Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #182
Aug 6, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
76681 views
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
64632 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
57172 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
50558 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
43019 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
42774 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
40920 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
39464 views
42 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
18
0
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
People will argue which brand of brake is the most powerful, but nothing will compare to the power of a taint placed directly on the rear tread.
[Reply]
5
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
...presented by Kenda. Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
[Reply]
17
0
ODubhslaine
(1 hours ago)
Shimano Taints.
[Reply]
12
1
bikeybikeybikebike
(1 hours ago)
Kinda weird that they're removing swear words from the audio now. The whole point of the series is to showcase violent crashes but a few naughty words is over the line?
[Reply]
1
0
curtaincarot
(51 mins ago)
Pinkbike want the advert money
[Reply]
5
0
IF-OBA-WILLS-IT
(39 mins ago)
@curtaincarot
: so annoying, right? anyways the Outside buyout is the apocalypse and I will never in a million years subscribe to paywalled pinkbike. They should do it for free.
#adblock
#mcdonaldswifi
#stolenlaptop
[Reply]
4
0
ODubhslaine
(2 hours ago)
You know it’s going to be a bad when when they’re screaming before the crash.
[Reply]
4
0
kwm0707
(2 hours ago)
Spent 5 min trying to figure out what the heck happened at 2:20!
Still dont know @__@
[Reply]
1
0
Caiokv
(1 hours ago)
Butted the rear tire I believe
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
I think the rear tire grabbed his shorts and seized up the entire wheel, lol
[Reply]
1
0
Mtmw
(1 hours ago)
Same here. Not enough frames/pixels to see, but rear wheel trip was sudden and harsh. Can't see what pulled it...
[Reply]
2
0
Mtmw
(1 hours ago)
Update: Theory: he sits down on the rear wheel and applies "crotch brake" by getting sucked in. You can hear a buzzing sound that sounds a bit like shorts sitting on tire, and it's consistent with the braking.
[Reply]
1
0
deepstrut
(1 hours ago)
@Mtmw
: definitely dragged his ass on the rear tire which sent him flying forward
[Reply]
1
0
schlockinz
(2 mins ago)
Its definitely not the preferred way to scratch your butt mid ride
[Reply]
5
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
still waiting on the Ben Cathro director's cut/commentary ...
[Reply]
5
0
Gsprunner
(1 hours ago)
Awesome seeing some girls in attendance!
[Reply]
4
0
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
They may not be as enthused to be here.
[Reply]
3
0
Caiokv
(1 hours ago)
When will people learn you are not supposed to sit on the rear tire mid ride??
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(46 mins ago)
I still want to know what happened to the dude who went over that wall last week.
[Reply]
3
0
gibbdaeh
(1 hours ago)
tHE COMPLETE LACK OF SKILL IS STAGGERING IN THESE TODAY.
[Reply]
7
0
conoat
(1 hours ago)
its the covid boom. a legion of noobs....we call them the silver stanchion surfers. lol
[Reply]
1
0
scitrainer
(1 hours ago)
Ok...I have to say @3:29 could be considered a "Save", especially with casual "rear tire check" for the camera...
Always blame the equipment first...
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(25 mins ago)
Is 2:54 the first ever E-bike fail? Should the ebike content filter remove that for me? I am thinking they must hurt like hell when the run you over in a crash.
[Reply]
1
0
bottomout
(1 hours ago)
First clip at 20 seconds should have a sign that says: Watch for falling bikers.
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
1:11 - Whale tail to tail bone.
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(53 mins ago)
1.46 The only man to hit a berm harder than Brage Vestavik.
[Reply]
1
0
simcik
(41 mins ago)
Normally these make me cringe but this might be the best compilation of fails I have ever viewed.
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(29 mins ago)
Grip helps Stay rubber Side down with Kenda Tires. Although people in this video were using Kenda tires
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(2 hours ago)
@ 0:45 is the gift that keeps on giving
[Reply]
1
0
conoat
(2 hours ago)
return of the Case Crew at :43! missed you chaps!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
mtbschrader
(1 hours ago)
Some serious amatuer hour today. I feel bad for the trees.
[Reply]
1
0
sourmix
(1 hours ago)
Lots of good material for a sniper segment here!
[Reply]
2
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(1 hours ago)
2:14 even has the sound effect!
[Reply]
1
0
mtbikerbob
(1 hours ago)
1:48 Did someone say taco!
[Reply]
1
0
mariomtblt
(1 hours ago)
2:36 just stay as rigid as possible
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(40 mins ago)
The ones from 1.10 to 1.18 had it for me
[Reply]
1
0
Bob-Agg
(31 mins ago)
Micheal Cera getting upset about the way things are going at 57sec
[Reply]
1
0
TwoNGlenn
(30 mins ago)
Brought to you by Oaty Bee! Good for dental health.
[Reply]
1
0
JonnyF75
(24 mins ago)
@2:56 I enjoyed seeing an E-bike Friday Fail.
[Reply]
1
0
mr-smashy
(15 mins ago)
Watch the rear tire that blew off the rim was a Kenda Tire.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
6
FisherFreerider
(2 hours ago)
I was starting to think this was behind the paywall.
[Reply]
1
0
conoat
(38 mins ago)
all these riders skills are behind a paywall, and the price is clearly out of their budget.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008948
Mobile Version of Website
42 Comments
#adblock #mcdonaldswifi #stolenlaptop
Still dont know @__@
Always blame the equipment first...
Post a Comment