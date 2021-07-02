Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #177
Jul 2, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI
.
31 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
jaytdubs
(46 mins ago)
Wow, is it just me or was that a particular violent edition of Friday fails. We really only got one or two low consequence flops. WTF was the kid jumping off the roof thinking? In what alternate universe could that ever work?
[Reply]
3
0
T4THH
(42 mins ago)
Sean Burns inspired
[Reply]
5
0
jakemcab
(1 hours ago)
Today's fails brought to you by under skilled and overconfident. With a special thanks to trailside trees.
[Reply]
5
0
hatinacat
(20 mins ago)
is it just me or is at 2:33 that sounds like yoann barrelli( im butchering that)
[Reply]
2
0
getsendywithit
(11 mins ago)
This is the first FF I've watched since breaking my arm (4th time, 1st time on a bike). I find it less funny, but only a tiny bit so. Still a great way to end the week, I think I'm just envious that these fools get to ride and I don't lmao
[Reply]
5
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
I love it when the bike assaults the rider.
[Reply]
1
1
bhuckley
(30 mins ago)
Lol...
Rider: Arrgghhhh!!
Bike: Alright you Mother F'er, enough of this, I quit! Take that, and that, and...
[Reply]
3
0
PHAbiker
(54 mins ago)
It's rainning bikes, aleluia!!
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(1 hours ago)
@0:55 By the time he hit the lip I didn't know what was going to happen, but I knew it wasn't going to work.
[Reply]
3
0
techride
(1 hours ago)
Money ending!
[Reply]
2
0
SLBIKES
(1 hours ago)
Slow Slow - You OK
Damn that was funny/
[Reply]
11
0
singletrack29er
(48 mins ago)
It sounded like Yoann Barelli filming!!
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(28 mins ago)
@singletrack29er
: I think you're on to something! The "whoop!" gave it away.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(14 mins ago)
@singletrack29er
: totally!
[Reply]
1
0
jspier
(52 mins ago)
Thank you for finally moving the logos out of the way of the last clip. That crash was especially worthy of full display!!
[Reply]
2
0
twonsarelli
(51 mins ago)
got some heavy hitters this week
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(47 mins ago)
00:34: Finally, someone says what we're all thinking.
00:43: Finally, someone begins to realize it's not all good.
[Reply]
2
0
Troccy
(45 mins ago)
He hucked it to flat........
[Reply]
2
0
Buffsfan3493
(26 mins ago)
Love a good Yoann Barelli Cameo!
[Reply]
1
0
SMNKLM
(1 hours ago)
There is a special place for Russians fails in my heart - love these guys
[Reply]
1
0
tauren58
(1 hours ago)
I would not be Friday without some morning carnage!
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(57 mins ago)
No Shirt. No Landing.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(53 mins ago)
"Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow!" (1:0
[Reply]
1
0
NRZ
(51 mins ago)
A lot of front tires didn't make it out of this week's Fails!
[Reply]
1
0
vggg
(47 mins ago)
Self parking bike 55 secs in ... when will this be an option ?
[Reply]
1
0
ChrisOC
(34 mins ago)
00:57. And I bet that Bush was spiky as well!
[Reply]
1
0
snowFFFFFF
(24 mins ago)
2:07 is training to be the next
@jasonlucas
[Reply]
1
0
chillescarpe
(13 mins ago)
the guy at 1:27 failed twice! Top Kudos sir
[Reply]
1
0
snomaster
(9 mins ago)
Filming vertical is a fail before the crash
[Reply]
1
0
chamoisbutt
(8 mins ago)
Don't see too many roof hucks these days. Aspiring Saturday sends.
[Reply]
1
0
paoloz
(32 mins ago)
Friday face!
[Reply]
