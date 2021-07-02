Video: Friday Fails #177

Jul 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by ODI.





31 Comments

  • 7 0
 Wow, is it just me or was that a particular violent edition of Friday fails. We really only got one or two low consequence flops. WTF was the kid jumping off the roof thinking? In what alternate universe could that ever work?
  • 3 0
 Sean Burns inspired
  • 5 0
 Today's fails brought to you by under skilled and overconfident. With a special thanks to trailside trees.
  • 5 0
 is it just me or is at 2:33 that sounds like yoann barrelli( im butchering that)
  • 2 0
 This is the first FF I've watched since breaking my arm (4th time, 1st time on a bike). I find it less funny, but only a tiny bit so. Still a great way to end the week, I think I'm just envious that these fools get to ride and I don't lmao
  • 5 0
 I love it when the bike assaults the rider.
  • 1 1
 Lol...

Rider: Arrgghhhh!!
Bike: Alright you Mother F'er, enough of this, I quit! Take that, and that, and...
  • 3 0
 It's rainning bikes, aleluia!!
  • 1 0
 @0:55 By the time he hit the lip I didn't know what was going to happen, but I knew it wasn't going to work.
  • 3 0
 Money ending!
  • 2 0
 Slow Slow - You OK

Damn that was funny/
  • 11 0
 It sounded like Yoann Barelli filming!!
  • 1 0
 @singletrack29er: I think you're on to something! The "whoop!" gave it away.
  • 1 0
 @singletrack29er: totally!
  • 1 0
 Thank you for finally moving the logos out of the way of the last clip. That crash was especially worthy of full display!!
  • 2 0
 got some heavy hitters this week
  • 1 0
 00:34: Finally, someone says what we're all thinking.

00:43: Finally, someone begins to realize it's not all good.
  • 2 0
 He hucked it to flat........
  • 2 0
 Love a good Yoann Barelli Cameo!
  • 1 0
 There is a special place for Russians fails in my heart - love these guys
  • 1 0
 I would not be Friday without some morning carnage!
  • 2 0
 No Shirt. No Landing.
  • 1 0
 "Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow!" (1:0Cool
  • 1 0
 A lot of front tires didn't make it out of this week's Fails!
  • 1 0
 Self parking bike 55 secs in ... when will this be an option ?
  • 1 0
 00:57. And I bet that Bush was spiky as well!
  • 1 0
 2:07 is training to be the next @jasonlucas
  • 1 0
 the guy at 1:27 failed twice! Top Kudos sir
  • 1 0
 Filming vertical is a fail before the crash
  • 1 0
 Don't see too many roof hucks these days. Aspiring Saturday sends.
  • 1 0
 Friday face!

Post a Comment



