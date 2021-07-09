Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #178
Jul 9, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
24 Comments
Score
Time
28
1
Heyshushu
(25 mins ago)
Friday Fail indeed!
[Reply]
4
1
jackalope
(10 mins ago)
Its a fail video from Brandon Semenuk, so its kinda short
[Reply]
5
1
EddieS27
(28 mins ago)
Bad link... Cant watch video it says "This video is private. If the owner of this video granted you access, please sign in"
[Reply]
7
2
oscartheballer
(17 mins ago)
I am offering a text description "Guy goes in to slow to drop..."
[Reply]
2
0
Tormy
(3 mins ago)
followed by: "you ok?"
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(2 mins ago)
@Tormy
: prefixed by "oh shit" in some European language
[Reply]
4
2
mootsgearhead
(22 mins ago)
The only reason I got out of bed this morning, was to watch the fails. SO disappointed
[Reply]
3
0
maxgod
(4 mins ago)
if it's a fail of a fail video, does it makes it a win?
[Reply]
3
1
nsp234
(21 mins ago)
Friday Fail Privateer Edition?
[Reply]
3
2
nicktapias
(20 mins ago)
Can we talk about the Shimano brake ad and how it relates? Is nonstop really the word you would want describing your brakes?
[Reply]
1
0
Sedounut
(1 mins ago)
PREACH!
[Reply]
1
0
slovenian6474
(0 mins ago)
I would have gone with "Full Stop Confidence"
[Reply]
3
1
mountaincross
(15 mins ago)
Maybe this weeks Friday Fails will reappear as a Sunday Save.
[Reply]
3
0
krka73
(10 mins ago)
Danm you Pinkbike!
[Reply]
3
1
gibbdaeh
(22 mins ago)
Friday Fails has Failed.
[Reply]
2
1
ct0413
(19 mins ago)
fix it fix it fix it fix it fix it fix it fix it fix it fix it
[Reply]
1
0
EducatedHillbilly
(8 mins ago)
No Pinkbike. I need this!
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(1 mins ago)
who's the douche downvoting everyone? Guessing a staffer
[Reply]
1
0
BEERandSPOKES
(0 mins ago)
Flag the intern edition (damn you F'ed up)!!!
[Reply]
1
1
yeaux
(28 mins ago)
First? Link doesn't work as well
[Reply]
1
1
owlie
(26 mins ago)
Dead link
@pinkbikeoriginals
[Reply]
2
1
bholton
(22 mins ago)
Ouch, that hurt.
[Reply]
1
1
JDUBKC
(22 mins ago)
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
[Reply]
1
0
ammericano
(7 mins ago)
ok. this makes sense
[Reply]
