let us know when the kid at 2:15 has managed to stop, pretty sure they are still in the air...hope they are ok but man did I laugh. I guess dad should have spotted on the high side.
[Reply]
2
0
martinhutch
(16 mins ago)
Had to stop the video here just to come read the comments.
[Reply]
1
0
paulomach
(15 mins ago)
This daddy surely got some beating from mommy..
[Reply]
1
0
Assclapp
(7 mins ago)
Into the send portal, fersher
[Reply]
13
0
Daver27
(47 mins ago)
Time to stop? Clearly the kid at 2:10 has just won Friday Fails? Wonder where he landed...
[Reply]
4
0
overconfident
(51 mins ago)
0:39
[is that enough speed? surely that's not enough speed? no that was not enough speed]
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(27 mins ago)
today's themes seemed to be: (1) the common OTB / weak upper-body landing and (2) the "Secondary is much worse than the Primary", ex: fighting the bad landing and running into a tree, frist rider crashes causing the next to crash much worse, botching a tricky section launches you head first into a big drop, etc.
Luckily it looks like a lot of people walked away from some nasty looking crashes.
[Reply]
3
0
Verbl-Kint
(1 hours ago)
Dude on 0:40 clearly wasn't the fastest guy in the video but he had the most horrifying crash.
[Reply]
3
0
christophero
(47 mins ago)
I had to close my eyes. Luckily Wall Ride Launch Kid lightened the mood.
[Reply]
2
0
JonnyF75
(42 mins ago)
Love his friends gasp upon the nose dive. I would have gasped when I saw his entry speed (or lack of). How does someone hitting a drop, with this very nice and long landing, decide this amount of speed is right?
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(25 mins ago)
I'm yelling at the screen "You're going to slow!!!", watch him rag-doll off the end into a puddle while friend gasps. Painful.
[Reply]
1
0
ww27
(12 mins ago)
Ya that guy had no business even thinking about hitting that one.
[Reply]
1
0
Assclapp
(6 mins ago)
0:58 worse
[Reply]
5
0
steveb88
(1 hours ago)
You can do it!
[Reply]
3
0
chillescarpe
(58 mins ago)
the human horse sound at 1:50 was clearly the distraction causing the fall
[Reply]
4
2
Bondseye007
(57 mins ago)
Not sure if Kenda Tires are the best sponsor for Friday Fails. Traction can’t fix stupid.
[Reply]
4
0
bikewurst
(52 mins ago)
"You can do it!"
[Reply]
2
0
Imabigboy82
(36 mins ago)
''oh shiiiiiiii''
[Reply]
1
0
nickmalysh
(8 mins ago)
@Imabigboy82
: the most brilliant part
[Reply]
2
0
Branmuffin
(28 mins ago)
I want a edit of only riders w/ cell phone clamps. They deserve everything they get.
[Reply]
2
0
Troccy
(1 hours ago)
29 seconds in and I know it's going to be a good (i.e. painful one)
[Reply]
1
0
ihertzler
(1 hours ago)
"How to bike with Ben Cathro: using the front brake properly and not having all your weight on the front wheel"
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(50 mins ago)
2:40: "Hold my beer!"
[Reply]
2
0
IntoTheEverflow
(55 mins ago)
That thumbnail is amazing
[Reply]
2
0
Gregmurray50
(53 mins ago)
This has to be the heaviest hitting Friday Fails yet
[Reply]
2
0
overconfident
(52 mins ago)
The brutality of 0:25 took me totally by surprise
[Reply]
1
0
fredro
(49 mins ago)
Extra cringe this week! I remember when the Mountain Creek Phantom drop was triple that size it is now.
[Reply]
1
0
SileTzar
(43 mins ago)
I've watched all 176 of these and I believe this is the most brutal episode. RIP to a lot of featured riders
[Reply]
2
0
Exbow
(39 mins ago)
1:26 What a time to realize your puberty just hit!
[Reply]
1
0
nickmalysh
(8 mins ago)
Kid on wall ride - that was insane, right it to the air, he can manage that
[Reply]
1
0
LeecarL
(48 mins ago)
0:35 "It's Dangerous to go alone! Take this"
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(33 mins ago)
2:12 The kid - Eh EH EH EHHH
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(31 mins ago)
2:28 - Mitch Ropelato!!
2:30 - NOT Mitch Ropelato
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(31 mins ago)
2:40 cleanest crash of the video
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(28 mins ago)
0:56 would have been OK if he did biking man instead of running man
[Reply]
1
0
MastonThrust
(24 mins ago)
This is one for the ages!!!
[Reply]
1
0
bellamyk
(23 mins ago)
"You can do it...." *Kid goes full E.T.* "Oh Shhh...."
[Reply]
1
0
tewks
(21 mins ago)
At 1:10 Did I hear: "what do ya like?" "Big butt!" LOL
[Reply]
1
0
Takisanandreas
(19 mins ago)
Where's Gee Atherton's crush???
[Reply]
1
0
Thor44
(18 mins ago)
Yeah…actually, come to think of it, you can’t do it…
[Reply]
1
1
skidmarkbro
(1 hours ago)
If you don’t believe this is the greatest Friday Fails ever, GTFO!!!
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(1 hours ago)
1:16 Skinny Fails!!
[Reply]
1
0
supakdog
(57 mins ago)
Belly flop @2:30 >.
[Reply]
