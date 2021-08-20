Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #184
Aug 20, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
18
0
delarscuevas
(43 mins ago)
There's at least two saves in this one! :-)
[Reply]
1
0
hilfskonstruktion
(27 mins ago)
The second save makes me wonder: Was it really worth it? Bye offspring!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(17 mins ago)
@hilfskonstruktion
: nothing was saved in that one...lol... but there was certainly a save before that @1:16 and after @3:18
[Reply]
1
0
ajlevine
(6 mins ago)
I counted 4.
[Reply]
14
0
Mazdamia
(34 mins ago)
A note to all the parents and friends filming: Finish filming and walk over to see if they're ok.
No adult wants you to rush over to stand over them while they're in pain. Given them a few seconds to gather themselves first.
No child needs you there in 1.5seconds. The more calmly you make your way over, the less it will "hurt," regardless of the actual injury.
-A guy who has been the faller, filmer, and father.
[Reply]
2
0
yerfdogtnarg
(25 mins ago)
and more importantly we need to see the full extent of the fail
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(23 mins ago)
You're forgetting the most important reason to stay calm and keep filming. It makes for better Friday Fail videos.
[Reply]
2
0
OCSunDevil
(15 mins ago)
LOL, "Faller, Filmer, Father" would make a great headstone some day
[Reply]
6
0
dan23dan23
(42 mins ago)
A couple of these need to be cut and used on Sunday Saves...
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(9 mins ago)
That "save" at 1:25 looks like it might have cost that fella a nut sack. Sounds like a raw deal to me....
[Reply]
4
0
commental
(33 mins ago)
1.24 I'm just going over to the bushes to check myself out. Could be some wear and tear that needs addressing.
[Reply]
5
0
Bikesnale
(28 mins ago)
@ 1:30: Oh man! How'd you get the beans above the frank?
[Reply]
1
0
patcox
(4 mins ago)
Hahahahahaha
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 mins ago)
at least bikes aren't using linear pull brakes anymore, could have been worse
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(27 mins ago)
well that opener certainly covered all the FF bases...lets see.. huck to flat...check. slow mo...check. nut shot...check. OTB...check. Trees...check
[Reply]
3
0
jayacheess
(28 mins ago)
The first clip: That DH fork bottomed out like it was nothing on a 4 foot drop. Did he forget to put air in it?
[Reply]
2
0
GBoyd
(42 mins ago)
Loving all the savage kid fails today, most of whom are sending it way harder than me! Props
[Reply]
1
0
JaakanMullet
(36 mins ago)
The kid at 3:36 just says “wow” after getting thrown down the roots. Wish I could do that
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(12 mins ago)
@JaakanMullet
: kid gets up like a boss...bravo. ...to be young again and take that kind of punishment like no big deal
[Reply]
3
0
aelazenby
(38 mins ago)
0:39. That head whip to pavement must have rang some bells.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(11 mins ago)
...that was not good
[Reply]
2
0
conoat
(32 mins ago)
2:10 was only 2-3 fewer clicks of rebound damping away from nailing that front flip!!!!
[Reply]
4
0
mi-bike
(30 mins ago)
1:30 was nutz
[Reply]
2
0
omclive
(23 mins ago)
I don’t know about that guy who used his scrotum for brakes. It kinda gave me a new “what if” to worry about.
[Reply]
1
0
insertfunusername
(11 mins ago)
Another reason I'm proudly in the pro-chamois club.
[Reply]
1
0
wyorider
(23 mins ago)
Nice variety this week, but no saves please. I don't bother watching Sunday Saves, come here for the Fail, only the Fails, and nothing but the Fails.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(20 mins ago)
...we got a repeat in there @3:03, not sure from what prior FF but that has certainly been recycled, and I definitely counted 3 saves. I'm not mad, just....disappointed.
[Reply]
3
2
FloridaHasMTBToo
(47 mins ago)
Can you guys, like, not post at 12:00? I have class now and I'm missing it.
[Reply]
2
0
flattoflat
(43 mins ago)
Give me 2:49 every single week.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(41 mins ago)
how did 3:10 make todays vid? I feel like that should've been saved for tomorrow..
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(39 mins ago)
A couple of saves in there. Deciding not to commit right before a drop, isn't a good choice.
[Reply]
1
0
hypa
(38 mins ago)
Damn, tons of gnarly crashes today. And a few great saves thrown in for good measure.
[Reply]
1
0
Ensminger
(37 mins ago)
Further evidence, rubber on wood can create significant performance drop off
[Reply]
3
1
commental
(31 mins ago)
Further evidence, rubber on scrotum may also see a significant performance drop off.
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(20 mins ago)
@commental
: that's what
@Ensminger
said
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(35 mins ago)
More bucks than a pre-October OnlyFans account...
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(35 mins ago)
Spoiler Alert: people do dumb shit!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(33 mins ago)
Man,I hope the guy at 1m25s was running a semi-slick in the back.
[Reply]
1
0
GotchaJimmy
(33 mins ago)
i like silly mountain bike video
[Reply]
1
0
tripd
(30 mins ago)
@0:50 - so good, poachers beware!
[Reply]
1
0
sourmix
(30 mins ago)
High body count this week, urgh...
[Reply]
1
0
owlie
(25 mins ago)
What, no stride events? That was the biggest Friday fail
[Reply]
1
0
spicysparkes
(5 mins ago)
Anyone else see the flying phone @2:18
[Reply]
Post a Comment