Video: Friday Fails #179

Jul 16, 2021
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by ODI.





  • 125 7
 We here at Outside no longer believe that Friday Fails presents MTB in a positive image. Going forward we will be replacing it with as series on the Best Essential Oils to Improve Your Performance and The Best Shuttle Vehicles Over $100K. We hope you enjoy these exciting new projects.
  • 27 3
 The real Friday Fail is Outside
  • 2 0
 You had this one planned all week, didn't you?
  • 52 6
 It's Friday and that can only mean one thing: Paywall
  • 13 3
 better than wonderwall. oasis sucks.
  • 11 0
 @savagelake: *found the Blur fan*
  • 9 2
 @SATN-XC: keyword is "the"
  • 1 0
 ...
  • 23 0
 the handlebar splitting in half at 0:45 is my nightmare, damn! Don't short yourself on cheap carbon bars.
  • 5 0
 Had it happen back in the day at a race. It is a really bizarre feeling of "Wait, there is nothing holding me up on that side". I can still go through the whole feeling/crash in slow motion mentally. Don't think I will ever forget that sensation.
  • 10 1
 Clean break, no splintering. Those bars were aluminum
  • 2 0
 @salespunk: its never happened to me **knock on wood** but I have to imagine the feeling of helplessness knowing you are about to eat it hard and there is nothing you can do (no brakes or control) is terrifying
  • 3 0
 @mojorisen: really?! I've never seen aluminum snap like that...bend, sure, but not a clean break. If true, that's some serious metal fatigue
  • 3 0
 disappointed they didn't keep a hold of the end that broke off
  • 1 0
 @salespunk: Last time I had that feeling of man why can't I keep my hand on the bars... my hand turned out to be shattered.
  • 26 9
 For the first time ever, I feel like not scrolling down to see comments. This negativity is exhausting. You all really live like this?
  • 16 4
 imagine working at PB and taking shit from all sides this week, that's got to be mentally exhausting.. I'm all for the Outside blowback but I feel bad for the comment moderators who had no say in the matter and have to take the blunt of it
  • 12 3
 But but but but what if the powers that be read my millionth variation on the same snarky comment and have a change of heart, then invent a time machine to undo a done deal and lose a bunch of money? You never know until you try!
  • 2 0
 FWIW, at :25 there's a save squeezed in......feel a bit more positive?
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: seriously!
  • 1 0
 @RayDolor: absolutely Smile
  • 1 0
 @ryetoast: the hope is inspiring haha
  • 15 0
 Dude gets leg ripped off and eaten by an alligator whilst being spat in the eyes by a cobra, his friend says “you ok?”
  • 12 0
 lol @ 2:06....nothing to see here, just inspecting this log, move along move along
  • 13 3
 Friday Fails presented by: Outside. Our sleazy hands stay on PB, even if you don't.
  • 10 1
 Posted late today, I blame .....
  • 6 0
 The crash over the "Send It" sign made me stop and scroll straight to the comments.
  • 2 0
 That sign may have been the best part of this week's fails.
  • 7 0
 INSANE!
  • 6 0
 2021 trend... high pivots 2022 trend... two-piece handlebars
  • 5 0
 How not to ride wood features edition.
  • 4 0
 This week’s fails brought to you by the new Schwalbe Justin Case. The perfect tire for your transition missing needs.
  • 5 0
 opening clip was legit
  • 2 0
 bike exploded on impact
  • 2 0
 The jumping edition? I'm likely wrong but I feel learning on a good hardtail would have kept a lot of these riders from making such beginner jumping mistakes...
  • 5 3
 Hey @brianpark, did you guys at PB take bets on how much shit you would receive over the Outside news? I want to know who is currently in the lead to take the pot Smile
  • 1 0
 Levy has been silent the whole time. WhAt dOeS hE kNoW?!
  • 2 0
 Hopefully Pinkbike will not be stained...
I felt really Outside without Friday Fails...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSo0_vmcT4Q
  • 4 0
 “I’m great, are you guys doing good?” - That’s a win lol
  • 5 3
 First FF post after the acquisition and its late......mmmmmmm you almost ruin my Friday Pinkbike.
  • 1 3
 @FarGar. I thought Friday Fails was behind a paywall. I think Outside saw all those comments and decided to f*ck with us. Well Done Outside you had me looking for Friday Fails in mtbr……..
  • 3 0
 @rivercitycycles: Unfortunately, pretty much every day of the week is a fail on mtbr.
  • 6 3
 These should be called Free Friday Fails….. For now…..
  • 3 1
 If you want a lot of air, go fast and pop hard. If you don't want a lot of air, go slow and pop hard. Always pop hard.
  • 2 0
 If you are always planning to pull your hardest, it doesn't leave a lot of error room if it turns out you are coming in too slow?
  • 1 0
 3:39 reminds me of mini golf when your putt doesn't quite clear a hill and then rolls back into some pit, never to be seen again.
  • 2 0
 Oh man. I feel like 2:43 must have been like a cheese grater on that wall ride with the metal mesh. Yikes!
  • 1 0
 was the clip from a warmup/race run from last month or is that stuff setup for the entire season for normal riders?
  • 1 0
 ngl i feel bad for @brianpark he’s the only PB staff actually addressing anything in the comments and taking all the blame. Woth that said, *paywall joke*
  • 4 4
 Feels like April Fools in the PB world, unfortunately its the middle of July and the cruel news is actually true. #OUTSOUTSIDE
  • 8 7
 Moving from a 20-year free community to a paying membership structure sucks. Articles are no longer fun. Keep trying.
  • 3 5
 It killed the fun
  • 4 3
 At least we’ll now have fails Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday! Progress!!
  • 4 2
 I came here for the paywall jokes.
  • 1 0
 There's no way that dude in the second to last one didn't separate his shoulder or snap a collar bone.
  • 18 17
 You know what else is a fail? Selling out
  • 2 0
 Voluntarily uploading free content after Trailforks?
  • 5 4
 No podcast epidsode out this week, must be subscription based now
  • 45 3
 Nope, we were just busy at Field Test and being yelled at on the internet. Podcast will be back next week. Smile
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: LOL
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: LOUD NOISES
  • 19 0
 @brianpark: don’t sweat it Brian. Just think, next week at your meetings with the new corporate overlords you can tell them how great the acquisition has gone. Key metrics such as # of comments and user interactions has skyrocketed since the announcement!
  • 3 0
 @Savagm: the funny thing is that it actually works like that, corporate loves statistics
  • 2 0
 @Savagm: the announcement had one of the most upvoted comments of all time! What great news for Pocket Media's shareholders.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: When the sailors STOP bitchin', it's mutiny time...
  • 1 1
 …..finally!!

I’ll give corporate Pinkbike a chance, but their souls are sold the week Friday Fails aren’t posted.
  • 1 0
 Several of this week's Friday Fails were totally nuts.
  • 1 1
 1 2 B E S T F A I L S E V E R Y M O U N T A I N B I K E R N E E D S T O S E E T H I S W E E K
  • 1 0
 There’s a few ball bags getting punished this week
  • 1 0
 Not enough LUNGZUM at 1:39
  • 1 0
 Should rename to "FREE Friday Fails"
  • 1 0
 Some of these people should really just stick to playing video games.
  • 1 0
 Get Outside and ride your ebike. Sellouts.
  • 3 4
 There won't be Friday Fails in the future because all the crashes happen to be "Outside".

