Video: Friday Fails #181
Jul 30, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI
.
46 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
19
0
Thorjensen
(55 mins ago)
Everybody wants to know what was after that wall at 2:18
[Reply]
6
0
moefosho
(9 mins ago)
My guess is regret.
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(8 mins ago)
The ambulance (10 min. later anway).
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(2 mins ago)
His shoe made it on Pinkshoe
#FridayFails
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(0 mins ago)
open dumpster?
[Reply]
6
2
ExMxEr
(50 mins ago)
IDK about this anymore.. This one was extra ugly- absolute real life injuries.
How many of these guys set up this dangerous stuff that a full blow DH racer wouldn’t risk hoping it makes it to Saturday Sends, or Sunday Saves.
Or at least Friday Fails..
[Reply]
1
0
pcmxa
(38 mins ago)
I’ve been thinking for a while it would be nice if there was injury data included. First off, it might be sobering for some of these people (if they watched FF) before trying some of these features. Secondly, we could anecdotally start to link types and severity of injuries to certain failure modes.
That rock drop to scorpion was horrible.
[Reply]
3
0
reindeln
(36 mins ago)
I get the concern. We don't want to promote something like this if it's gonna encourage more people to go try things waaaay outside of their ability level. But people have been setting up crazy stunts and documenting it - successful or not - since long before Pinkbike was posting mashups of said fails, sends, and saves. It's just part of human nature
[Reply]
3
0
half-man-half-scab
(26 mins ago)
I feel like watching the kids get f'd up is the worst. Document all the weekend warrior deaths you want, but leave the kids out of it.
[Reply]
2
0
shamalamadingdong
(14 mins ago)
Agreed, these were super cringey this week
[Reply]
1
0
jaytdubs
(8 mins ago)
@pcmxa
: I think you're onto something. as
@reindeln
points out, are we by enjoying these videos actually encouraging people to take risks they otherwise wouldn't, and almost certainly shouldn't? Being of a generally libertarian mind, I'm not so concerned about this question unless there is an informational asymmetry.
The real weight of Friday Fails can only be understood when the ultimate fate of the crasher is known. These videos would certainly be less fun to watch if we knew how many of these people suffered serious injuries.
Do we have a responsibility to understand the full gravity of these crashes? Hell no!!!! Let'em crash, kids and all. Just kidding about the kids though, those are tough to watch.
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(3 mins ago)
@half-man-half-scab
: won't someone think of the children?
I'm not convinced PB and ubiquitous Go-pros are to blame for kids setting up ridiculous stunts and hitting them for their friends.
This week did seem extra painful though...
[Reply]
4
0
funkysalup
(46 mins ago)
Holy crap! A couple really close calls for young riders in this video. That last one could have ended so much worse if he didn't avoid those trees. Head first! Lucky kid. No one wants to see that, even if he made it thru ok. Oof. Be careful out there kids. Not everyone is a pro and send it at speed. One head first trip into the trees or rocks can be the end of any riding on two wheels.
[Reply]
8
1
thatguy404
(56 mins ago)
This week was bought to you by OTB's off drops, and 50-50 Cases.
[Reply]
4
1
juicebanger
(14 mins ago)
Don't actively watch Friday Fails and then complain that the fails were too harsh for your eyes. No one is making you watch them. People crash and get hurt sometimes, and if they film it then the footage may end up here. Stick to the 'gram if you want filtered content that gives you a heads up if someone gets mashed badly.
#longliveFridayFails
[Reply]
5
0
Gibbsatron
(48 mins ago)
Those were well-placed mattresses.
[Reply]
2
0
iammarkstewart
(45 mins ago)
2:22, I enjoy a touch of the bike revenge. Also, possibly the best (or worst) timed PB logo exit on the final clip, that was a mean looking ragdoll that we couldn't fully engage in.
[Reply]
4
0
ukli
(52 mins ago)
The crash over the wall down on the Road.... oh noes
[Reply]
4
0
nathanielmerriweather
(24 mins ago)
Only came here to see Van der Poel, left disappointed.
[Reply]
2
0
whitebirdfeathers
(43 mins ago)
Is Friday Fails being posted later now to drive site visit numbers? I must have checked about 20 times this morning.
[Reply]
1
0
timsim07
(17 mins ago)
Posted so late I couldn't even watch it at work. Takes half the fun out of it.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(17 mins ago)
My Friday morning routine is all sorts of screwed up now.
[Reply]
2
0
njcbps
(41 mins ago)
That was a particularly brutal episode. I like my body parts intact too much to be attempting some of those jumps that fast.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(5 mins ago)
WOW...right out of the gate with that intro clip...you got to work us up to that level of carnage.....some people are eating lunch around this time.
[Reply]
2
0
stuie321
(53 mins ago)
Did he say “pretty crash” at 2:35?
[Reply]
5
0
turvyc
(51 mins ago)
"un petit crash" -- a little crash
[Reply]
2
0
disruptiveone
(50 mins ago)
Sounds like "petite crash". Pretty darned funny though.
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(50 mins ago)
At 3:38 we just saw the positive aspects of a wall and it sure wasn't that expensive...
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(45 mins ago)
Jesus,that was the most brutal FF yet. More faceplants than you can shake a bent front wheel at.
[Reply]
3
0
WebfootWitchHat
(35 mins ago)
There might be some Friday Funerals after this one.
[Reply]
2
0
vemegen
(40 mins ago)
the best tree hug i've seen in a long time
[Reply]
2
0
MikeyMT
(47 mins ago)
Fade to Tree. JFC...
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(45 mins ago)
Dude at 1:51.....what exactly was the goal there?
[Reply]
1
0
OCryder
(44 mins ago)
Lord have mercy on those first 4 or so no speed to splat otbs......
[Reply]
2
0
Badcrab
(44 mins ago)
This week is extra hard
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(42 mins ago)
.20 looks like Angel Fire after the Drop Zone
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(40 mins ago)
Sure looks like the trail that runs next to Candyland
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(37 mins ago)
@nsmithbmx
: lower boogie? I was thinking easy street after the drop zone.
[Reply]
1
0
StanMarsh
(30 mins ago)
Dr. said I need a backiatomy
[Reply]
1
0
caleyjag
(23 mins ago)
What trail is that at 2.37? Somewhere in California?
[Reply]
1
0
andyooo
(18 mins ago)
Jerry has been taking an extra shot of 'go hard or go home' this week!
[Reply]
1
0
nukedchipp
(2 mins ago)
brutal. More please. Don't take any notice of the softies on here!
[Reply]
1
0
Assclapp
(33 mins ago)
Safety Mattress tm*
[Reply]
7
12
finistere
(55 mins ago)
We're going to build a huge beautiful paywall and the Pinkbike users are going to pay. And the reason they're going to pay and the way they're going to pay, Bob, is this. They want to watch the Friday Fails. They just want to watch them. The wall is going to cost $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. That's what it's going to cost. It's going to be a powerful wall. It's going to cost $99.99.
[Reply]
1
0
DroppingThreeTwoOne
(30 mins ago)
We got electronic motor bike propaganda and guess what bob! WE MAKE THEM PAY FOR THEIR DATA ON OUR SILLY APP!
[Reply]
5
9
Buffsfan3493
(58 mins ago)
Rabble Rabble, Outside Magazine, Paywalls, Rabble Rabble
[Reply]
