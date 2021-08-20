Video: Friday Fails #184

Aug 20, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


43 Comments

  • 18 0
 There's at least two saves in this one! :-)
  • 1 0
 The second save makes me wonder: Was it really worth it? Bye offspring! Smile
  • 1 0
 @hilfskonstruktion: nothing was saved in that one...lol... but there was certainly a save before that @1:16 and after @3:18
  • 1 0
 I counted 4.
  • 14 0
 A note to all the parents and friends filming: Finish filming and walk over to see if they're ok.

No adult wants you to rush over to stand over them while they're in pain. Given them a few seconds to gather themselves first.

No child needs you there in 1.5seconds. The more calmly you make your way over, the less it will "hurt," regardless of the actual injury.

-A guy who has been the faller, filmer, and father.
  • 2 0
 and more importantly we need to see the full extent of the fail
  • 1 0
 You're forgetting the most important reason to stay calm and keep filming. It makes for better Friday Fail videos.
  • 2 0
 LOL, "Faller, Filmer, Father" would make a great headstone some day
  • 6 0
 A couple of these need to be cut and used on Sunday Saves...
  • 1 0
 That "save" at 1:25 looks like it might have cost that fella a nut sack. Sounds like a raw deal to me....
  • 4 0
 1.24 I'm just going over to the bushes to check myself out. Could be some wear and tear that needs addressing.
  • 5 0
 @ 1:30: Oh man! How'd you get the beans above the frank?
  • 1 0
 Hahahahahaha
  • 1 0
 at least bikes aren't using linear pull brakes anymore, could have been worse
  • 3 0
 well that opener certainly covered all the FF bases...lets see.. huck to flat...check. slow mo...check. nut shot...check. OTB...check. Trees...check
  • 3 0
 The first clip: That DH fork bottomed out like it was nothing on a 4 foot drop. Did he forget to put air in it?
  • 2 0
 Loving all the savage kid fails today, most of whom are sending it way harder than me! Props
  • 1 0
 The kid at 3:36 just says “wow” after getting thrown down the roots. Wish I could do that
  • 1 0
 @JaakanMullet: kid gets up like a boss...bravo. ...to be young again and take that kind of punishment like no big deal
  • 3 0
 0:39. That head whip to pavement must have rang some bells.
  • 1 0
 ...that was not good
  • 2 0
 2:10 was only 2-3 fewer clicks of rebound damping away from nailing that front flip!!!!
  • 4 0
 1:30 was nutz
  • 2 0
 I don’t know about that guy who used his scrotum for brakes. It kinda gave me a new “what if” to worry about.
  • 1 0
 Another reason I'm proudly in the pro-chamois club.
  • 1 0
 Nice variety this week, but no saves please. I don't bother watching Sunday Saves, come here for the Fail, only the Fails, and nothing but the Fails.
  • 1 0
 ...we got a repeat in there @3:03, not sure from what prior FF but that has certainly been recycled, and I definitely counted 3 saves. I'm not mad, just....disappointed. Razz
  • 3 2
 Can you guys, like, not post at 12:00? I have class now and I'm missing it.
  • 2 0
 Give me 2:49 every single week.
  • 1 0
 how did 3:10 make todays vid? I feel like that should've been saved for tomorrow..
  • 1 0
 A couple of saves in there. Deciding not to commit right before a drop, isn't a good choice.
  • 1 0
 Damn, tons of gnarly crashes today. And a few great saves thrown in for good measure.
  • 1 0
 Further evidence, rubber on wood can create significant performance drop off
  • 3 1
 Further evidence, rubber on scrotum may also see a significant performance drop off.
  • 2 0
 @commental: that's what @Ensminger said
  • 1 0
 More bucks than a pre-October OnlyFans account...
  • 1 0
 Spoiler Alert: people do dumb shit!
  • 1 0
 Man,I hope the guy at 1m25s was running a semi-slick in the back.
  • 1 0
 i like silly mountain bike video Smile
  • 1 0
 @0:50 - so good, poachers beware!
  • 1 0
 High body count this week, urgh...
  • 1 0
 What, no stride events? That was the biggest Friday fail
  • 1 0
 Anyone else see the flying phone @2:18

Post a Comment



