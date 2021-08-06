Video: Friday Fails #182

Aug 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


42 Comments

  • 18 0
 People will argue which brand of brake is the most powerful, but nothing will compare to the power of a taint placed directly on the rear tread.
  • 5 0
 ...presented by Kenda. Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
  • 17 0
 Shimano Taints.
  • 12 1
 Kinda weird that they're removing swear words from the audio now. The whole point of the series is to showcase violent crashes but a few naughty words is over the line?
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike want the advert money
  • 5 0
 @curtaincarot: so annoying, right? anyways the Outside buyout is the apocalypse and I will never in a million years subscribe to paywalled pinkbike. They should do it for free.

#adblock #mcdonaldswifi #stolenlaptop
  • 4 0
 You know it’s going to be a bad when when they’re screaming before the crash.
  • 4 0
 Spent 5 min trying to figure out what the heck happened at 2:20!

Still dont know @__@
  • 1 0
 Butted the rear tire I believe
  • 2 0
 I think the rear tire grabbed his shorts and seized up the entire wheel, lol
  • 1 0
 Same here. Not enough frames/pixels to see, but rear wheel trip was sudden and harsh. Can't see what pulled it...
  • 2 0
 Update: Theory: he sits down on the rear wheel and applies "crotch brake" by getting sucked in. You can hear a buzzing sound that sounds a bit like shorts sitting on tire, and it's consistent with the braking.
  • 1 0
 @Mtmw: definitely dragged his ass on the rear tire which sent him flying forward
  • 1 0
 Its definitely not the preferred way to scratch your butt mid ride
  • 5 0
 still waiting on the Ben Cathro director's cut/commentary ...
  • 5 0
 Awesome seeing some girls in attendance!
  • 4 0
 They may not be as enthused to be here.
  • 3 0
 When will people learn you are not supposed to sit on the rear tire mid ride??
  • 3 0
 I still want to know what happened to the dude who went over that wall last week.
  • 3 0
 tHE COMPLETE LACK OF SKILL IS STAGGERING IN THESE TODAY.
  • 7 0
 its the covid boom. a legion of noobs....we call them the silver stanchion surfers. lol
  • 1 0
 Ok...I have to say @3:29 could be considered a "Save", especially with casual "rear tire check" for the camera...

Always blame the equipment first...
  • 1 0
 Is 2:54 the first ever E-bike fail? Should the ebike content filter remove that for me? I am thinking they must hurt like hell when the run you over in a crash.
  • 1 0
 First clip at 20 seconds should have a sign that says: Watch for falling bikers.
  • 2 0
 1:11 - Whale tail to tail bone.
  • 2 0
 1.46 The only man to hit a berm harder than Brage Vestavik.
  • 1 0
 Normally these make me cringe but this might be the best compilation of fails I have ever viewed.
  • 1 0
 Grip helps Stay rubber Side down with Kenda Tires. Although people in this video were using Kenda tires
  • 1 0
 @ 0:45 is the gift that keeps on giving
  • 1 0
 return of the Case Crew at :43! missed you chaps!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Some serious amatuer hour today. I feel bad for the trees.
  • 1 0
 Lots of good material for a sniper segment here!
  • 2 0
 2:14 even has the sound effect!
  • 1 0
 1:48 Did someone say taco!
  • 1 0
 2:36 just stay as rigid as possible
  • 1 0
 The ones from 1.10 to 1.18 had it for me
  • 1 0
 Micheal Cera getting upset about the way things are going at 57sec
  • 1 0
 Brought to you by Oaty Bee! Good for dental health.
  • 1 0
 @2:56 I enjoyed seeing an E-bike Friday Fail.
  • 1 0
 Watch the rear tire that blew off the rim was a Kenda Tire.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



