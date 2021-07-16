Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #179
Jul 16, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
94108 views
Updated: Montana Grizzly Bear Suspected of Killing Bikepacker Shot & Killed
67797 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
62890 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
58310 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
49145 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
44324 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
43044 views
Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout
41324 views
74 Comments
Score
Time
125
7
salespunk
(1 hours ago)
We here at Outside no longer believe that Friday Fails presents MTB in a positive image. Going forward we will be replacing it with as series on the Best Essential Oils to Improve Your Performance and The Best Shuttle Vehicles Over $100K. We hope you enjoy these exciting new projects.
[Reply]
27
3
moefosho
(58 mins ago)
The real Friday Fail is Outside
[Reply]
2
0
mikemartinson
(9 mins ago)
You had this one planned all week, didn't you?
[Reply]
52
6
Gregmurray50
(1 hours ago)
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing: Paywall
[Reply]
13
3
savagelake
(53 mins ago)
better than wonderwall. oasis sucks.
[Reply]
11
0
SATN-XC
(51 mins ago)
@savagelake
: *found the Blur fan*
[Reply]
9
2
porkchopsandwich
(49 mins ago)
@SATN-XC
: keyword is "the"
[Reply]
1
0
chilllout
(46 mins ago)
...
[Reply]
23
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
the handlebar splitting in half at 0:45 is my nightmare, damn! Don't short yourself on cheap carbon bars.
[Reply]
5
0
salespunk
(1 hours ago)
Had it happen back in the day at a race. It is a really bizarre feeling of "Wait, there is nothing holding me up on that side". I can still go through the whole feeling/crash in slow motion mentally. Don't think I will ever forget that sensation.
[Reply]
10
1
mojorisen
(1 hours ago)
Clean break, no splintering. Those bars were aluminum
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(55 mins ago)
@salespunk
: its never happened to me **knock on wood** but I have to imagine the feeling of helplessness knowing you are about to eat it hard and there is nothing you can do (no brakes or control) is terrifying
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(54 mins ago)
@mojorisen
: really?! I've never seen aluminum snap like that...bend, sure, but not a clean break. If true, that's some serious metal fatigue
[Reply]
3
0
mtb-scotland
(44 mins ago)
disappointed they didn't keep a hold of the end that broke off
[Reply]
1
0
onemanarmy
Plus
(0 mins ago)
@salespunk
: Last time I had that feeling of man why can't I keep my hand on the bars... my hand turned out to be shattered.
[Reply]
26
9
GotchaJimmy
(1 hours ago)
For the first time ever, I feel like not scrolling down to see comments. This negativity is exhausting. You all really live like this?
[Reply]
16
4
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
imagine working at PB and taking shit from all sides this week, that's got to be mentally exhausting.. I'm all for the Outside blowback but I feel bad for the comment moderators who had no say in the matter and have to take the blunt of it
[Reply]
12
3
ryetoast
(56 mins ago)
But but but but what if the powers that be read my millionth variation on the same snarky comment and have a change of heart, then invent a time machine to undo a done deal and lose a bunch of money? You never know until you try!
[Reply]
2
0
RayDolor
(34 mins ago)
FWIW, at :25 there's a save squeezed in......feel a bit more positive?
[Reply]
1
0
GotchaJimmy
(20 mins ago)
@SATN-XC
: seriously!
[Reply]
1
0
GotchaJimmy
(20 mins ago)
@RayDolor
: absolutely
[Reply]
1
0
GotchaJimmy
(19 mins ago)
@ryetoast
: the hope is inspiring haha
[Reply]
15
0
sewer-rat
(1 hours ago)
Dude gets leg ripped off and eaten by an alligator whilst being spat in the eyes by a cobra, his friend says “you ok?”
[Reply]
12
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
lol @ 2:06....nothing to see here, just inspecting this log, move along move along
[Reply]
13
3
Thegnarberries
(1 hours ago)
Friday Fails presented by: Outside. Our sleazy hands stay on PB, even if you don't.
[Reply]
10
1
fabwizard
(1 hours ago)
Posted late today, I blame .....
[Reply]
6
0
wheelforge
(1 hours ago)
The crash over the "Send It" sign made me stop and scroll straight to the comments.
[Reply]
2
0
jaytdubs
(45 mins ago)
That sign may have been the best part of this week's fails.
[Reply]
7
0
ChazMTB12
(1 hours ago)
INSANE!
[Reply]
6
0
twonsarelli
(1 hours ago)
2021 trend... high pivots 2022 trend... two-piece handlebars
[Reply]
5
0
Rich-Izinia
(1 hours ago)
How not to ride wood features edition.
[Reply]
4
0
wyorider
(41 mins ago)
This week’s fails brought to you by the new Schwalbe Justin Case. The perfect tire for your transition missing needs.
[Reply]
5
0
nickmalysh
(1 hours ago)
opening clip was legit
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
bike exploded on impact
[Reply]
2
0
GBoyd
(1 hours ago)
The jumping edition? I'm likely wrong but I feel learning on a good hardtail would have kept a lot of these riders from making such beginner jumping mistakes...
[Reply]
5
3
wilsonians
(1 hours ago)
Hey
@brianpark
, did you guys at PB take bets on how much shit you would receive over the Outside news? I want to know who is currently in the lead to take the pot
[Reply]
1
0
trainboy17
(41 mins ago)
Levy has been silent the whole time. WhAt dOeS hE kNoW?!
