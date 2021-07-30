Video: Friday Fails #181

Jul 30, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by ODI.





46 Comments

  • 19 0
 Everybody wants to know what was after that wall at 2:18
  • 6 0
 My guess is regret.
  • 1 0
 The ambulance (10 min. later anway).
  • 1 0
 His shoe made it on Pinkshoe #FridayFails
  • 1 0
 open dumpster?
  • 6 2
 IDK about this anymore.. This one was extra ugly- absolute real life injuries.
How many of these guys set up this dangerous stuff that a full blow DH racer wouldn’t risk hoping it makes it to Saturday Sends, or Sunday Saves.
Or at least Friday Fails..
  • 1 0
 I’ve been thinking for a while it would be nice if there was injury data included. First off, it might be sobering for some of these people (if they watched FF) before trying some of these features. Secondly, we could anecdotally start to link types and severity of injuries to certain failure modes.

That rock drop to scorpion was horrible.
  • 3 0
 I get the concern. We don't want to promote something like this if it's gonna encourage more people to go try things waaaay outside of their ability level. But people have been setting up crazy stunts and documenting it - successful or not - since long before Pinkbike was posting mashups of said fails, sends, and saves. It's just part of human nature
  • 3 0
 I feel like watching the kids get f'd up is the worst. Document all the weekend warrior deaths you want, but leave the kids out of it.
  • 2 0
 Agreed, these were super cringey this week
  • 1 0
 @pcmxa: I think you're onto something. as @reindeln points out, are we by enjoying these videos actually encouraging people to take risks they otherwise wouldn't, and almost certainly shouldn't? Being of a generally libertarian mind, I'm not so concerned about this question unless there is an informational asymmetry.

The real weight of Friday Fails can only be understood when the ultimate fate of the crasher is known. These videos would certainly be less fun to watch if we knew how many of these people suffered serious injuries.

Do we have a responsibility to understand the full gravity of these crashes? Hell no!!!! Let'em crash, kids and all. Just kidding about the kids though, those are tough to watch.
  • 1 0
 @half-man-half-scab: won't someone think of the children?

I'm not convinced PB and ubiquitous Go-pros are to blame for kids setting up ridiculous stunts and hitting them for their friends.


This week did seem extra painful though...
  • 4 0
 Holy crap! A couple really close calls for young riders in this video. That last one could have ended so much worse if he didn't avoid those trees. Head first! Lucky kid. No one wants to see that, even if he made it thru ok. Oof. Be careful out there kids. Not everyone is a pro and send it at speed. One head first trip into the trees or rocks can be the end of any riding on two wheels.
  • 8 1
 This week was bought to you by OTB's off drops, and 50-50 Cases.
  • 4 1
 Don't actively watch Friday Fails and then complain that the fails were too harsh for your eyes. No one is making you watch them. People crash and get hurt sometimes, and if they film it then the footage may end up here. Stick to the 'gram if you want filtered content that gives you a heads up if someone gets mashed badly.

#longliveFridayFails
  • 5 0
 Those were well-placed mattresses.
  • 2 0
 2:22, I enjoy a touch of the bike revenge. Also, possibly the best (or worst) timed PB logo exit on the final clip, that was a mean looking ragdoll that we couldn't fully engage in.
  • 4 0
 The crash over the wall down on the Road.... oh noes
  • 4 0
 Only came here to see Van der Poel, left disappointed.
  • 2 0
 Is Friday Fails being posted later now to drive site visit numbers? I must have checked about 20 times this morning.
  • 1 0
 Posted so late I couldn't even watch it at work. Takes half the fun out of it.
  • 1 0
 My Friday morning routine is all sorts of screwed up now.
  • 2 0
 That was a particularly brutal episode. I like my body parts intact too much to be attempting some of those jumps that fast.
  • 1 0
 WOW...right out of the gate with that intro clip...you got to work us up to that level of carnage.....some people are eating lunch around this time.
  • 2 0
 Did he say “pretty crash” at 2:35?
  • 5 0
 "un petit crash" -- a little crash
  • 2 0
 Sounds like "petite crash". Pretty darned funny though.
  • 1 0
 At 3:38 we just saw the positive aspects of a wall and it sure wasn't that expensive...
  • 1 0
 Jesus,that was the most brutal FF yet. More faceplants than you can shake a bent front wheel at.
  • 3 0
 There might be some Friday Funerals after this one.
  • 2 0
 the best tree hug i've seen in a long time
  • 2 0
 Fade to Tree. JFC...
  • 1 0
 Dude at 1:51.....what exactly was the goal there?
  • 1 0
 Lord have mercy on those first 4 or so no speed to splat otbs......
  • 2 0
 This week is extra hard
  • 1 0
 .20 looks like Angel Fire after the Drop Zone
  • 1 0
 Sure looks like the trail that runs next to Candyland
  • 1 0
 @nsmithbmx: lower boogie? I was thinking easy street after the drop zone.
  • 1 0
 Dr. said I need a backiatomy
  • 1 0
 What trail is that at 2.37? Somewhere in California?
  • 1 0
 Jerry has been taking an extra shot of 'go hard or go home' this week!
  • 1 0
 brutal. More please. Don't take any notice of the softies on here!
  • 1 0
 Safety Mattress tm*
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



