Video: Friday Fails #180

Jul 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by ODI.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
94858 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
91093 views
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
71818 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
61903 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
49311 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
38069 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
31779 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
28920 views

17 Comments

  • 1 0
 OUTSIDE is reading all our comments, they are soaking it in, getting know their new clients. I just know they will take everything into consideration. Everything will be free, everything, but Friday Fails. Friday will be paywall day.
  • 3 0
 Has anyone else noticed that FF, SS and SS have been posted later since the acquisition?
  • 1 1
 Some really nice camera work this week people! Good follow through showing the entire event instead of running over to make sure the rider is OK. Well done.

BTW I about 90% of these crashes could be avoided by people slowing down their LSR.
  • 4 2
 It’s Friday and that means: you must be a Pinkbike premium user to access this content
  • 1 0
 People learning to jump:

Less skill requires more speed - Ideal recipe! Smile
  • 2 0
 One inexperienced rider after another on jumps. It's sickening.
  • 1 0
 huge send by the kid @ 0:52....followed by nasty rag doll physics...hope he's okay
  • 1 0
 1:08 Wouldn't be surprised if this goes on Sunday Saves.
  • 1 0
 People on ‘ludes, shouldn’t jump bikes.
  • 1 0
 0:40 maybe one of the rowdiest sends I've seen in a while.
  • 1 0
 1:10 "used like new, never crashed"
  • 1 0
 0:58 "What a SAVE, WHAT A SAVE!!!" ha ha ha....
  • 1 1
 Friday Fail-Commencal and Pierron.
  • 1 1
 0:35 With a mask on??
  • 1 0
 I knew what it was and yet I still clicked.
  • 2 1
 Lots of Rona hidden behind paywalls in the woods, gotta mask-up when doing cardiovascular activities.
  • 1 0
 @mbosko7: Haha good point

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007923
Mobile Version of Website