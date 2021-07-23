Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #180
Jul 23, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Must Read This Week
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
94858 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
91093 views
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
71818 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
61903 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
49311 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
38069 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
31779 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
28920 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
slayersxc17
(3 mins ago)
OUTSIDE is reading all our comments, they are soaking it in, getting know their new clients. I just know they will take everything into consideration. Everything will be free, everything, but Friday Fails. Friday will be paywall day.
[Reply]
3
0
fabwizard
(14 mins ago)
Has anyone else noticed that FF, SS and SS have been posted later since the acquisition?
[Reply]
1
1
salespunk
(5 mins ago)
Some really nice camera work this week people! Good follow through showing the entire event instead of running over to make sure the rider is OK. Well done.
BTW I about 90% of these crashes could be avoided by people slowing down their LSR.
[Reply]
4
2
dookiehill
(13 mins ago)
It’s Friday and that means: you must be a Pinkbike premium user to access this content
[Reply]
1
0
cunning-linguist
(12 mins ago)
People learning to jump:
Less skill requires more speed - Ideal recipe!
[Reply]
2
0
ridingofthebikes
(7 mins ago)
One inexperienced rider after another on jumps. It's sickening.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(3 mins ago)
huge send by the kid @ 0:52....followed by nasty rag doll physics...hope he's okay
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(13 mins ago)
1:08 Wouldn't be surprised if this goes on Sunday Saves.
[Reply]
1
0
captballjack
(11 mins ago)
People on ‘ludes, shouldn’t jump bikes.
[Reply]
1
0
mbosko7
(10 mins ago)
0:40 maybe one of the rowdiest sends I've seen in a while.
[Reply]
1
0
freeride000
(6 mins ago)
1:10 "used like new, never crashed"
[Reply]
1
0
theITdude
(5 mins ago)
0:58 "What a SAVE, WHAT A SAVE!!!" ha ha ha....
[Reply]
1
1
wyorider
(6 mins ago)
Friday Fail-Commencal and Pierron.
[Reply]
1
1
EddieS27
(17 mins ago)
0:35 With a mask on??
[Reply]
1
0
SangamonTaylor
(16 mins ago)
I knew what it was and yet I still clicked.
[Reply]
2
1
mbosko7
(11 mins ago)
Lots of Rona hidden behind paywalls in the woods, gotta mask-up when doing cardiovascular activities.
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(8 mins ago)
@mbosko7
: Haha good point
[Reply]