[Reply]
2
0
2pi
(53 mins ago)
Hopefully Pinkbike will not be stained...
I felt really Outside without Friday Fails...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSo0_vmcT4Q
[Reply]
4
0
bradwalton
Plus
(43 mins ago)
“I’m great, are you guys doing good?” - That’s a win lol
[Reply]
5
3
FanGar
(1 hours ago)
First FF post after the acquisition and its late......mmmmmmm you almost ruin my Friday Pinkbike.
[Reply]
1
3
rivercitycycles
Plus
(1 hours ago)
@FarGar. I thought Friday Fails was behind a paywall. I think Outside saw all those comments and decided to f*ck with us. Well Done Outside you had me looking for Friday Fails in mtbr……..
[Reply]
3
0
geephlow
(1 hours ago)
@rivercitycycles
: Unfortunately, pretty much every day of the week is a fail on mtbr.
[Reply]
6
3
Ausatz
(1 hours ago)
These should be called Free Friday Fails….. For now…..
[Reply]
3
1
blizzardmk
(1 hours ago)
If you want a lot of air, go fast and pop hard. If you don't want a lot of air, go slow and pop hard. Always pop hard.
[Reply]
2
0
L0rdTom
(21 mins ago)
If you are always planning to pull your hardest, it doesn't leave a lot of error room if it turns out you are coming in too slow?
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(36 mins ago)
3:39 reminds me of mini golf when your putt doesn't quite clear a hill and then rolls back into some pit, never to be seen again.
[Reply]
2
0
gwys
(34 mins ago)
Oh man. I feel like 2:43 must have been like a cheese grater on that wall ride with the metal mesh. Yikes!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(19 mins ago)
was the clip from a warmup/race run from last month or is that stuff setup for the entire season for normal riders?
[Reply]
1
0
chickennuggetsaregreat
(26 mins ago)
ngl i feel bad for
@brianpark
he’s the only PB staff actually addressing anything in the comments and taking all the blame. Woth that said, *paywall joke*
[Reply]
4
4
mbosko7
(1 hours ago)
Feels like April Fools in the PB world, unfortunately its the middle of July and the cruel news is actually true.
#OUTSOUTSIDE
[Reply]
8
7
bishopsmike
(1 hours ago)
Moving from a 20-year free community to a paying membership structure sucks. Articles are no longer fun. Keep trying.
[Reply]
3
5
theoskar57
(1 hours ago)
It killed the fun
[Reply]
4
3
Ensminger
(1 hours ago)
At least we’ll now have fails Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday! Progress!!
[Reply]
4
2
mountguitars
(51 mins ago)
I came here for the paywall jokes.
[Reply]
1
0
onemanarmy
Plus
(2 mins ago)
There's no way that dude in the second to last one didn't separate his shoulder or snap a collar bone.
[Reply]
18
17
Cob4lt
(1 hours ago)
You know what else is a fail? Selling out
[Reply]
2
0
ceecee
(26 mins ago)
Voluntarily uploading free content after Trailforks?
[Reply]
5
4
605endurbro
(1 hours ago)
No podcast epidsode out this week, must be subscription based now
[Reply]
45
3
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Nope, we were just busy at Field Test and being yelled at on the internet. Podcast will be back next week.
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(1 hours ago)
@brianpark
: LOL
[Reply]
3
0
brandaneisma
(1 hours ago)
@brianpark
: LOUD NOISES
[Reply]
19
0
Savagm
(1 hours ago)
@brianpark
: don’t sweat it Brian. Just think, next week at your meetings with the new corporate overlords you can tell them how great the acquisition has gone. Key metrics such as # of comments and user interactions has skyrocketed since the announcement!
[Reply]
3
0
theoskar57
(57 mins ago)
@Savagm
: the funny thing is that it actually works like that, corporate loves statistics
[Reply]
2
0
L0rdTom
(31 mins ago)
@Savagm
: the announcement had one of the most upvoted comments of all time! What great news for Pocket Media's shareholders.
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(23 mins ago)
@brianpark
: When the sailors STOP bitchin', it's mutiny time...
[Reply]
1
1
wyorider
(49 mins ago)
…..finally!!
I’ll give corporate Pinkbike a chance, but their souls are sold the week Friday Fails aren’t posted.
[Reply]
1
0
mountaincross
(45 mins ago)
Several of this week's Friday Fails were totally nuts.
[Reply]
1
1
bananowy
(39 mins ago)
1 2 B E S T F A I L S E V E R Y M O U N T A I N B I K E R N E E D S T O S E E T H I S W E E K
[Reply]
1
0
Crabstix17
(36 mins ago)
There’s a few ball bags getting punished this week
[Reply]
1
0
counterpoint
(20 mins ago)
Not enough LUNGZUM at 1:39
[Reply]
1
0
mtbschrader
(20 mins ago)
Should rename to "FREE Friday Fails"
[Reply]
1
0
twowheelfury
(15 mins ago)
Some of these people should really just stick to playing video games.
[Reply]
1
0
KK11
(0 mins ago)
Get Outside and ride your ebike. Sellouts.
[Reply]
3
4
theoskar57
(1 hours ago)
There won't be Friday Fails in the future because all the crashes happen to be "Outside".
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012042
Mobile Version of Website
74 Comments
I felt really Outside without Friday Fails...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSo0_vmcT4Q
I’ll give corporate Pinkbike a chance, but their souls are sold the week Friday Fails aren’t posted.
Post a Comment